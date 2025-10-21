Last weekend, during Gamescom Asia, Capcom attended the event to show off footage of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, the latest upcoming entry in Monster Hunter's JRPG spin-off series.

It was virtually identical to the gameplay demo shown at Tokyo Game Show 2025, demonstrating its exploration and combat systems but with a couple of key differences.

It showed off gameplay footage of the female protagonist that the player can choose to play as, and our first look at the game's robust character creator system.

A few days after the event, Capcom then uploaded the gameplay segment of the character creator onto the official Monster Hunter's official social media account, X, so that the general public could more easily see it, and it's looking mighty impressive thus far.

In previous Monster Hunter Stories titles, the character creator system has been fairly simple compared to modern mainline Monster Hunter games. You have your standard hair and skin color options, with some additional facial expression options to fit the series' more anime art style.

The character creator in Monster Hunter Stories 3, on the other hand, is going to include double the amount of customization options as previous entries, possibly so it can be on par with the insanely detailed character creators seen in Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Wilds.

We have mountains of customization options from eye shape/color, jaws, front and back hairstyles, lip shape, skin color, tattoos, and extra cosmetic accessories to boot.

There's even an option to let you adopt hairstyles based on iconic Monster Hunter monsters, like in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

One of the extra accessories that caught my eye is that we can have Wyverian Ears, a cosmetic that lets you cosplay as one of Monster Hunter's elven-like race.

This is interesting, as this cosmetic option is usually locked behind a microtransaction paywall in the mainline games like Monster Hunter Wilds and Monster Hunter Rise.

Meaning that fans who wanted to semi-play as a Wyverian instead of a human in Monster Hunter games had to pay extra cash to do so.

The fact that we don't have to do that in Monster Hunter Stories 3, and we can use this cosmetic item off the bat, just for buying the game, is pretty awesome, and it's something that Capcom should do more often.

Let us fight for our cosmetic rewards, not pay for them.

In my personal opinion, Capcom's been getting obsessed with locking cool cosmetics and animations behind expensive microtransaction fees, and it should stop doing that.

Either let us have them in the main game by earning them through quests, fight for them through difficult Event quests, or at least reduce the cost so they don't cost you nearly hundreds of dollars when bought altogether.

But I digress, for slightly overpriced DLC won't stop me from playing Monster Hunter games (unless the gameplay disappoints me like Monster Hunter Wilds did at launch), especially Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, as it looks absolutely stunning thus far.

The Monster Hunter Stories games are some of my favorite Pokémon-like titles on PC, and I can't wait to play the 3rd entry as it's already looking like the first, true, next-gen evolution of not just the Monster Hunter Stories series, but of the creature-collector genre as a whole.