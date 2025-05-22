How to get started with Microsoft Copilot on Windows 11

On Windows 11, you can use Copilot with the official native app or through integration within other apps, and in this guide, I'll help you get started with the chatbot.

When Microsoft first introduced Copilot on Windows 11, it was deeply integrated into the operating system to replace Cortana on laptops, tablets, and desktop computers. It was an experience planned to be an assistant, where you can interact with natural language to answer any question from any topic, with the ability to perform other tasks, such as changing system settings.

However, this experience never took off, and shortly after, the company removed it in favor of a native app since Copilot relies on the cloud to analyze queries and answer questions using up-to-date information from the web. As a result of this change, there were no more side panels on the desktop or the ability to change system settings with the chatbot.

In addition, Copilot is now also accessible from other experiences, including Notepad, Photos, Paint, Edge, File Explorer, and the Office apps. However, the capabilities of the chatbot will depend on the application.

In this how-to guide, I'll outline the steps to get started with the Copilot experience available on Windows 11.

How to navigate the Copilot app

On Windows 11, the Copilot app experience is minimal and straightforward. You can access the chatbot in multiple ways and configure a few settings.

Sign in account

To log in to your account (if required), use these steps:

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Click the Sign in button at the bottom left.

Quick tip: If you don't see the option, click the "Open Sidebar" button in the top left corner.

Click the Sign in button again.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Complete your credentials to access your account.

Once you complete the steps, you can start interacting with Copilot using natural language.

Launch Copilot

In addition to using the button in the Taskbar, you can launch the Copilot chatbot in several ways.

From Start

To launch the Copilot experience on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for Copilot and click the top result to open the app.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

You may also find the Copilot button already pinned to the Taskbar. If it's not available, launch the chatbot from the Start menu, right-click the button, and choose the pin option.

From Search

You can also invoke the chatbot with the Copilot button when performing a query in the Windows Search experience. However, when you click this button, it will access the chatbot website (at Copilot.Microsoft.com) using the Microsoft Edge browser.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

From voice command

If the "Listen for 'Hey, Copilot'" is available, you can interact with the chatbot hands-free using the "Hey Copilot" voice command.

The option should be available from the Copilot Settings page under the "Voice mode" section.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

From Edge

If you use Microsoft Edge, you can also access the same version of Copilot available on Windows 11 with the button that appears in the top-right corner.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

While the chatbot in the browser is virtually the same as the one in the desktop app, you will have access to some additional features, such as File Search, Quick View, and shortcuts.

Customize Copilot app experience

To customize the experience of Copilot, use these steps:

Click the account menu from the top left. Click the Settings option. Turn on the "Auto start on log in" toggle switch to launch the app automatically when the computer starts.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Choose the voice for the assistant under the "Voice mode" section. Turn on the "Listen for 'Hey, Copilot' to start a conversation" option to launch the assistant hands-free.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

(Option 1) Turn on the "Alt+Spacebar" toggle switch to launch the voice mode with the chatbot. (Option 2) Turn on the "Alt+Spacebar" toggle switch to launch the compact mode under the "Quick view" section.

Quick note: This action can have two different actions, but you cannot use them at the same time.

(Optional) Turn the Recommendations toggle switch on or off to control the notifications from Copilot.

After you complete the steps, the new settings will apply to the application.

While in the app, you can always open and close the chat history sidebar from the top-left corner. The button next to the sidebar resets and starts a new chat, and the button on the top-right switches to the Copilot quick view interface, which is a compact version of the app.

Change Copilot app privacy settings

To prevent Microsoft from using your data to train its AI models, use these steps:

Click the account menu from the top left. Click the Settings option. Click the Privacy page.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Turn off the "Diagnostic Data Sharing" toggle switch. Turn off the "Model training on text" toggle switch. Turn off the "Model training on voice" toggle switch. Turn off the "Personalization" toggle switch.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Once you complete the steps, when using Copilot on Windows 11, mobile, or web, you will no longer be sending your data for training and personalization to the Microsoft servers.

How to interact with Copilot app

Using the Copilot chatbot is straightforward with the new warmer and cozy interface that only includes a message box at the bottom of the page. You will also notice that the latest experience no longer includes the option to change the conversation style like before.

Text prompt

To use text prompts with Copilot, use these steps:

Open the Copilot app. (Option 1) Choose the Quick response option for everyday questions. (Option 2) Choose the Think Deeper option to allow the chatbot to create answers for more complex topics.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Quick note: This option can take up to 30 seconds to craft the answer.

Compose your prompt in the "Message Copilot" box and press Enter.

Quick tip: In the box, you can ask anything using natural language. For instance, you can ask questions like "Make me a picture of a serene koi fish pond with lily pads," "Write a story about a dog who lives on the moon," or "Create a five-day itinerary to visit Chicago in November."

