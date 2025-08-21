To this end, Microsoft's next move beyond Windows 11 remains slim at best, though rumours have emerged suggesting that Windows 12 could be in development. The tech giant has remained tight-lipped on this front.

Microsoft CVP and Windows lead Pavan Davuluri recently broke the ice, giving subtle hints of what the future Windows could look like. Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden reported this 'Windows 12' of sorts is poised to be "a truly ambient and multi-modal experience made possible by AI that will redefine our usage of computers."

This potentially indicates that the tech giant is set to double down on integrating AI-powered experience in its next operating system, on top of the already existing next-gen features in Windows 11 like Windows Recall, Live Captions, and Windows Studio Effects.

While we wait for Microsoft to release more details about its next operating system, concept designer Abdi (AR 4789 on YouTube) dared to dream big, sharing his vision for the next evolution of Windows, Windows 12.2 (via Beta News).

Windows 12.2: The Next Evolution - YouTube Watch On

Microsoft has received backlash and applause, arguably in equal measure, for its Windows strategy. Multiple users seemingly detest Windows 11's Start menu, though it recently got a significant overhaul, combining the pinned apps and the apps list into one interface. It even lets users turn off the Recommended section for a better user experience.

While Windows 12.2 is simply a concept, I can help it admire the Fluent design across the apps and elements in the operating system with a wide range of customization and personalization options. It's like breathing fresh air and new life into Windows 11.

And if you still have that nostalgic bug, the concept designer conveniently included a Windows 7 theme to help users bring back that classic look to their modern operating system. Even Windows 10 is in the loop, which seems like a neat addition considering its imminent death.

Perhaps, this might be an approach worth Microsoft's consideration, given users' vast preference for Windows 10 over Windows 11. What's more, the fictional video shows how easy it is for the user to switch from the customized theme to the system's default user interface.

The concept video also shows potential customization options for the taskbar on Windows, allowing users to change its orientation by selecting the floating, compact, mini, Windows 7, Windows 10, or docked modes.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently indicated that the company is seemingly moving away from co-founder Bill Gates' "software factory vision" and focusing on three core businesses, including AI, security, and integration.

That said, the video doesn't showcase Copilot AI, which Microsoft has deeply integrated across its tech stack ever since it got into a multibillion-dollar partnership with OpenAI. It's highly unlikely that Microsoft will be pulling away from its AI-themed strategy in Windows, but I guess time will be the judge.

Windows 10's death could be a major problem for Microsoft

Windows 10's death is set for October 14, 2025, but more there's seemingly more trouble abound for Microsoft despite recent "last-minute snooze button" attempts to extend grace for users reluctant to ditch the OS for Windows 11. (Image credit: Future)

Microsoft ending support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, is old news. However, the software giant has introduced several options for users hesitant to upgrade to Windows 11, including enrollment in the Windows 10 ESU program, which now supports up to 10 devices — an increase from the previous limit of one. Still, you'll need a Microsoft Account to make the $30 payment.

Alternatively, Windows 10 users can continue receiving these security updates for free for an extra year by syncing their PC settings data with the cloud via a Microsoft Account.

Microsoft clearly wants users to upgrade to Windows 11, but the operating system's flawed design elements and stringent system requirements have kept most users at bay. The tech giant is seemingly capitalizing on Windows 10's imminent death to push Copilot+ PC sales with bold statements like "Windows 11 PCs are up to 2.3x faster than Windows 10 PCs," which is a stretch since modern devices ship with sophisticated technology, matching up to these high standards.

It's worth noting that Windows 11 surpassed Windows 10 as the most dominant desktop operating system in the world in July, which suggests that users are subtly making the transition 4 years after Microsoft's latest OS shipped.

There's been a lot of backlash from users over Microsoft's decision to cut support for Windows 10, including a petition suggesting that the move could lead to "the single biggest jump in dumped computers ever".

According to a PIRG (a public interest group);

"Microsoft's new options don't go far enough and likely won't make a dent in the up to 400 million Windows 10 PCs that can't upgrade to Windows 11."

A separate group called End of 10 has been championing a campaign to get Windows 10 users to completely ditch Microsoft's ecosystem for Linux after it cuts support, citing a lack of ads and telemetry tracking as the main incentives for the huge jump.

Similarly, The Restart Project recently helped co-develop the End of 10 Toolkit to provide Windows 10 users with support after Microsoft pulls the plug on the operating system. The group brands Microsoft's short-term solutions to Windows 10's end-of-life as a last-minute snooze button, which only acts as a band-aid on a bleeding system.