I'm a lifelong PC gamer who's covered every Prime Day — here are the 7 best AMD Ryzen CPU deals I'd buy right now

This year's Amazon Prime Day is delivering some of our highest-rated processors at record-low prices, and anyone planning to upgrade their PC should find something that perfectly suits their build.
AMD's Ryzen processors dominate the PC gaming world. It's what I use in my PC, and it's what I recommend to everyone I know. Not only are they always competitively priced, but they also deliver some of the best performance possible.
AMD Ryzen CPUs with the proprietary 3D V-Cache, like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D down to its lowest price of the year, are particularly good at boosting gaming performance, but any of these chips I've handpicked will do a great job with modern titles.
Beyond gaming, AMD's Ryzen CPUs can also deliver stellar productivity performance, especially those with 16 cores like the discounted Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 9950X.
I pulled the 7 best AMD Ryzen Prime Day deals I could find based on our own in-house reviews as well as my decades of PC building experience.
AMD Ryzen CPU deals quick list
- AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D:
was $449now $341 at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X:
was $649now $434 at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X:
was $699now $450 at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 5 9600X:
was $279now $165 at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X:
was $549now $303 at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X:
was $399now $227 at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900XT:
was $349now $218 at Amazon
🔥Lowest price in 2025!
"Dominate any game at any level, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D offers ultimate performance with 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 5.0GHz boost clock backed up with 96MB L3 cache." — Ben Wilson
✅ Best for: PC gamers who want to take advantage of a direct boost to gaming performance thanks to AMD's 3D V-Cache.
Cores: 8. Threads: 16. Boost clock: 5.0GHz. Base clock: 4.2GHz. Socket: AM5. Architecture: Zen 4.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
👀 Price check: $369.99 at Newegg (with free 1TB SSD)
🔥Record-low price!
"For this crowd, there's no denying the 9950X's dominant grip on the consumer CPU market, even if it comes with a considerable price tag." — Ben Wilson
✅ Best for: Landing all of the latest AMD improvements with stellar performance from 16 cores.
Cores: 16. Threads: 32. Boost clock: 5.7GHz. Base clock: 4.3. Socket: AM5. Architecture: Zen 5.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
👀 Price check: $559 at Newegg
"There's plenty to love with AMD's Ryzen 7000 range of processors, and the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and 7950X are incredible pieces of kit. If you're looking for unmatched multicore performance without going into Threadripper territory, these CPUs are about as good as you can get." — Rich Edmonds
✅ Best for: Strong multi-core performance thanks to 16 cores, and also excellent gaming power.
Cores: 16. Threads: 32. Boost clock: 5.7GHz. Base clock: 4.5GHz. Socket: AM5. Architecture: Zen 4.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
👀 Price check: $513.99 at Newegg
🔥Record-low price!
"In a masterclass of performance-per-watt efficiency, AMD offers incredible single-core performance scores that beat its intended 14600K rival and even challenge the 14700K." — Ben Wilson
✅ Best for: Those looking for strong single-core performance for gaming and productivity.
Cores: 6. Threads: 12. Boost clock: 5.4GHz. Base clock: 3.9GHz. Socket: AM5. Architecture: Zen 5.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
👀 Price check: $204.99 at Newegg (with free 16GB DDR5 RAM)
🔥Lowest price in 2025!
"The AMD Ryzen 7000 series of processors offer excellent value and performance per watt, but the Ryzen 9 7900X and Ryzen 9 7950X take all this to a whole different level. These are the best consumer processors out there." — Rich Edmonds
✅ Best for: PC gaming and productivity workloads thanks to 12 cores.
Cores: 12. Threads: 24. Boost clock: 5.6GHz. Base clock: 4.7GHz. Socket: AM5. Architecture: Zen 4.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
👀 Price check: $329.99 at Newegg (with free 1TB SSD)
🔥Lowest price in 2025!
"AMD's Zen 4 architecture promised considerable uplifts in performance and the company has delivered with the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X. This processor is a fantastic upgrade for those on older AMD hardware, though it does require a new AM5 motherboard." — Rich Edmonds
✅ Best for: A mix of PC gaming and productivity on the same PC.
Cores: 8. Threads: 16. Boost clock: 5.4GHz. Base clock: 4.5GHz. Socket: AM5. Architecture: Zen 4.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
👀 Price check: $279.99 at Newegg
🔥Record-low price!
Amazon customer review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
✅ Best for: PC gamers and productivity masters who are still using AMD's AM4 socket.
Cores: 16. Threads: 32. Boost clock: 4.8GHz. Base clock: 3.3GHz. Socket: AM4. Architecture: Zen 3.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
👀 Price check: $299 at Newegg
Which AMD Ryzen CPU do I recommend for most people?
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is my top pick when it comes to discounted CPUs during Prime Day.
It comes from AMD's previous Zen 4 generation that uses the AM5 socket (which is still in use today), and it's widely regarded as one of the best gaming CPUs in the world. It's only been usurped by the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which isn't currently on sale.
👉 Related: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs. Ryzen 7 9800X3D
The secret to the 7800X3D's success is its proprietary AMD 3D V-Cache, which adds extra L3 cache that's stacked vertically on the die. This allows for quicker access by the CPU, directly benefiting gaming performance.
Although the newer 9800X3D is now on the market, the 7800X3D isn't going anywhere soon, and it's expected to remain relevant for years to come.
Access to the deal does require an Amazon Prime membership, though you can find a competing deal at Newegg for $370 with a free 1TB SSD thrown in; no membership required.
If you are shopping at Amazon, you can grab the Ryzen 7 7800X3D for only $341. To be completely transparent, this CPU did fall to $320 last year, but the fresh $341 price is by far the best deal in 2025.
What's the best AMD Ryzen CPU deal for general productivity work?
Not everyone needs a Ryzen CPU with 3D V-Cache. Those who don't plan on using their PC for gaming won't see much benefit from the additional tech, and you'll do a lot better with something like the Ryzen 9 9950X.
It's currently enjoying the lowest price it's ever been since launch, sitting at $434 at Amazon. That's 33% off the regular $649 price.
In his Ryzen 9 9950X review, Windows Central Senior Editor Ben Wilson remarked:
"They're excessive and powerful, needing capable CPU coolers to prevent throttling from overheating, especially with the 170W powerhouse 9950X, but both Ryzen 9 chips deliver what AMD promises: high-end performance for creators."
The 9950X remains one of the most powerful consumer CPUs you can buy today, and the fact that it's such a great price means you should have some budget room left over for an upgraded cooler.
While a high-end air cooler can get the job done, I recommend splurging for an AiO water cooler for quieter running. Arctic's Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 is currently 30% off at Amazon, dropping the price to $86.99 for a limited time.
