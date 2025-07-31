9 new features that arrived on the Windows 11 Insider Program during the second half of July 2025

During the second half of July 2025, Microsoft released another seven preview builds for Windows 11, for a total of over a dozen previews in a month. Some of which were part of the version 24H2, 25H2, and some others were not part of any specific branch.

In the Canary Channel, we've seen:

27913

27909

27902

In the Dev Channel:

26200.5710

26200.5722

In the Beta Channel:

26200.5710

26120.5722

Currently, the builds from the Dev and Beta Channels are virtually identical, even though they belong to two different versions. The Canary Channel also introduced three new builds that only included fixes and minor changes.

Although no new features were added to the previews in the Canary Channel, the company made available for download the ISO file for build 27902.

In this guide, I'll share the most significant features and changes available in the Windows Insider Program during the second half of July 2025.

Biggest changes from the Windows Insider Program in July 2025

In addition to fixes and other minor changes in the last seven builds, the software giant has been working on these changes.

1. Click to Do improvements

Starting with build 26200.5710 (Dev) and 26120.4741 (Beta), Windows 11 introduces an update that brings the ability to describe an image, chart, or graph from a Click to Do snapshot for Copilot+ PCs featuring AMD and Intel processors.

You can access this feature by opening Click to Do (Windows key + Q), right-clicking an object, and selecting the "Describe Image" action.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The feature was previously only available for Copilot+ PCs featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

In addition, since build 26120.5722 (Beta) and 26200.5722 (Dev), Click to Do includes an interactive tutorial with text and images that help new users learn more about how to get started with this feature.

You can always access this tutorial by opening Click to Do, and from the toolbar, open the main menu, and select the "Launch tutorial" option.

2. Windows Narrator with image description generation

Windows 11 now also includes an updated version of the Windows Narrator, which, similar to the Click to Do action, introduces a feature to generate detailed descriptions of images, charts, and graphs.

This feature was previously available for Copilot+ PCs featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, but now, it's available for Copilot+ PCs using Intel and AMD processors.

You can turn on this feature by using the "Narrator key + Ctrl + D" keyboard shortcut to have the feature read the contextual description of the image, which can contain people, objects, colors, text, and numbers.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

This feature also expands to non-Copilot+ PCs, but it'll only generate basic image descriptions.

This feature has been available since build 26200.5710 (Dev) and 26120.4741 (Beta).

3. Lock Screen widgets discovery

As part of the Lock Screen settings improvements, since build 26200.5710 (Dev) and 26120.4741 (Beta), the company added a new "Discover widgets" option that will periodically update the Lock Screen with suggested widgets.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

4. Recent activities privacy setting for AI features

If you want to review which third-party apps have access to the AI models available on Windows 11, the development team has now updated the "Text and image generation" page from the "Privacy & security" section with a new "Recent activity" to confirm that information.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Again, this Change was introduced with the rollout of build 26200.5710 and 26120.4741 in the Dev and Beta Channels, respectively.

5. Settings app with AI agent

We've seen the AI agent functionality coming to the Settings app in the past. In fact, Microsoft is planning to start the gradual rollout of this feature in the Stable Channel with the August 2025 Security Update.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

However, starting with build 26200.5722 (Dev) and 26120.5722 (Beta), the feature is arriving for Copilot+ PCs featuring AMD and Intel processors.

This new feature allows you to use natural language to find and apply settings and fix issues automatically, without needing to open a specific page. I have previously written a guide explaining the feature and how to get started.

The Second Chance Out-of-Box Experience (SCOOBE) experience is the page that seems to appear randomly after restarting or updating the system, and prompts you to enable the cloud back feature and tries to switch you to use Microsoft Edge.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

In the past, each recommendation had its own page, but starting with build 26200.5722 and 26120.5722, Microsoft is combining the suggestions into a single page.

7. Windows Search with image grid results

In the last preview build for the Beta and Dev Channels, Windows 11 is also experimenting with a grid view to show results for images.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

For example, when performing a search from the Windows Search interface, the left pane will show a group of up to size thumbnails in a grid view to speed up the process of finding the picture you want.

8. Notification Center calendar and clock for secondary monitors

On Windows 11 build 26200.5722 and 26120.5722, the company is improving the Notification Center interface so that you can access the fly out from secondary monitors, which also includes the full clock with seconds.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

You can open the Notification Center fly out by clicking the time and date area in the System Tray that appears on the monitor you're intending to view the interface.

9. Task Manager with new processor usage mechanism

Finally, Microsoft is re-introducing the new view to show the processor usage in the Task Manager app in the Processes, Performance, and Users pages in the latest preview build available in the Beta and Dev Channels.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The new view will show the standard metrics used by industry standards and third-party tools. If you want to view the legacy metrics, on the "Details" page, right-click a column, choose the "Select a column" option, and select the "CPU utility" option.

This action will add another column on the page to view the legacy processor usage metrics.

These are the most interesting improvements that Microsoft has been working on since my last Windows Insider Program roundup. However, the software giant has also been rolling out smaller fixes and other minor changes.

