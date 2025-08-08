Hands-On With Copilot 3D — Microsoft’s AI Can Turn a Single Photo Into a 3D Model

Copilot 3D is available on mobile devices, but Microsoft recommends using a computer.

Microsoft Copilot has a new tool that lets you create a 3D model with only a few clicks. Copilot 3D can convert a single flat image into a 3D model that's ready for games, animation, 3D printing, and virtual reality.

Copilot 3D is currently limited to users who sign in with a personal Microsoft account, but it is not restricted to a specific region. I've played around with it throughout the day and have been impressed with the early results.

The feature genuinely is as simple to use as Copilot suggests. You just upload an image and leave Copilot to run for a while.

The quality of creations can vary quite a bit, at least based on my testing. Copilot 3D seems to get confused by electronic devices with content displayed on a screen. It performed much better when asked to make a model of a Meta Quest headset (without any displays visible in the source photo).

Image 1 of 3 Copilot 3D created an impressive model of a Meta Quest headset considering it had just one image to work from. (Image credit: Future) Copilot 3D appears to struggle with screens that show content. (Image credit: Future) Copilot 3D failed to generate a model of a laptop, instead focusing on the PC's wallpaper. (Image credit: Future)

At least for now, Copilot 3D only supports taking a 2D image and converting that picture into a 3D model. You cannot enter a text prompt to create any 3D artwork.

The models that are created by Copilot 3D are in the GLB format, which is a widely used format for 3D content. You can edit GLB formats in several popular programs, but you'll have to convert them to use specific tools.

For example, you'd have to convert a GLB file into a different format to make edits in Blender.

Source files used to generate 3D content can be JPG or PNG files that are up to 10MB. Any files you use must follow Copilot's code of conduct, which notably restricts infringing on copyrighted material.

I believe Copilot may actually generate 3D models based on copyrighted source material, but your account could be suspended for having it do so.

Copilot 3D is in its early days, but it can create impressive 3D models when given specific source material. The feature should improve over time and could be a valuable addition to the toolbox of digital creators.

What is Copilot Labs?

Copilot Labs is an experimental program from Microsoft that allows select users to test new features. Microsoft uses Copilot Labs to refine experiences before rolling out capabilities to everyone.

If you browse the Copilot Labs page, you'll see shortcuts to learn more about the various features, including Copilot Vision and Copilot Actions. Think Deeper was first available through Copilot Labs, but it has since "graduated" and is a prominent feature of Copilot.

The availability of specific Copilot Lab features depends on a few factors, such as your area. For example, Copilot Appearance can be used by a subset of users in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

Copilot 3D doesn’t require a paid subscription and is available globally, but you need to be signed into a personal Microsoft account to use it.

Does Copilot use GPT-5?

Copilot on Windows 11 now supports GPT-5, the latest model from OpenAI. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

Some people are likely trying Copilot today due to the app supporting the latest OpenAI model. Microsoft shared this week that GPT-5 is now available through Copilot, giving users access to the "best AI model to date."

To access GPT-5, you just need to use the drop-down menu within Copilot's search box. There, you'll see an option for "Smart," which uses GPT-5.

Within that same menu, you'll see an option for "Think Deeper," which used to be a Copilot Labs feature but is now generally available.

While GPT-5 is more capable than its predecessors, it has received criticism. Some claim the AI assistant is less personable than previous models.

When announcing GPT-5, OpenAI confirmed that older models will be deprecated, meaning that even if people prefer GPT-4 or other alternatives, they won't have the option to use those models.