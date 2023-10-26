Petition: Microsoft should reconsider cutting support for Windows 10 in 2025

What you need to know

Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) petitioned Microsoft to reconsider pulling support for Windows 10 in 2025.

The organization states that this will deter Microsoft from its sustainable goals.

PIRG indicated that the move will negatively impact the environment, as it will "cause the single biggest jump in junked computers ever."

About 40% of users are still running Windows 10 on their PCs and are yet to transition to Windows 11 because of its strict minimum requirements.

Are users ready to bid Windows 10 goodbye? Perhaps not. At least, according to a petition by the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG). For those unfamiliar with PIRG, they are non-profit organizations that advocate for the public's interests, including consumer protection, public health, and transportation.

We're all aware that Microsoft is set to cut support for the operating system on October 14, 2025, but PIRG argues that the move could potentially "cause the single biggest jump in junked computers ever."

In the petition addressed to Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, PIRG highlighted that the move to cut support for Windows 10 will drive the company further from its sustainability goals.

Microsoft shipped Windows 11 in late 2021 as Windows 10 successor, but adoption of the new operating system continues to stagnate, perhaps because of its strict minimum system requirements. However, according to a recent report by our Senior Editor, Zac Bowden, Windows 11 is already running on 400 million devices, with projections of the figure shooting to half a billion by early 2024.

While this impressive feat supersedes Microsoft's "expectations," PIRG indicated that cutting support for Windows 10 would see "40% of PCs in use being left behind." PIRG further indicated that the strict hardware requirements were the main reason why most of these users were yet to transition to Windows 11.

Microsoft’s decision to stop supporting millions of functional computers in our hospitals, businesses, and homes is a raw deal for customers who expect their expensive devices to last. Public Interest Research Group

The organization indicated that it understands Microsoft's reason to support Windows 10 no longer, but at the same time, raised its concerns highlighting the impact the move would have on the environment.

It added that Microsoft continued supporting Windows XP for nearly 13 years before cutting its support, further indicating that it was much easier to upgrade from Windows 7 or 8.1 compared to transitioning from Windows 10 to Windows 11.

According to Lucas Rockett Gutterman, PIRG's Campaign Director:

"Given these past actions of Microsoft, it’s surprising that the company is forcing the transition to Windows 11. Not only is this bad for consumers, it’s also bad for the planet, since the outdated computers will add to our growing piles of toxic e-waste."

Windows 11's slow adoption rate

Per a survey conducted by StatCounter earlier this year in June, many users still prefer/use Windows 10 over Windows 11. The OS dominated 71.9% of the market share, while Windows 11 staggered behind with a 22.95% stake.

Users can continue running Windows 10 on PCs as it will continue receiving security and feature updates, though Microsoft recommends transitioning to Windows 11. However, Windows 10 version 21H2 hit its end of servicing in June, so you'll need to upgrade to Windows 10 version 22H2 to continue receiving support.

Elsewhere, there are talks of Microsoft launching its next operating system, Windows 12, in 2024.

Are you still running on Windows 10, or did you upgrade to Windows 11? Will this be another strategic mistake? Please let us know in the comments.