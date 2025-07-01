Forget Amazon — Best Buy's early anti-Prime Day deals are live, with huge savings on some of our favorite tech

Best Buy's 4th of July sale already has countless deep discounts on some of our favorite tech, and the sales will continue with Best Buy's "Black Friday in July" event that runs during Prime Day.

In an effort to overshadow Amazon's upcoming Prime Day, Best Buy is currently hosting its own sales events with deep discounts on all sorts of tech.

The early anti-Prime Day sale has already kicked off at Best Buy in the form of a 4th of July sale, and once it wraps up on July 6, I expect to see Best Buy start advertising for its Black Friday in Summer event.

Indeed, this summer savings event should only come in second to Black Friday in terms of discounts, making it easy to gear up for back-to-school season and beyond.

I've uncovered a ton of great deals at Best Buy open to anyone, membership or not. However, those who subscribe to a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership should absolutely have a look at the exclusive deals for extra savings.

I'll be keeping this roundup of Best Buy deals current as we head into Prime Day week, as I expect to see a ton of our favorite tech get slashed as Best Buy attempts to outdo Amazon.

Top anti-Prime Day deals at Best Buy

Save 39% Lenovo Ideapad 1i 15.6": was $699.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy Lenovo's Ideapad 1i 15.6" is an excellent all-rounder for productivity and homework. Lots of RAM and a sizable SSD set you up nicely, and the Core i5-1334U CPU is a snappy performer. Display: 15.6 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), touch, 300 nits. CPU: Intel Core i5-1334U. GPU: Intel Iris Xe (integrated). NPU: N/A. RAM: 16GB DDR4. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. AI PC: ❌. Copilot+ PC: ❌. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

Amazon Prime Day 2025: Frequently Asked Questions

Amazon's Prime Day was first hosted on July 15, 2015, and it has since grown to tremendous proportions.

This year, many retailers, including Best Buy, are already gearing up with competing sales. I'm here to answer some questions about Prime Day and other sales events at major retailers.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025?

For 2025, Prime Day has grown from 48 hours to 96 hours, meaning it runs from July 8 until July 11.

It officially begins on July 8 at 12:01 AM PDT and ends at midnight PDT on July 11, but you can expect to see plenty of deals in the lead-up to the main event.

Do other retailers host competing sales during Prime Day?

Absolutely — other major retailers almost always take advantage of the extra attention to online deals spurred by Amazon Prime Day to host their own competing sales events.

For example, Newegg is advertising its "FantasTech Sale" that is expected to run from July 7 until July 13, eclipsing Prime Day.

As always, I'm constantly on the lookout for better competing deals than what Amazon has to offer. Traditionally, it hasn't been Amazon offering the best laptop deals, with retailers like Best Buy and Walmart often having deeper savings on our favorite PCs.

What sales event is Best Buy currently hosting?

The bulk of the deals I've collected above are born from Best Buy's 4th of July Sale that's expected to run from now until Sunday, July 6th.

Once the 4th of July sale wraps up, I expect to see Best Buy quickly change things over to a new "Black Friday in July" event that will hold through Amazon's Prime Day.

When is Best Buy's Black Friday in July event?

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sales event is expected to run from July 7 until July 13, meaning it starts before Prime Day and ends a couple of days after Prime Day concludes.

Expect to see discounts on practically everything Best Buy sells, including laptops, desktop PCs, monitors, gaming accessories, games, and a lot more.

Do I need a My Best Buy membership to score these deals?

While a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership can certainly snag you some extra discounts and perks, the current selection of 4th of July tech deals doesn't appear to require a paid membership.

That could change once Best Buy kicks off its Black Friday in July sale, but for now, you can shop the bulk of the discounts without any extra spending.