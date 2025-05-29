NVIDIA didn't unveil a new processor built for consumer laptops at Computex 2025 as many surmised, but that doesn't mean the project isn't underway.

A new leak from YouTube's Moore's Law is Dead channel shows off a rough image of a purported NVIDIA APU designed for use in gaming laptops.

The limited information now available suggests it will run between 80W and 120W. MLID's source expects NVIDIA to target a Q4 2025 or Q1 2026 release.

The leak is said to come from an NVIDIA insider who tests APUs, so there's certainly some credibility to the information.

A look at the leaked NVIDIA APU from the Moore's Law Is Dead YouTube channel. (Image credit: Moore's Law Is Dead (YouTube))

The "Eng Sample," as it's clearly branded, has eight modules surrounding the main chip. These are likely LPDDR5x memory modules akin to what AMD is doing with its Strix Halo APUs, where the chip relies on the speedy attached memory to boost performance.

But where AMD's processors have an x86 architecture, NVIDIA's leaked APU is likely using an ARM CPU developed by MediaTek alongside an entirely new integrated GPU.

That integrated GPU could hit the same performance as a discrete RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, at least according to a prior leak also provided by Moore's Law is Dead.

Considering the discrete card runs at up to 115W alone, this could be a massive breakthrough for gaming laptops. No extra heat created by a discrete GPU, and less space needed for the extra cooling.

Battery life would also no doubt improve, an area where even the best gaming laptops continue to underwhelm in 2025.

NVIDIA isn't the first company to do something like this, but it could do it best. Its GPU technology, including DLSS 4, is only a step away from sheer magic already.

An efficient ARM CPU paired with an integrated NVIDIA GPU and all of its AI upscaling and frame generation would certainly be a big deal. I'm eager to see what its new APU can do.

What is an APU, and why is NVIDIA suddenly so interested?

Will chunky gaming laptops like the Legion Pro 7i (Gen 10) disappear once NVIDIA's new APU enters the market? (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Let's take a step back and cover some of these terms.

Most importantly, an Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) is a term created by AMD to advertise a CPU and GPU built into the same chip.

That might sound similar to a System-on-Chip (SoC), and you're not wrong for thinking so. However, an SoC incorporates more than just the CPU and GPU, adding controllers, networking, etc.

More recently, it's come to include a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for local AI tasks. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips found in Copilot+ PCs are a perfect example of an SoC.

The news that NVIDIA is working on an APU didn't come out of nowhere. Rumors began in 2023 when Reuters broke the story about NVIDIA and AMD both working on ARM processors for Windows PCs.

At the time, it was believed that they'd make a debut sometime in 2025, and the news caused Intel stock to drop.

We also know that NVIDIA is powering the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 with its Tegra T239, an APU using an ARM processor and an Ampere GPU.

NVIDIA has also been focusing on DGX Spark, an AI supercomputer platform powered by its GB10 Grace Blackwell chip. MSI revealed a new EdgeXpert MS-C931 desktop PC based on the DGX Spark platform at Computex 2025.

It's clear that Team Green is ready to step out of its GPU shoes and into a more dominant role in the Windows laptop world.

We'll have to wait until NVIDIA officially reveals the chip, but I expect it will change gaming laptops in a major way when it does.