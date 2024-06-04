Here's every Monster Hunter Wilds monster revealed thus far to hunt on Xbox and PC

Capcom’s Monster Hunter series is home to some of the most imaginative and intimidating monsters in video games. From majestic Flying Wyverns to climate-changing Elder Dragons, this series has no shortage of awesome-looking and challenging creatures to hunt, with more original beasties being added with every new entry like the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds.

Players in this game will be beset with a host of new vicious and horrific monsters, while bringing back some familiar monsters that will excite long-time fans. Since this game will no doubt feature a gigantic roster of monsters, we will compile every monster revealed for Monster Hunter Wilds in an easy-to-read list so you know what to watch out for and are fully prepared to survive the hunt.

Monster Hunter Wilds monster list - Herbivores

Herbivores are considered the easiest monsters to hunt and ideal target practice for beginners. (Image credit: Capcom)

Herbivores are usually docile creatures that don’t pose a threat to players. However, it is worth hunting them as Herbivores usually yield useful crafting materials and meat that can be cooked into Well-Done Steaks, which massively increase your stamina gauge.

Ceratonoth

Male Ceratonoth protect their herd from lightning strikes using their dorsal horns as lightning rods. (Image credit: Capcom)

Ceratonoth are a group of peaceful Herbivores that resemble pangolins and spend their days grazing and trekking the Windward Plains. Ceratonoth often form herds while traveling, with a male Ceretonoth placed in the center.

They do this so male Ceretonoth can protect the female Ceretonoth from lightning strikes during the Windward Plains’ frequent thunderstorms by using their special dorsal horns as lightning rods to catch lightning bolts and safely release them to the ground.

Dalthydon

The Dalthydon will ram into any aggressor to defend their herd. (Image credit: Capcom)

Dalthydon are territorial Herbivores that look like miniature T-Rexes with the heads of goats and frequently migrate to different locales depending on the season. Whenever they sense danger, they will fight back against intruders by ramming into them using their hardened headshells.

This herbivorous wyvern changes its habitat depending on the season. When it senses danger, it will sometimes take a defensive posture and fight back with its well-developed head shell.

Monster Hunter Wilds monster list - Flying Wyverns

Flying Wyverns are the most iconic monster type in the series and are usually the most common large monster type you will run into. These winged beasts swoop down from the air to snatch their prey with their sharp talons and blow their aggressors away with ranged elemental attacks.

Rathalos

The King of the Skies will return to prey upon hunters in Monster Hunter Wilds. (Image credit: Capcom)

In Monster Hunter Wilds’ debut trailer, we see a shot of the series mascot, Rathalos, flying overhead, confirming that it will return for this title. Rathalos is the textbook example of a Flying Wyvern, this reptilian monstrosity will attack enemies from above by spitting fireballs and performing aerial divebomb attacks that have earned Rathalos the nickname of “King of the Skies”.

Rathalos can also produce poison from its talons that will inflict the Poison status effect on players. Poison will slowly drain your health, so keep an Antidote on hand to cure yourself if you get by a Rathalos’ talons.

Monster Hunter Wilds monster list - Bird Wyverns

Bird Wyverns are monster types that resemble birds of prey or ancient velociraptors. Most Bird Wyverns are usually small creatures that form packs, so they gang up on larger monsters using their superior numbers.

However, there are some rare Bird Wyverns that travel alone and are so dangerous that they can take some of the intimidating monster types in a fight on equal footing.

Unknown corvid Bird Wyverns

These dark-feather Bird Wyverns fight dirty and gang up on unsuspecting lonesome prey. (Image credit: Capcom)

During Monster Hunter Wild's 2024 State of Play trailer, we see a scene of a Chatacabra getting attacked by a pack of Bird Wyverns with black-feathered bodies and elongated hook-like peaks.

We don’t know currently what these vicious Bird Wyverns are called, but it's clear that these things are not afraid to attack monsters bigger than them, so be prepared to defend yourself should you get pounced on by them.

Monster Hunter Wilds monster list - Fanged Beasts

Fanged Beasts are ferocious monsters that will attack anything in sight should they be even slightly agitated. (Image credit: Capcom)

Fanged Beasts are monsters that resemble mammals like bears, gorillas, monkeys, and pigs. These monsters tend to be some of the more aggressive beasties and will challenge any hunter or monster that invades their territory, regardless if they’re stronger or not.

Doshaguma

Do not cross paths with the Doshaguma unless you're prepared for a messy and savage battle to the death. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Doshaguma is a large Fanged Beast that looks like a horrific crossbreed between a bear and a lion. These rugged behemoths are extremely territorial and dangerous, as their herculean strength and sharp claws can crush opponents like a sour grape.

Doshaguma also tend to travel in packs for a better chance to rip their prey apart. It would be foolish to attack a Doshaguma herd head-on, so you will need to find a way to pick them off one by one or lure the alpha Doshaguma (marked with a red mane) away so its pack can’t help it.

Monster Hunter Wilds monster list - Amphibians

Amphibian monsters are hardy creatures that can withstand tons of punishment and hit back twice as hard. (Image credit: Capcom)

Amphibians are a very rare kind of monster with appearances and behaviors similar to that of toads. They are slow, heavy monsters but make up for their lack of agility with immense strength and thick-armored hides that can withstand almost any attack.

Chatacabra

The Chatacabra is ready to punch and tongue-slap all challengers. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Chatacabra is a muscle-bound toad-like monster, always ready for battle. It attacks its prey by punching them with its hefty fists, knocking them to floor using its gigantic tail, and stampede towards them to crush them underfoot.

Chatacabra can also use sticky saliva from its tongue to glue rocks to its fists to form makeshift gauntlets that will power-up its attacks.

A new frontier of monsters to hunt

And there you have every monster revealed so far for Monster Hunter Wilds.

We will frequently update this list with more monsters that will be revealed over the coming months leading up to the game’s release in 2025. Be sure to bookmark this list and check back frequently to what monsters will be joining the roster of this highly anticipated upcoming Xbox game and upcoming PC game.

If you want to learn more about this game, check out our Monster Hunter Wilds FAQ.

Monster Hunter Wilds is scheduled to be released in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.