NVIDIA and MediaTek might be collaborating on a 3nm AI PC CPU that could potentially blow Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite out of the water — and it reportedly tapes out later this month
NVIDIA and MediaTek are reportedly working on a 3nm AI PC processor.
What you need to know
- Rumors indicated NVIDIA and MediaTek are working together to develop a 3nm AI PC CPU, which is slated to enter the tape-out phase of production later this month.
- The processor could potentially compete with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite offering, especially on the graphics front.
- A separate report shows that the entry could retail at approximately $300 once it ships to broad availability.
MediaTek and NVIDIA are reportedly working together on developing a cutting-edge 3nm AI PC CPU. According to a report by IT Home, the processor is slated to enter the tape-out phase of production later this month (via Tom's Hardware). It is expected to enter mass production late next year.
This rumor dates back to last year when a report by DigiTimes suggested that MediaTek had plans to integrate a GPU based on NVIDIA's architecture into its SoCs (system-on-chip) for smartphones and Windows-on-Arm mobile PCs.
While neither has confirmed the looming rumors, the 3nm AI PC CPU opens the door for health competition. It could potentially take on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon X Elite chips, especially in the graphics department.
The AI CPU will reportedly be paired with NVIDIA's GPU, potentially attracting Dell, HP, Lenovo, and ASUS as clients. Although details about the AI processor remain slim, the Economic Daily News suggests it could retail at approximately $300.
MediaTek is well-known for its mobile products, which heavily rely on AMD for hardware. As you may know, AMD leverages MediaTek's Wi-Fi 6E solutions across its mobile platforms. Interestingly, long-running rumors indicate a 5G notebook collaboration between the two companies.
This potential opens up an interesting discussion about MediaTek's decision to partner with NVIDIA on the AI PC processor instead of AMD despite their long-term collaboration and partnership. To this end, it's quite possible that the rumored AI PC processor could potentially become a PC solution, fully transitioning from mobile.
