According to a supposed leak, the AMD Ryzen Z2 line will include an AI-boosted chip.

If a leak is true, then it seems that there will be five chips total in the upcoming AMD Ryzen Z2 line for PC gaming handhelds, and one of them, specifically, will be an AI-boosted processor (thanks, VideoCardz and Wccftech).

This rumor is based on a post by semiconductor-focused @AnhPhuH on X (formerly Twitter) that specifically lists "Ryzen Z2," "Ryzen Z2 A," "Ryzen Z2 Go," "Ryzen Z2 Extreme," and "Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme."

As of the time of writing, AMD has only officially revealed three chips in this line: the Ryzen Z2, Ryzen Z2 Go (used in the Legion Go S), and Ryzen Z2 Extreme (expected for the upcoming ROG Ally 2).

You should always take leaks and rumors with a massive heap of salt.

However, considering that Intel AI SoC (System-on-a-Chip) have already been seen in gaming handhelds, it completely makes sense that AMD would be making a competitive Ryzen AI processor for AMD-toting handhelds.

Outside of the AI SoC, the leaker also listed an "AMD Ryzen A Z2" (not "AI").

It's currently unclear how exactly it differs from the others.

It's possible the Rzyen A Z2 is a more budget-focused chip rather than the likely far more expensive flagship Extreme options.

Are AI chips good for gaming handhelds?

When I tested the AI-processor toting MSI Claw 8 AI+ against the ROG Ally X, it seriously outperformed ASUS' handheld. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

If you're already familiar with the best PC gaming handhelds, then you know that the original MSI Claw A1M was one of the only mainstream devices to feature an AI processor — specifically, an Intel Core Ultra 100 Series AI (Meteor Lake) chip.

The thing is, the original Claw wasn't powerful enough to keep up with the performance of its non-AI, AMD Ryzen Z1-toting rivals like ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go.

However, things have now turned around.

MSI has since released its next-gen MSI Claw 8 AI+ and MSI Claw 7 AI+ handhelds with the new Intel Core Ultra 200 Series (Lunar Lake) processors, and these portable gaming devices offer far better performance than ROG Ally and Legion Go.

Now, you should always expect a next-gen processor to offer better performance than its predecessor or its closest rival's predecessors. But AI-chips can definitely offer really good benefits for handhelds.

Next-gen PC gaming handhelds should hopefully be far more powerful than this first generation. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Unlike traditional CPUs (central processing units), AI CPUs feature integrated NPUs (neural processing units), which take some of the load off of the CPU and GPU (graphics processing unit) in order to allow a system to run more efficiently.

Typically, an AI processor isn't as powerful as traditional processors. However, AI-accelerated chips usually do allow a device to have notably better battery life in a smaller form factor.

These are features that match the whole idea of a gaming handheld.

Handhelds aren't nearly as powerful as high-tier PC gaming desktops and gaming laptops, but they do offer portable convenience.

That all said, it's hard to know for sure if the rumored Ryzen A1 Z2 Extreme will be a good option for handhelds until we learn more about its specific specs.

Could the recently teased next-gen ROG Ally and Xbox handheld have the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme?

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

On March 31, 2025, ASUS teased a next-gen ROG Ally on X with a short, 34-second trailer.

Xbox responded to the tweet with the Side-eye Monkey Puppet meme, indicating that this might have something to do with the "Project Kennan" Xbox handheld coming in 2025, that my colleague had previously exclusively broken the news about.

When I was covering this ASUS trailer, the idea had crossed my mind that ASUS might have specifically been teasing an AI handheld (represented by the robot in the clip), but it was just a suspicion at the time.

If AMD truly is releasing an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, then this would make that idea more plausible.

I've been told during press briefings that AI PCs are projected to be 100% of the market by the end of 2026, so it stands to reason that many PC gaming handhelds will also make the shift to AI.

This being the case, I won't be surprised if the ROG Ally 2 and the ASUS ROG Xbox handheld have AI configurations.