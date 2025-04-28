AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D remains one of the most popular gaming CPUs on the market a couple of years after its release.

Amazon's massive Gaming Week sales event is live, and one deal that caught my eye can land you the second-best gaming CPU ever at a steep discount.

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D, launched in 2023, remains a top option for any PC gaming enthusiasts despite the newer 9800X3D being released.

Instead of the usual $449 price, you can pick up the Ryzen 7 7800X3D for $390 at Amazon. That beats Newegg's $395 discount price, making this the best PC gaming upgrade deal you'll find all week.

Why is the Ryzen 7 7800X3D such a great CPU for PC gamers?

Since it launched in 2023, AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D has been sought after by serious PC gamers who want the best performance possible.

AMD's secret weapon comes in the form of a 3D V-Cache setup that specifically targets improved gaming performance.

AMD stacks extra L3 cache vertically on the CPU die, massively improving the cache capacity and making the transfer of data to the CPU much faster.

For PC gaming, which requires tons of data processing on the fly, AMD's 96MB 3D V-Cache is second-to-none.

While AMD offers Ryzen 9 versions of its X3D chips, they're made more for creators and developers, with the Ryzen 7 offering more than enough power to handle modern games.

There is, of course, also the newer Ryzen 7 9800X3D built on the newer Zen 5 architecture.

Windows Central Senior Editor Ben Wilson discovered between an 8% and 22% performance uplift between the two X3D CPUs in his Ryzen 7 9800X3D review; however, the newer chip is about 32% more expensive than the discounted 7800X3D.

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D received a Windows Central Best Award in our 2023 review, and it remains a top CPU for PC gamers. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D uses the same AM5 socket and the 9800X3D, it supports DDR5 RAM, and it has 8 cores and 16 threads.

In our Ryzen 7 7800X3D review, former Senior Editor Rich Edmonds highlights the CPU's dominant gaming performance:

"True to its word, the average temperature of the 7800X3D seems to hover around the low-to-mid 80°C region when it's under stress, but my radiator fans were barely doing any work. The talk about power management holds true; AMD is squeezing every bit of power out of this CPU like diamonds out of coal."

You'll still be better off with an Intel CPU if you want to focus on productivity work — AMD's X3D chips don't hide the fact that they're made for gamers — but I can easily recommend this CPU even at full price.

Considering it's down to $390 at Amazon for Gaming Week, you really can't go wrong.

Have a look at the best RAM for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D if you're thinking about upgrading more than one component.