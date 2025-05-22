The best Memorial Day deals I've seen so far aren't available at Amazon.

Memorial Day is just around the bend, and although it's confined to Monday, May 26, the deals have already kicked off.

Amazon's Memorial Day sale began ahead of most other retailers, but that doesn't mean it has the best deals. In fact, most of the best deals are found elsewhere.

Major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, B&H, and Newegg all have Memorial Day sales on the go, cutting prices on top tech like laptops, monitors, gaming accessories, gaming handhelds, and more.

After spending hours scouring the web for the best early Memorial Day deals, I found these five super discounts from anywhere but Amazon.

Best Memorial Day deals you won't find at Amazon

Affordable laptop ASUS Vivobook 14

Was: $599.99

Now: 349.99 at Best Buy The ASUS Vivobook 14 is no powerhouse, so don't buy it if you want to game. It is, however, a solid PC for general productivity and homework, all thanks to its Intel Core i5-1334U CPU, 12GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Its 14-inch display has a 1080p resolution. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

Gaming handheld MSI Claw 7"

Was: $699.99

Now: $389.99 at Target MSI's Claw has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 7-inch, 120Hz display with a 1920x1080 resolution. It runs Windows, and it comes with a free month of Game Pass. 👉 See at: Target.com

Copilot+ PC HP OmniBook X

Was: $899.99

Now: $599.99 at Best Buy HP's awesome OmniBook X comes with a 2.2K touch display, Snapdragon X Plus chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It's a Copilot+ PC with full access to all of Microsoft's local AI tools. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

RTX 4060 gaming laptop MSI Thin 15

Was: $999.99

Now: $649 at Walmart MSI's Thin 15 gaming laptop with an NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU was on sale for $699 during Amazon Gaming Week, but it's even cheaper now, just ahead of Memorial Day. It has a 144Hz 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. 👉 See at: Walmart.com

BOGO monitors Samsung Odyssey G95C (49")

Was: $1,599.98

Now: $799.99 at Samsung 🚨 A Samsung Odyssey G55C 27" monitor is included for FREE (a $300 value) when you buy the Odyssey G9. The Odyssey G95C is an incredible super ultrawide gaming monitor for those who don't want to pay extra for OLED. It's big enough that you essentially get two QHD displays in one, and its 240Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time is key to a great gaming experience. 👉 See at: Samsung.com

Memorial Day Deals: Frequently Asked Questions

Memorial Day isn't supposed to be about retailer discounts, but it usually falls that way over the preceding weekend. Here's what we know about this year's sales event.

When is Memorial Day 2025? Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 26, 2025. It's a federal holiday, which means standard postage can be affected by delays in the United States. In the UK, the May Bank Holiday falls on the same day.

What is Memorial Day? Memorial Day is a US holiday that always lands on the last Monday in May. It's intended to be a day of remembrance, mourning, and thanks to all US military personnel past and present.