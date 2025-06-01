Do you recognize my most anticipated games of 2025 from the slivers of screenshots?

PC gamers have already had a great first half of 2025 — did you beat DOOM: The Dark Ages yet? — and there are many more games expected or rumored to launch in the second half.

That's perfect for me, as I usually fall right back into my gaming seat as soon as the summer weather cools off. And with a Ryzen 7 9800X3D and RTX 5070 Ti now in my system, I'm set up for everything that game developers can throw my way.

Here are my top five most anticipated PC games that I hope to play in the second half of 2025.

5. The Outer Worlds 2

The Outer Worlds felt like a return to RPGs of old when I played it, which makes sense since it was developed by Fallout: New Vegas and KOTOR II superstars Obsidian Entertainment.

I adore the tongue-in-cheek humor, the wacky storyline, rewarding exploration, and the first-person shooter gameplay that these types of games offer, and The Outer Worlds 2 should give me exactly what I want: A modern sci-fi RPG set in space that isn't Starfield.

This time, you're sent to a new colony as an Earth Directorate agent to uncover a mystery involving unnatural rifts that want to end humankind.

There's no concrete release date yet, but rumors continue to point to a 2025 launch on PC, Xbox, and PS5.

4. Hades II

Hades II has been available in Early Access on PC since 2024, and it's racked up tens of thousands of positive reviews on Steam in the meantime.

Hades II is an action roguelike game in which you play as Melinoë, sister to the first game's protagonist. It's more of the same frantic action, game-busting combos, gorgeous visuals, and Greek mythology.

There's no official release date yet, but I'm holding out hope for the second half of 2025. The original Hades is one of my most-played games ever, so this one is a no-brainer.

Although very tempting, I've avoided the Early Access content and any news surrounding the game's content. I can't wait to jump into the full game as it was meant to be played.

3. ARC Raiders

ARC Raiders was revealed in 2021, and only recently have there been some high-profile tech tests from which plenty of stellar gameplay has been shared.

The PvPvE extraction shooter blew me away with its visuals, gameplay, and audio, and the '80s aesthetic certainly makes me feel a bit nostalgic.

Ever since playing Escape from Tarkov, I've tried to find another extraction shooter that could deliver a similar experience, and this could be it. A third-person view is also a nice change-up from the myriad FPS titles.

Developer Embark Studios hasn't yet set a firm release date, but rumors point to a 2025 launch for PC, Xbox, and PS5.

2. Escape from Tarkov

Escape from Tarkov is the game that popularized the extraction shooter genre, and there continues to be nothing else like it for PC gamers. It was released as a closed beta in 2017 (following a year of a closed alpha), and it has remained there since.

Yes, it's been in a beta state for eight years. It should be almost perfect by now, right? Wrong. It's still a hilariously buggy mess that wants to run at 20 FPS on even the most powerful PCs.

So why play it? Ask any longtime Tarkov player, and they'll tell you the same thing: no other game delivers the same feeling. Speaking from experience, it's a game that makes your heart race, your hands shake, and your blood boil.

It's the perfect mix of deep first-person shooter mechanics, extensive looting, and RPG questing. Developer Battlestate Games recently released a roadmap that has a version 1.0 release in 2025, bringing together nearly a decade of work.

Whether or not it arrives before 2026 remains to be seen, but I'm truly looking forward to seeing if the devs can pull off the seemingly impossible feat.

1. Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition

I often overlook the Stronghold franchise from FireFly Studios, but it was every bit as important to me growing up as favorites like Age of Empires 2 and Diablo 2.

The original Stronghold game captured my attention with its granular castle building, supply chains, and epic sieges, and the Crusader sequel was a monumental upgrade to just about every aspect of the game.

Released in 2002, you can imagine how Crusader has aged over the years. That's why I'm so excited about a new Definitive Edition set to launch on PC on July 15.

There are eight new units, four new enemy lords, new campaigns, and larger maps with a far higher unit count maximum for skirmish mode.

Graphics, of course, have been overhauled, and from what I can see in the demo, the devs have faithfully remastered everything to keep the same feel.

Speaking of the demo, it's available to download from Steam right now as we await the full launch.

Honorable mention — Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 launched into early access on December 6, 2024, and it captured my attention immediately.

The ARPG feels a lot like Diablo 2, with a slower pace, darker setting, and harder difficulty. I played many hours following the early access launch, but I'm now holding out for a full release.

The problem there is that I have no idea when it's going to fully launch. Developer Grinding Gear Games has not set a date, and it likely depends on how well development goes ahead.

Path of Exile 2 will be free to play at launch, but you can get in early with a supporter pack. It's currently on sale for $17.39 at CDKeys.

What PC games are you most anticipating in 2025?

You know which games I'm most excited to play on my PC, and I'm curious to know what you think of my picks.

I'm also interested in which games you're most anticipating; please let me know in the comments section below!