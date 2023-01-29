Best PC games of all time: Our top picks you should play in 2023
If you haven't played these PC games then you really ought to.
PC gaming is one of the oldest forms of virtual entertainment and there are several classic games that have come out through the decades. From massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) to fast-paced first-person shooters (FPS) there's something for everyone to enjoy.
There are dozens if not hundreds of games we could highlight with several upcoming PC games that are likely to make it on this list. As such, we're building this list up over time. You're welcome to reach out to us with any suggestions.
To determine the best PC games from the last few decades we took into account their impact at the time of launch, the legacy they left behind, any new innovations they brought to gaming, and the unique ways they presented themselves. Of course, we also made these decisions based on how enjoyable the games still are to play. Many of these games are available via Game Pass.
Without further ado, here are the best PC games of all time, listed by genre.
PC Game Pass | $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Many of the biggest PC classic games are available to play via Microsoft's PC Game Pass. It costs $10 per month or you can get a three-month membership for $30. With it, you'll gain access to a large library of PC games new and old.
Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Microsoft (opens in new tab)
Windows Central Newsletter
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's gaming editors with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of game guides, previews, features, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market.
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.