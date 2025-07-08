I'm a lifelong PC gamer who's covered every Prime Day — here are the 7 best AMD Ryzen CPU deals I'd buy right now

This year's Amazon Prime Day is delivering some of our highest-rated processors at record-low prices, and anyone planning to upgrade their PC should find something that perfectly suits their build.

AMD's Ryzen processors dominate the PC gaming world. It's what I use in my PC, and it's what I recommend to everyone I know. Not only are they always competitively priced, but they also deliver some of the best performance possible.

👉 Related: Prime Day PC hardware deals are here — These are the GPUs, CPUs, SSDs, and RAM that I'd buy as a PC build expert

AMD Ryzen CPUs with the proprietary 3D V-Cache, like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D down to its lowest price of the year, are particularly good at boosting gaming performance, but any of these chips I've handpicked will do a great job with modern titles.

Beyond gaming, AMD's Ryzen CPUs can also deliver stellar productivity performance, especially those with 16 cores like the discounted Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 9950X.

I pulled the 7 best AMD Ryzen Prime Day deals I could find based on our own in-house reviews as well as my decades of PC building experience.

AMD Ryzen CPU deals quick list

Which AMD Ryzen CPU do I recommend for most people?

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is always an easy recommendation, but at the $341 sale price, it's a no-brainer. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is my top pick when it comes to discounted CPUs during Prime Day.

It comes from AMD's previous Zen 4 generation that uses the AM5 socket (which is still in use today), and it's widely regarded as one of the best gaming CPUs in the world. It's only been usurped by the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which isn't currently on sale.

👉 Related: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs. Ryzen 7 9800X3D

The secret to the 7800X3D's success is its proprietary AMD 3D V-Cache, which adds extra L3 cache that's stacked vertically on the die. This allows for quicker access by the CPU, directly benefiting gaming performance.

Although the newer 9800X3D is now on the market, the 7800X3D isn't going anywhere soon, and it's expected to remain relevant for years to come.

Access to the deal does require an Amazon Prime membership, though you can find a competing deal at Newegg for $370 with a free 1TB SSD thrown in; no membership required.

If you are shopping at Amazon, you can grab the Ryzen 7 7800X3D for only $341. To be completely transparent, this CPU did fall to $320 last year, but the fresh $341 price is by far the best deal in 2025.

What's the best AMD Ryzen CPU deal for general productivity work?

AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X is a monster CPU for productivity work, and it's never been cheaper. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Not everyone needs a Ryzen CPU with 3D V-Cache. Those who don't plan on using their PC for gaming won't see much benefit from the additional tech, and you'll do a lot better with something like the Ryzen 9 9950X.

It's currently enjoying the lowest price it's ever been since launch, sitting at $434 at Amazon. That's 33% off the regular $649 price.

In his Ryzen 9 9950X review, Windows Central Senior Editor Ben Wilson remarked:

"They're excessive and powerful, needing capable CPU coolers to prevent throttling from overheating, especially with the 170W powerhouse 9950X, but both Ryzen 9 chips deliver what AMD promises: high-end performance for creators."

The 9950X remains one of the most powerful consumer CPUs you can buy today, and the fact that it's such a great price means you should have some budget room left over for an upgraded cooler.

While a high-end air cooler can get the job done, I recommend splurging for an AiO water cooler for quieter running. Arctic's Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 is currently 30% off at Amazon, dropping the price to $86.99 for a limited time.