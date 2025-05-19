Early Memorial Day deals are LIVE on Windows PCs, gaming accessories, and more — 6 hand-picked discounts on our favorites
Windows PC and Xbox savings are already live before Memorial Day lands on May 26, and I'm highlighting the hottest savings.
Memorial Day officially lands on May 26 this year, but that doesn't stop retailers from using it to market their biggest discounts on Windows laptops, Xbox accessories, and everything in between.
It happens every year, though it feels earlier each time, and 2025 is no exception. Now, giant "Memorial Day sales" promotions are pasted on the front page of digital storefronts all across the web, but there are inflated prices hidden within them, as usual.
To save you time with the help of my colleagues, I'm digging through the hottest deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and any other retailers brave enough to enter in a price-matching battle during the lead up to Memorial Day.
HP's discounted 14-inch AI PC starts with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus processors to keep the price down, but you still get 16GB of RAM and a high-resolution 2.2K touchscreen display.
If you're comfortable running a cable from your Xbox or gaming PC/laptop, then this is one of the best wired controllers you could ever ask for.
A magnesium chassis that's "light as air and as tough as stone" makes this 14-inch laptop one of the best value Copilot+ PCs you'll find with this deal.
Games keep getting bigger, and Xbox storage keeps looking tighter, but at least the 1TB variant of the competitively priced WD_BLACK card is on sale.
Coming down from its MSRP means this Switch-esque (don't tell Nintendo) is far more appealing, and remains one of the biggest screens (8.8-inch) on a handheld.
The card itself probably won't last long at this price, but buyers can also bag a free copy of DOOM: The Dark Ages from Newegg while stocks last.
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Memorial Day isn't supposed to be about retailer discounts, but it usually falls that way over the preceding weekend. Here's what we know about this year's sales event.
When is Memorial Day 2025?
In 2025, Memorial Day is Monday, May 26. It's a federal holiday, which means standard postage can be affected by delays in the United States. In the United Kingdom, "May Bank Holiday" lands on the same day and can similarly affect delivery times.
When do Memorial Day sales start?
Like similar holidays, retailers aren't restricted to particular dates when promoting discounts. While Memorial Day, or even Memorial Day weekend, hasn't happened yet, it doesn't mean there aren't savings to browse before then. Sales have started a week before the day itself, which is normal.
LIVE UPDATES
Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma
Any regular Windows Central reader will surely recognize this, the same wired Razer controller for Xbox (or PC gaming) that we praise literally every time it's on sale with a significant discount, and rightly so.
If you truly don't care about playing wirelessly, then you'll see why we said the Wolverine V2 Chroma "almost feels like cheating" in our review. It's tactile, remappable, and this deal offsets one of the only negatives we could find at launch: the $149.99 MSRP.
At this point, I wouldn't be surprised if everyone who was previously interested has already bought it, but if you missed your chance, now's the time to pick it up. — Ben Wilson
🎮Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma wired controller was
$149.99 now $88.90 at Amazon
ASUS Zenbook A14
One of the few criticisms listed in Zachary Boddy's ASUS Zenbook A14 review related to value regarding the $999 starting price of its entry-level model with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus processor.
With this discount, the Zenbook A14 is arguably the best value Copilot+ PC you could get your hands on, at least during the lead-up to Memorial Day.
Sure, I have some bias because I'm a firm believer that 14-inch laptops are the perfect size, and ASUS' recent line of Zenbook notebooks features some of the best-looking I've ever seen (the Ceraluminum chassis is worth the hype).
Nevertheless, this really is the deal we've been waiting for. — Ben Wilson
🎮ASUS Zenbook A14 14-inch Copilot+ PC was
$999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy