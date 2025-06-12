Copilot Vision just launched — and Microsoft already added new features
Copilot Vision can now navigate multiple apps at once.
Copilot Vision on Windows with Highlights is now available to users in the United States. The feature, which has been in testing among Insiders recently, can see what you do on your PC and share information and advice in real time.
In addition to being generally available to people in the United States, Copilot Vision has gained some new features. The feature can now navigate multiple apps at once.
Additionally, Highlights within Copilot Vision lets you ask the tool to show you how to perform specific tasks within an app. For example, you could have Copilot Vision give you tips while playing a game or share advice on how to improve a photo.
Copilot Vision is available for free to Microsoft Edge users, but extending the feature to other apps requires a Copilot Pro subscription, which costs $20 per user per month. You can get a free trial for Copilot Pro to determine if the subscription is useful for your specific workflow.
A support document from Microsoft outlines some of the ways Copilot Vision uses data securely. Many AI features are surrounded by privacy concerns, so Microsoft places a special emphasis on how data is used by features such as Copilot Vision:
"When using Vision, only Copilot’s responses are logged to enable monitoring of unsafe interactions and outputs. User inputs, images, and page content are not logged or stored. Once the Voice session ends, this data is deleted.
Vision does not engage directly with the web on your behalf—it’s there to answer questions rather than take actions. Copilot Vision may highlight portions of the screen to help you find relevant information. It will not click, enter text, or scroll on your behalf.
The first time you use Vision in Windows, Edge, and Copilot Mobile, Copilot will ask you to acknowledge a privacy notice."
Microsoft also emphasized that Copilot Vision is an opt-in feature in its blog post announcing availability and the new capabilities.
To use Copilot Vision, open the Copilot app on Windows and click the eyeglasses icon. Then, select which browser window or app you'd like to share with Copilot. You can stop sharing by clicking "Stop" or "X" within Copilot.
