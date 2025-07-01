Forget Amazon — Best Buy's early anti-Prime Day deals are live, with huge savings on some of our favorite tech

In an effort to overshadow Amazon's upcoming Prime Day, Best Buy is currently hosting its own sales events with deep discounts on all sorts of tech.
The early anti-Prime Day sale has already kicked off at Best Buy in the form of a 4th of July sale, and once it wraps up on July 6, I expect to see Best Buy start advertising for its Black Friday in Summer event.
Indeed, this summer savings event should only come in second to Black Friday in terms of discounts, making it easy to gear up for back-to-school season and beyond.
I've uncovered a ton of great deals at Best Buy open to anyone, membership or not. However, those who subscribe to a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership should absolutely have a look at the exclusive deals for extra savings.
I'll be keeping this roundup of Best Buy deals current as we head into Prime Day week, as I expect to see a ton of our favorite tech get slashed as Best Buy attempts to outdo Amazon.
Top anti-Prime Day deals at Best Buy
A My Best Buy Plus membership gets you exclusive deal prices, free two-day shipping, a longer 60-day return period, and more.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
"Razer did a great job with the original Basilisk and V2 improved on the switches, sensor, and grips. Version 3 is more of a refinement, introducing a new, smarter scroll wheel. That means, even if you're not particularly fussed about the Razer HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, this is still one of the best gaming mice around."
Features: RGB lighting, 26K DPI, wired, right-handed.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
"You really have to reach to find anything to dislike about the Razer Huntsman V2. This family is Razer's flagship for gaming keyboards, and all the best tech and build quality is found with the Huntsman name attached."
Features: Compact TKL design, per-key RGB lighting, Clicky optical mechanical switches, wired connection
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
This wireless gaming headset improves on the Razer Kraken V3 we reviewed, bringing outstanding audio and voice quality with up to 11 hours of battery life and classic Razer styling.
Features: Wireless and wired connectivity, 2.4GHz wireless, detachable mic, 11-hour battery life, THX Spatial Audio, PC compatibility
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
"If you wish to go all out and cut cables in the process, the Pro Wireless is as good as you can get from SteelSeries. It may not be Hi-Res certified like the Pro + DAC, but the audio quality is right up there, and it has Bluetooth support and a great battery swap system."
Features: Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless, Active noise cancelling, 20-hour battery life, PC compatibility.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
"The brand-new Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard is the result of a collaboration between Alienware and over 100 esports athletes, and it's a genuine step up over the company's previous products. Build quality is exceptional, typing feels great, and gaming performance is flawless. It's light on extra features at this price point, but the core experience is good enough to make up for it."
Features: Linear mechanical switches, 40g actuation, pre-lubed switches, double-shot PBT keycaps, hot-swappable switches, 1000Hz polling rate, Bluetooth or 2.4GHz connectivity
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
"The WD_Black SN770M internal SSD offers faster read and write speeds to help gaming handhelds like Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally perform more efficiently. It's easy to install and provides more room than the original ROG Ally SSD."
Features: 2TB capacity, 5000+ MB/s read speeds, M.2 2230 form factor.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
Acer's Nitro Gaming monitor has a 31.5-inch curved VA panel with a 2560x1440 resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. It's a great monitor made even more affordable with this massive discount.
Features: AMD FreeSync Premium, 16:9 aspect ratio, 250 nits, ergo stand.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
"Microsoft and Seagate partnered up on a slick memory card-style SSD expansion for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, filling demand where standard hard drives simply don't cut it. It's an almost-perfect solution that seamlessly expands your Xbox console, though it's hard to justify that high price tag."
Features: 4TB storage capacity, PCIe Gen 4x2, compatible with Xbox Series X/Series S
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
Lenovo's Ideapad 1i 15.6" is an excellent all-rounder for productivity and homework. Lots of RAM and a sizable SSD set you up nicely, and the Core i5-1334U CPU is a snappy performer.
Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), touch, 300 nits. CPU: Intel Core i5-1334U. GPU: Intel Iris Xe (integrated). NPU: N/A. RAM: 16GB DDR4. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. AI PC: ❌. Copilot+ PC: ❌.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
Samsung's Odyssey Neo G7 is a 43-inch smart monitor with a stunning mini-LED panel for incredible color and contrast. Its 4K resolution is paired with a 144Hz refresh rate.
Features: VESA DisplayHDR 600, Quantum Matrix panel, matte finish, curved display, smart TV tech.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
"The Lenovo Legion Go S highlights Lenovo's commitment to this growing category of devices, and it's absolutely a more refined, elegant gaming handheld than the Legion Go that came before it."
Display: 8 inches, 1920x1200, 120Hz, LCD, IPS, touch, 500 nits. CPU: AMD Ryzen Z2 Go. GPU: AMD Radeon. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 512GB SSD. OS: SteamOS.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
"Lenovo's 16-inch Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop offers all-day battery life for travelers who want a transforming laptop without compromising on screen size."
Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), touch, 60Hz, 300 nits. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 256V. GPU: Intel Arc (integrated). NPU: 47 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
This 31.6-inch gaming monitor features a gorgeous QD-OLED panel with 4K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, and perfect contrast.
Features: NVIDIA G-Sync, curved panel, Dolby Vision, VESA DisplayHDR 400.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
"Powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X processor and now with a stunning 120Hz OLED display and flexible Flex Keyboard, Microsoft's new Surface Pro 11 is the most exciting version since the original Surface Pro. Excellent performance and battery life make this Copilot+ PC a must-recommend."
Display: 13 inches, 2880x1920 (2.8K), touch, LCD. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus. GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. NPU: 45 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
"The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 takes everything great about its predecessor and makes it thinner, lighter, and longer-lasting. This is a phenomenal 2-in-1 convertible laptop that also benefits from being a Copilot+ PC."
Display: 14 inches, 2880x1800 (2.8K), 500 nits, touch. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 256V. GPU: Intel Arc (integrated). NPU: 47 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
Amazon Prime Day 2025: Frequently Asked Questions
Amazon's Prime Day was first hosted on July 15, 2015, and it has since grown to tremendous proportions.
This year, many retailers, including Best Buy, are already gearing up with competing sales. I'm here to answer some questions about Prime Day and other sales events at major retailers.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?
For 2025, Prime Day has grown from 48 hours to 96 hours, meaning it runs from July 8 until July 11.
It officially begins on July 8 at 12:01 AM PDT and ends at midnight PDT on July 11, but you can expect to see plenty of deals in the lead-up to the main event.
Do other retailers host competing sales during Prime Day?
Absolutely — other major retailers almost always take advantage of the extra attention to online deals spurred by Amazon Prime Day to host their own competing sales events.
For example, Newegg is advertising its "FantasTech Sale" that is expected to run from July 7 until July 13, eclipsing Prime Day.
As always, I'm constantly on the lookout for better competing deals than what Amazon has to offer. Traditionally, it hasn't been Amazon offering the best laptop deals, with retailers like Best Buy and Walmart often having deeper savings on our favorite PCs.
What sales event is Best Buy currently hosting?
The bulk of the deals I've collected above are born from Best Buy's 4th of July Sale that's expected to run from now until Sunday, July 6th.
Once the 4th of July sale wraps up, I expect to see Best Buy quickly change things over to a new "Black Friday in July" event that will hold through Amazon's Prime Day.
When is Best Buy's Black Friday in July event?
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sales event is expected to run from July 7 until July 13, meaning it starts before Prime Day and ends a couple of days after Prime Day concludes.
Expect to see discounts on practically everything Best Buy sells, including laptops, desktop PCs, monitors, gaming accessories, games, and a lot more.
Do I need a My Best Buy membership to score these deals?
While a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership can certainly snag you some extra discounts and perks, the current selection of 4th of July tech deals doesn't appear to require a paid membership.
That could change once Best Buy kicks off its Black Friday in July sale, but for now, you can shop the bulk of the discounts without any extra spending.
