The portable SSD I've trusted for 5 years is cheaper than ever before for Prime Day — 4TB of storage for 5 cents per GB

As the years pass, much different tech comes across my desk. It's a perk of the job, getting to check out the latest new products, but there are always a few which stick around.

That's the case with the Samsung T7 SSD, a portable storage drive I first reviewed five whole years ago. I still have one, I still use one, and it hasn't missed a beat. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can snag the highest capacity 4TB Samsung T7 for just $218.49, its lowest price yet.

Lowest price Save 37% Samsung T7 4TB portable SSD: was $344.99 now $218.49 at Amazon "Both the Samsung T7 and T7 Touch are incredible portable drives well worth your money. Samsung storage is always first-class, and these two portable drives are no exception." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ I've used a Samsung T7 portable SSD for five years, and it's still going strong. It's smaller than a wallet, despite packing up to 4TB of storage, uses USB-C, and with USB 3.2 it's still fairly quick at transferring data. At its lowest ever price, it's definitely the time to buy. Also available for non-Prime subscribers at $229.99

At this price, it works out to a ridiculously low 5 cents per GB, which represents great value. Even better is that you can still get it at its previously lowest ever price, $229.99, if you don't have Amazon Prime. Subscribers just get a little extra off for Prime Day.

When I first reviewed the Samsung T7 portable SSD, one of the negative points was that you needed USB 3.2 to really get the most from it. Back then, this wasn't nearly as widespread as it is now. Samsung has no problem being on the cutting edge.

What that means is that it's more suitable now for more people than it was back then. At least, if you're hoping to extract the most from it. Transfer speeds are good, though, with USB 3.2 I measured a 3GB file transfer from my laptop to the SSD at just 7 seconds.

So, it's insanely portable, great value, and fast. Any downsides? Only really one, and that's the cable. The one you get from Samsung isn't very long. It's fine if you're using the SSD with a laptop mainly, but if you also want to hook up to a desktop, you might want to invest in a longer cable.

The rugged Samsung T7 Shield also has a big discount for Prime Day. (Image credit: Future)

While the Samsung T7 has been durable in my experience, if you're a regular outdoors tech user, or work in an industry where ruggedness is key, there's also a deal for you.

The Samsung T7 Shield, the version designed to withstand basically anything, is also 40% off for Prime Day. Now is very much the time to top up on your external storage.