Monster Hunter Wilds has recently received a gameplay showcase stream hosted by Capcom. This showcase has shown a metric ton of new gameplay footage and information regarding the game's Title Update 1, which is now confirmed to launch on April 4, 2025.

Here's everything you need to know about all the content coming soon in this update from new monsters, the Gathering Hub, quests, info regarding the next title update, and more.

Disclaimer SPOILER WARNING: This page contains spoilers for the finale of Monster Hunter Wilds' Low Rank story, so read at your own risk.

New monsters

The gameplay showcase begins by highlighting a new monster being added to Monster Hunter Wilds' monster roster, Mizutsune. This creature is a water-elemental Leviathan that attacks its prey with fast claw strikes, water breath beams, and spitting giant bubbles that cause players to become slippery and fall over when hit.

Once players reach Hunter Rank 21 in High Rank, they will be able to talk to an NPC named Kanya in the Scarlet Forest region and receive the quest that will unlock Mizutsune for hunting.

Arch-Tempered monsters return from Monster Hunter World (Image credit: Capcom)

The next big piece of news regarding monsters is that Arch-Tempered monsters from Monster Hunter World have been confirmed to return in Monster Hunter Wilds. Arch-Tempered monsters are an especially difficult class of monsters that are stronger than Tempered Monsters.

They hit like trucks, have lots more health to burn through, and even feature new attacks separate from their regular counterparts. Overcoming these foes will reward players with unique Gamma armor sets, complete with new cosmetic looks and passive abilities to use.

The first Arch-Tempered monster that Monster Hunter Wilds will receive will be an Arch-Tempered version of Rey Dau. Players will be allowed to hunt this creature once they reach Hunter Rank 50 and when the Event Quest for Arch-Tempered Rey Dau goes live, which, according to Capcom, is "April 29 to May 20 (PDT)."

Players will get a chance to face the High Rank version of Zoh Shia in the 1st title update. (Image credit: Capcom)

The last piece of monster news is that Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 will include a High Rank version of Zoh Shia. This unholy abomination was the final boss of Low Rank that players only got to fight once, but now they'll get to hunt it again and earn special gear for defeating it.

The quest for hunting the High Rank version of Zoh Shia will unlock for players once they reach Hunter Rank 50. Afterward, Zoh Shia will begin showing up randomly in the Wyvern's Wakening section of the Ruins of Wyveria on the world map and can be made into a quest.

Grand Hub

Convene with your hunting friends at the new Grand Hub. (Image credit: Capcom)

The next section of the gameplay showcase focuses on a new Gathering Hub being added to Monster Hunter Wilds called the Grand Hub.

This place is a gigantic online multiplayer hub where players can gather to form parties before embarking on hunts, eat meals prepared by the Palicos, and have fun playing mini-games such as fishing, arm wrestling, and barrel bomb bowling.

Players can even sit down and relax listening to a Diva singing at night, a returning feature from Monster Hunter 4.

The Grand Hub will be unlocked for players once they talk to Tetsuzan in the Suja, Peaks of Accord campsite upon reaching Hunter Rank 16.

On a side note, the Squad Information Counter will be relocated from the Windward Plains to the Grand Hub once it unlocks.

Arena Quests

Take on special challenges in Monster Hunter Wilds' Arena Quests (Image credit: Capcom)

The next section of the gameplay showcase reveals that Monster Hunter Wilds will be getting Arena Quests in the Title Update. Arena Quests are special challenges where players hunt monsters in an enclosed arena and post their kill times on online leaderboards to see who has the fastest kills.

There will also be new Challenge Quests and Free Challenge Quests available as limited-time Event Quests that will reward players with cosmetic pendants upon completion.

Arena Quests and Challenge Quest will force players to wear specific armor sets and weapons and will only allow up to two players. Meanwhile, Free Challenge Quests will let players wear whatever gear builds they want and allow up to 4 players to join or summon NPC support hunters to fill in for missing players.

Arena, Challenge, and Free Challenge Quests will be made available once you unlock the Grand Hub and talk to Ricardo at the Arena Quest Counter there.

Alma outfits, DLC content, and roadmap

The classic 'Potion flex' animation from the old Monster Hunter games is now back as a free emote. (Image credit: Capcom)

The showcase begins to wind down by covering miscellaneous content additions coming in the 1st Title Update. These include the ability to change your Handler Alma's outfit after completing a side-quest, upcoming free and paid DLC content which includes stickers, emotes, poses, accessories, layered armor, and more.

These will be made available in DLC content packs or sold individually.

Capcom has confirmed that more Event Quests will be added later and that Seasonal events from Monster Hunter World will be returning in Monster Hunter Wilds. The first of these seasonal events will be the Spring-themed Festival of Accord: Blossomdance, which Capcom says will launch on "April 22, 2025," and last until "May 6, 2025 (PDT)."

This event will allow players to take up previously released Event Quests and take on new ones to earn unique gear, pop-up camp decorations, emotes, and more.

Content roadmap for Monster Hunter Wilds up until May. (Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom then revealed a content roadmap for Monster Hunter Wilds mentioning all the content updates the game will receive up until the end of May.

In addition to everything we just discussed, the roadmap mentions that Monster Hunter Wilds will feature a collaboration with another Capcom franchise that's yet to be named, along with additional features.

Lagiacrus is finally coming back!

After many years, Lagiacrus will get a next-gen makeover in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom then closes the event by releasing a teaser for the next title update which is set to launch during the Summer of 2025, and it confirms that it will feature the return of Lagiacrus, the flagship monster of 2009's Monster Hunter Tri.

Fans have been begging and pleading for this classic monster to return in a traditional Monster Hunter game ever since it last appeared in Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate in 2017. Now after 8 long years, Lagiacrus will finally make its next-gen comeback in Monster Hunter Wilds this summer.

To say that there will be a lot of content to look forward to for Monster Hunter Wilds post-launch would be an understatement. While I'm worried about whether or not this Title Update 1 will address my criticisms regarding the base game's balance and difficulty, it already looks like it will immediately fix the post-game problems I have with the game.

The Grand Hub looks amazing, Mizutsune and Arch-Tempered Rey Dau look exciting to fight, and I'm glad we're going to be able to fight High Rank Zoh Shia so soon rather than having to wait for the final Title Update to fight the final High Rank boss as we did in Monster Hunter Rise.

Not to mention, I'm so happy to see Lagiacrus finally coming back in the next Title Update later this year, as it was on my wishlist for Monster Hunter Wilds, and it's one of the coolest monsters in the entire Monster Hunter series.

Will this Title Update also feature hidden surprises that Capcom is not willing to publicly divulge to surprise players? Join the hunt to find out when Monster Hunter Wilds' Title Update 1 launches on April 4, 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is now available for purchase after launching on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.