Last month, Microsoft pulled the plug on Windows 10, forcing users to either upgrade to Windows 11 or enroll in the company's Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. However, critics have referred to the program as a last-minute snooze button to an already bleeding system since it only postpones the issue by 12 months.

Despite bold statements by the company claiming that "Windows 11 PCs are up to 2.3x faster than Windows 10 PCs," and the use of full-screen multi-page pop-up ads, users are seemingly reluctant to make the transition. This could be partly due to Microsoft's stringent hardware requirements and design flaws consistent across the OS.

Some users have even claimed that Microsoft's decision to pull the plug on Windows 10 is programmed obsolescence, which has left approximately 400 million Windows PCs without support, and could lead to the single most significant jump in dumped computers ever.