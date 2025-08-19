I can't believe we're going to fight one of Final Fantasy's craziest bosses in Monster Hunter.

Capcom and Square Enix took the stage at Gamescom 2025 to reveal that Monster Hunter Wilds will get an upcoming crossover event with Final Fantasy XIV and vice versa.

In Monster Hunter Wilds, players will get a chance to ride the Final Fantasy series' iconic Chocobos as cosmetic skins for the Seikret mounts and catch the speedy Cactuar to add their Endemic Life collection.

In addition, Monster Hunter Wilds will add a boss from Final Fantasy XIV to its extensive monster roster — Omega Planates.

Monster Hunter Wilds x Final Fantasy XIV Special Collaboration - Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Omega Planates is based on Omega, one of the Final Fantasy franchise's most infamous superbosses that made its debut in 1992's Final Fantasy V as a secret, optional boss and has made appearances in future titles since.

Omega is a giant beetle-like robot armed to the teeth with lasers, rocket punches, and tons of world-shattering explosives.

It's often regarded as one of the toughest bosses in Final Fantasy history as Omega is impervious to nearly all forms of damage, it has a mountain of health to chip, and can wipe players in the blink of an eye if they're not prepared.

The Final Fantasy XIV version of Omega is particularly special, as that made an entire Raid storyline around it, which had players fight it numerous times, and was later given an Ultimate Raid-tier boss fight that pushed raiders to the limit.

Players will get to hunt this Omega and ride Chocobos as part of Monster Hunter Wilds' 3rd Title Update which will be released sometime in late September, 2025.

FINAL FANTASY XIV x MONSTER HUNTER WILDS Collaboration Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile in Final Fantasy XIV, its Dawntrail expansion will feature a crossover event where players can obtain Monster Hunter Wilds' Seikret mount and take on the intimidating Arkveld in a special Trial raid fight.

Arkveld is Monster Hunter Wilds' flagship monster that was once thought to be extinct and is now on a rampage planning to make everything else extinct.

Arkveld attacks players using the chain-like appendages on its arms as weapons and bombards them with Dragon-elemental explosions, which have a mile-wide radius.

This crossover event will go live for Final Fantasy XIV in early October 2025.

Do note that in order to unlock this fight, players will need to be Lv. 100 and complete the Main Scenario Quest "Dawntrail.

Just when I'm losing hope for Monster Hunter Wilds, one of Final Fantasy's most insane bosses has convinced me to start hunting again.

Let's ride. (Image credit: Capcom)

This isn't the first time that the Monster Hunter has had a huge crossover event with Final Fantasy XIV.

Monster Hunter World had a collaboration with Square Enix's popular MMORPG that added the iconic Behemoth as a boss, and it ended up being one of the hardest in the whole game.

With the addition of Omega, we might be in for a crazier challenge, as this mechanical monstrosity is no joke.

Final Fantasy V Boss Series...PIXEL REMASTER - #46: Omega - YouTube Watch On

I personally fought Omega in Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster and Final Fantasy XIV, and this thing kicked my butt for many hours on end to the point I was tempted to look up guides on how to beat it.

The Final Fantasy V version of Omega was especially gruelling as it required you to build a very specific party composition and pray you were able to kill Omega faster than it could kill you.

Normally I'd be terrified at the thought of fighting Omega in Monster Hunter Wilds (especially after how nightmarishly difficult fighting the Behemoth was in Monster Hunter: World), but I'm actually happy they're adding this boss to the game.

This boss may help solve the lackluster difficulty problems Monster Hunter Wilds has been suffering from since launch earlier this year.

The endgame update buffing Tempered Monsters is a good start, but we need more challenging monsters that push players to the limit using every tool at their disposal and encourage them to prepare for the hunt with the best gear possible instead of relying on Focus Strikes and Wounds to knock enemies down.

Either way, I can't wait to fight Omega and obtain all kinds of cool gear from farming its metallic hide when the 3rd Title Update for Monster Hunter Wilds launches in late September 2025.

Let's hope this update will also come with Optimization upgrades for the PC version to win back fans who've been review bombing Monster Hunter Wilds for months.

Monster Hunter Wilds - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As for the Final Fantasy XIV crossover fight with Arkveld — while I don't play the game anymore after the Dawntrail expansion disappointed me, I'm happy for Final Fantasy fans getting to fight another Monster Hunter monster other than Rathalos which was added in Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood.

Arkveld was a really cool monster to hunt in Monster Hunter Wilds, and I hope he'll be just as fun to fight in Final Fantasy XIV and potentially give players a chance to earn a mount version of Arkveld for their mount collection.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available for purchase on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.