AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D is on sale at Amazon during the Memorial Day deals event.

Memorial Day deals are already live at most major retailers, and I found one discount that PC gamers can't miss.

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D, by far one of the most popular CPUs in the world for gaming, is down to the lowest price of the year at Amazon.

This deal even beats the one I covered during Amazon's Gaming Week, where the CPU hit $391.

Right now, you can grab the Ryzen 7 7800X3D for $385.38 at Amazon, which is about 14% off the regular price of $449.

Why AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D is so easy to recommend in 2025

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D pictured here remains a top CPU pick in 2025 for PC gamers. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D has been on the market since 2023, and it's now been "replaced" by the newer Ryzen 7 9800X3D built on the Zen 5 architecture.

I used quotes there because the 7800X3D is still a killer CPU for PC gaming despite its age. It uses the same AM5 socket as the newer 9800X3D, it supports DDR5 RAM, and it has 8 cores with 16 threads.

AMD's 3D V-Cache technology is really what sets the X3D chips apart from any other on the market when it comes to gaming performance.

Extra L3 cache is stacked vertically on the CPU die, providing 96MB for quick access. This cache is especially beneficial for modern games. I have an X3D chip in my gaming PC, and I see no reason to switch to anything else.

Our Senior Editor Ben Wilson reviewed the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and compared it to the 7800X3D, noting between 8% and 22% performance uplifts between the two chips.

However, the best price I could find for the 9800X3D is about $489 at Newegg. Why spend an extra $100+ when the 7800X3D is still such a great chip?

Former Windows Central Senior Editor Rich Edmonds reviewed the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, remarking:

"The improvements brought over from AMD's 3D V-Cache make the 7800X3D more of an appealing choice than the cost-saving alone. Though it sits as the cheapest -X3D variant, it's arguably the best option for gamers looking to adopt the AM5 socket with a chipset of their choice."

With the Ryzen 7 7800X3D sitting at the best price of the year — $385.38 at Amazon — it's a great time to upgrade your gaming PC.