Best PC games of all time: Our top picks you should play in 2023

PC gaming is one of the oldest forms of virtual entertainment and there are several classic games that have come out through the decades. From massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) to fast-paced first-person shooters (FPS) there's something for everyone to enjoy.

There are dozens if not hundreds of games we could highlight with several upcoming PC games that are likely to make it on this list. As such, we're building this list up over time. You're welcome to reach out to us with any suggestions.

To determine the best PC games from the last few decades we took into account their impact at the time of launch, the legacy they left behind, any new innovations they brought to gaming, and the unique ways they presented themselves. Of course, we also made these decisions based on how enjoyable the games still are to play. Many of these games are available via Game Pass.

Without further ado, here are the best PC games of all time, listed by genre.