This slick Windows 12 concept video makes Windows 11 look ancient and boring

What you need to know

A new concept video shows what Windows 12 could look like.

While it's known that Microsoft is working on a new version of Windows, the company has not confirmed a name for its upcoming OS.

The concept video shows a revamped Start menu, a flexible widgets board, and new ways to customize the look of a PC.

Windows 12 isn't official yet, but it's the name many have given to the next version of Microsoft's operating system. We know that Microsoft is hard at work on an OS that's codenamed Hudson Valley. Leaks, rumors, and reports have already started to emerge about the upcoming update to PCs.

Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden gathered together everything he knows about "Windows 12," including the fact that it's expected in the second half of 2024. Microsoft is reportedly working on a new lock screen, login screen, and notification center.

While all of that is exciting, it's not a look at what Windows 12 could actually look like. That's where a new concept video from YouTuber AR 4789 comes in. While the video is just a dream of what Windows 12 could look like, it gives a chance to discuss the future of Windows.

The Start menu shown in the video looks like a merger of the Windows 11 and Windows 10 menus. It has transparency effects and is centered like the Start menu on Windows 11, but it has the all-apps menu on the side as seen in Windows 10.

The recommended section of the Start menu has been replaced with a Recent items list that you can scroll through to see more.

The widgets board from Windows 11 lives on in the Windows 12 concept, but with some major improvements. Widgets can be dragged and dropped onto the desktop. They can also be rearranged freely within the panel in a similar manner to Live Tiles on Windows 10.

There are also some handy new widgets, like an app launcher.

In what many would consider a welcome change, the concept's widgets board lacks ads and the MSN feed.

Some new theming options appear in the concept video as well. They aren't as dramatically different as those seen in the widgets board, but they give some new ways to customize the look of your PC.

As we move toward the release of Microsoft's next operating system, we're bound to see more fan concepts appear. What do you think of this imagining of Windows 12? Let us know in the comments below.