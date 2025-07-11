My SSD enclosure was already inexpensive, but this sale makes it SUPER cheap — Read or clone any compatible SSD for less

I replaced my ROG Ally SSD with a 2TB WD_BLACK SSD and I'd never want to go back.

The SSD enclosure that I purchased earlier this year is currently 30% off during Amazon Prime Day, bringing the price down to just $15.99 at Amazon.

To be fair, it isn't all that expensive of a device to begin with, but at this low of a price it's now extremely affordable to anyone with an Amazon Prime membership.

You can use it to read or clone any compatible 2230, 2242, 2260, or 2280 SSD that you might have.

Bring your data from one SSD to another with this useful enclosure

I was able to clone my gaming handheld SSD quite easily with this device. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / windows Central)

I purchased the UGREEN SSD Enclosure earlier this year when I decided it was time to upgrade my Legion Go SSD. More specifically, I wanted to clone the data on the original storage device onto a 2TB PNY 2230 SSD I'd purchased.

All that was required of me was to place my new SSD (solid-state drive) inside the SSD enclosure, connect it to my gaming handheld, and then use a program called Macrium Reflect to copy the information.

The process only took about 40 minutes, total, and my new SSD has been working perfectly ever since I swapped it out for the original.

Because the process went so smoothly, I found myself using the enclosure a time or two after that, with other SSDs I own as well.

The thing is, I'm a bit of a penny-pincher, so I was a little sad to see that the SSD enclosure was selling for $15.99 at Amazon, which is less than what I paid for it.

Still, my loss on savings is your gain.

This UGREEN SSD enclosure is specifically compatible with 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 SSDs. There are holes inside the device and a rubber nub, which are used to secure any of these SSD sizes inside it.

You'll just need to make sure that the SSD is properly connected inside for the device to work properly, but that isn't a hard thing to do.

As an added convenience, the UGREEN SSD enclosure comes with both a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-A to USB-C cable, making it easier to connect to a wide range of devices.

If you'd like step-by-step instructions on how to use the SSD enclosure with Macrium Reflect, you can find them in my guide on how to upgrade the Legion Go SSD.

Regardless of the device your new SSD is intended for, this SSD Enclosure is an inexpensive and reliable option worth considering.

Macrium Reflect is a disk imaging and disk cloning program to help you backup your data. This software is subscription-based, but there is also a free 30-day trial for you to check out if you want to see all that it provides first.



What is an SSD enclosure? An SSD enclosure is a device that you place compatible solid-state drives into. While protected inside an enclosure, an SSD can safely be connected to a computer so you can read the data or even clone it to another storage drive.

What are the dates for Prime Day 2025? This year, the Summer Prime Day 2025 event runs from July 8 through July 11. Prime Day has never lasted this long before, and so many people are referring to it as Prime Week. After all, four weekdays is an awful long time for an event with the word "day" in it to last.