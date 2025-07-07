I back up everything on this rugged 4TB SSD — here's why I recommend it at 40% off

The 4TB Samsung T7 Shield is 40% off for Prime Day. I wish I'd waited to buy my own.

I take data preservation very seriously, especially for the files and documents that I know I can't afford to ever lose.

Rather than rely completely on cloud storage, which has had its fair share of data leaks and data losses over the years, I've invested in a couple of these rugged Samsung T7 Shield SSDs.

I paid full price, unfortunately, but that doesn't mean you have to do the same. Amazon Prime Day and Best Buy's competing Black Friday in July events have both dropped the 4TB T7 Shield down to $299.99, which is about 40% off the regular price with a Prime membership.

Rugged SSD Save 40% Samsung T7 Shield (4TB): was $499.99 now $299.99 at Amazon "Samsung's T7 Shield is a rugged addition to the T7 family of portable SSDs. It performs better than its siblings, it has 256-bit AES encryption, and it can better withstand water and dust. If you often work in the field or just want that extra protection for valuable data, this should be a quality addition to your kit of accessories." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Features: Built-in 256-bit AES encryption, compact and shock-proof design, IP65 water and dust resistance, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) host performance up to 10Gbps. 👉 See at: Amazon.com or BestBuy.com

Why I can easily recommend Samsung's T7 Shield SSD

I have a couple of T7 Shield SSDs holding all of my most important data. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I'm never shy about telling other people to back up their data, and I've taken my own advice to heart.

Not only do I use one of Samsung's T7 Shield external SSDs for everyday backups, but I've also purchased a second model to use as a data deposit for important documents — including all of Wikipedia — should I ever lose access to the internet.

The T7 Shield is the SSD I chose to save the internet for several reasons. First and most important, it's an SSD with several additional durability standards.

It has a shockproof shell that can protect it from drops up to three meters in height, and the shell also plays into the SSD's IP65 certification against water and dust.

Despite the added durability, these drives are small enough to easily slip into a pants pocket, never mind a backpack or messenger.

Beyond environmental protection, Samsung adds 256-bit AES encryption with password protection. It's easy to set up, and it means that no one can get into your files without the proper credentials.

Samsung's T7 Shield is the rugged SSD I use to keep important data, including all of Wikipedia, safe in my bug-out bag. (Image credit: Future)

The T7 Shield is durable and secure, but how does it perform?

Thanks to a USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) host connection, you can expect 10Gbps performance. That translates to about 1,064MB/s read and 958MB/s write speeds (as tested).

In the real world, that works out to being able to transfer roughly 4,500 images in about 49 seconds. Working with larger files? I only took about 18 seconds to move a 10GB file from my PC to the drive.

In my Samsung T7 Shield review, I remarked:

"Read and write speeds are some of the best we've seen from portable USB-C drives, the extra AES encryption and password protection keep your data safe if you happen to misplace the drive, and the included host cables let you connect to just about any device."

I awarded the T7 Shield a Windows Central Recommended Award in my review, but after a few years of flawless use, I could comfortably upgrade that to a Best Award.

And considering it's now so much cheaper than when I first tested it, this deal is a no-brainer for anyone like me who is paranoid about losing data or losing access to data should the internet ever go down.

The 4TB T7 Shield model is available for $299.99 at both Amazon and Best Buy; neither retailer asks for a membership, so you can freely choose your preferred store.