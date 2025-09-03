Tensions seem to be at an all-time high for Windows 10 users, especially for those who can't upgrade to Windows 11 pending its predecessor's end-of-life status, which is slated to take place in just a little over a month from now, on October 14, 2025.

Recently, multiple users lodged complaints that they aren't able to sign up for Microsoft's extended security updates program for Windows 10 amid the tight deadline, but the company has since confirmed that it will be available for all users before it cuts support for the expiring operating system.

Despite Microsoft's reassurance, Windows 10's imminent death continues to be a major concern for plenty of avid users, as highlighted by a Reddit user in the 'anticonsumption' subreddit. They posted a screenshot featuring a notice by Microsoft, which indicated that it will be ending support for Windows 10 and encouraged users to buy a new PC that supports Windows 11 to continue receiving security updates.

"Programmed obsolescence sucks," added 'in2ufferablebriick'. They revealed that the device they were using was 5 years old and that it had already been discontinued, including the availability of any repair parts. The Redditor had already used parts from another PC to upgrade the battery and RAM (memory).

Programmed (or planned) obsolescence is an implied business strategy leveraged to design products that are destined to need replacing over time. It's a technique that's used to get consumers to buy and upgrade their devices more frequently. In most cases, you'll find that these devices are easy to break and hard to repair or incompatible with new operating systems.

As you may know, one major deterrent that prevents Windows 10 users from upgrading to Windows 11 is Microsoft's stringent hardware requirements for the operating system, coupled with flawed design elements. Another Reddit user had made a similar argument about planned obsolescence 2 years ago [sic]:

"Man My laptop keyboard is "Not working". But that is not true at all it is 100% a driver mal function and I'd even say it is being done on purpose. and why? Simple, it works on Bios. and when i changed the ram memory and ssd it suddenly installed and updated drivers and worked again for a week. today i restarted the system and suddenly had the same issue."

"I dont want a new laptop this works fine and somehow managed to resell the old ram. which sucks I hate how techworld is literally making the world a living hell. people in Africa die so we can make new chips and computer components and a possible wat between Taiwan and Mainland China could happen."

"Just because we can just throw away our outdated tech from 2 years. some if it it is not even a year old. Im concerned. Do the guys running the show have a spaceship to earth 2.0? because I don't think the planet can keep up the pace much longer."

Are you prepared for the end of Windows 10?

Microsoft is set to pull the plug on Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, but plenty of users are seemingly unprepared for the huge change. (Image credit: Getty Images | Dragon Claws)

An estimated 400 million PCs will be rendered obsolete following Microsoft's decision to pull the plug on the operating system, potentially leading to "the single biggest jump in dumped computers ever". A public interest group (PIRG) petitioned Microsoft to reconsider its decision to pull support for Windows 10, but the tech giant isn't letting up.

However, Microsoft has introduced multiple alternatives for the Windows 10 users who can't upgrade to Windows 11, including enrollment in the Windows 10 ESU program, which now supports up to 10 devices.

On the other hand, Windows 10 users can continue receiving these security updates for free for an extra year by syncing their PC settings data with the cloud via a Microsoft Account. However, the PIRG insists that Microsoft's extended support options for Windows 10 beyond its imminent death aren't enough.

Microsoft's new options don't go far enough and likely won't make a dent in the up to 400 million Windows 10 PCs that can't upgrade to Windows 11. Lucas Rockett Gutterman of PIRG, speaking to The Register

The Restart Project, which helped co-develop the End of 10 Toolkit, intending to provide Windows 10 users with support after Microsoft pulls the plug on the operating system, seemingly echoes PIRG's sentiments, indicating that Microsoft's extended security updates program isn't a viable solution. "It's obvious users are frustrated and feel yanked around," the group added.

According to The Restart Project:

"Microsoft’s decision not only accelerates premature disposal but also undermines efforts to extend product lifespans and puts additional pressure on resource use and waste management systems."

"This is just one example of how software obsolescence drives up resource-use, turns functional devices into e-waste and pushes people into purchasing—often expensive—new devices. Without regulations preventing companies from making this kind of decision, these impacts are only likely to increase."

The group says Microsoft's move to continue pushing security updates to Windows 10 beyond its end-of-support feels like a last-minute snooze button, which only acts as a sort of band-aid on a bleeding system. It's also calling on the political class to support.

They're advocating for more to be done, including mobilizing communities to repair and breathe new life into these devices, with the help of the toolkit, which provides practical advice on how to adapt repair events.

But as it seems, Microsoft clearly wants users to upgrade to Windows 11 after Windows 10's imminent end-of-life, and has been blatantly using Copilot+ PCs and its next-gen AI features to make its point with bold statements like "Windows 11 PCs are up to 2.3x faster than Windows 10 PCs," already a bit of a stretch since many modern devices still ship with full Windows 10 compatibility, making it difficult to compare release-day hardware against modern-day AI PCs.

Elsewhere, a group called End of 10 has been advocating for users to completely ditch Microsoft's ecosystem for Linux after Windows 10's death, citing a lack of ads and telemetry tracking as the main incentives for the huge jump.

"My laptop is over 10 years old and I will not be buying a new one just because of updates. I think they will extend the 'Oct 25' date because so many users won't or can't update to 11," another user lamented on Reddit, and they certainly aren't alone.