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Copilot understands the context, so you can ask additional questions about the same topic without repeating specific keywords. Click the plus (+) button to upload an image to the AI, and then you can ask it for more information about that piece of content.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Once you complete the steps, it's recommended to check the answer as AI usually makes mistakes.

Voice prompt

To start a voice conversation with Copilot, follow these steps:

Open the Copilot app. Click the microphone button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Quick note: Although it might be obvious, this feature requires access to a microphone. If your device doesn't have one, you won't be able to use it.

Start a conversation using natural language with the chatbot. (Optional) Click the Settings (gear) button to change the chatbot's voice. Click the Close (X) button to open the main interface again.

You can ask the chatbot anything and interrupt it like during a normal conversation with another human.

Copilot Vision on the desktop

Copilot Vision is a feature that allows you to share the screen with the chatbot to get assistance with virtually any activity you're doing. For example, if you're on an application and can't find a specific option, you can summon Vision and then ask the AI for assistance.

To get started with Vision on Copilot while working on an application, use these steps:

Open the Copilot app. Click the glasses button. Click the Share button to request that the AI assist you.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Chat with the chatbot to get assistance with the application.

For example, if you're in the Settings app, you can say something like: Can you show me where I can check for system updates? And Copilot will be able to highlight where you need to go to change the settings.

It's important to note that the chatbot can guide you through the process, but it can't take actions automatically.

Also, even though the technology is impressive, in my experience, it's not very accurate.

Finally, Copilot Vision should be enabled by default, but if the AI isn't highlighting the steps, open Copilot > Settings and turn on the "Highlights" toggle switch.

Copilot Vision on the browser

Copilot Vision is available through the Microsoft Edge browser to get assistance on anything you're doing on the web.

To get started with Vision on Copilot while on Microsoft Edge, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the Copilot button in the top-right. Click the microphone button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Accept button if applicable.

Once you complete the steps, Copilot Vision will activate, and you can start asking questions about anything you see on the screen.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

In addition to the ability to share the screen with the AI assistant, you can also use the prompt to ask and get an answer to any questions, similar to using the Copilot app, but in the browser.

File Search with Copilot

You can also use Copilot to search for files on your computer instead of using the Windows Search feature, but you have to enable the feature manually.

To allow Copilot to search files locally stored on your device, use these steps:

Click the account menu from the top left. Click the Settings option. Turn on the "File Search" toggle switch to enable the feature under the "Permission settings" section. Turn on the "File Read" toggle switch to allow Copilot to read the contents of your files.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Once the feature is enabled, you can use natural language to search for files. For example, you can ask: What files did I work on this week? And the chatbot should be able to surface the files you're looking for.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

If you click the file, the corresponding application will open. You can also click the "View all files" button to open the search result in File Explorer.

How to get started with inbox apps Copilot integration

Copilot integrates with various apps, including Notepad, File Explorer, Paint, Photos, and Click to Do.

For example, on Notepad, the Copilot integration adds options to make changes to a text section. For instance, you can rewrite, summarize, and change tones.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

In File Explorer, the integration is subtle, with a "Ask Copilot" option in the context menu that allows you to send an image or document to the Copilot app to ask any question you may have about the file.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

In the Paint, you'll find a deeper Copilot integration. For example, you can use the AI assistant to create an image using a simple text prompt. You also get an option to remove the background or erase an object within an image with a single click.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Also, if you have a Copilot+ PC, you'll have access to the "Cocreator" feature to turn a hand-made sketch into a polished artwork in real-time.

Finally, on Copilot+ PCs, when using Click to Do, you can access different Copilot actions, including the "Ask Copilot" button to send selected text or objects to the Copilot app.

In addition, you will find options to rewrite, summarize, and create bulleted lists from selected text.

On the other hand, if you're selecting an object, the options will be slightly different.

How to get started with Copilot in Microsoft 365 apps

If you use the Microsoft 365 (Office) apps, you'll also find Copilot on Word, Excel, OneNote, and PowerPoint.

To use Copilot in Word, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Word. Click the Home tab. Click the Copilot button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

(Optional) Click the plus (+) and click on "View prompts" to access the gallery with prompt samples you can use with Copilot.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

(Optional) Click the Manage preferences button and turn on the "Web content" plugin if you want to respond using web content.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Quick note: This option may or may not be available for everyone.

Compose the prompt for the task you want the AI to assist you with.

For example, you can ask the chatbot to summarize the document, generate an audio overview of the document's contents, or even ask it to create an image based on a text description.

The steps to use Copilot in Excel, OneNote, and PowerPoint are virtually the same. The only difference is that your conversation and responses will be tailored to the application you're using.

How to manage the Copilot integration on Windows 11

On Windows 11, how you manage Copilot will depend on the application from which you're accessing the assistant.

For example, if you uninstall the Copilot app, it will remove the app and the "Ask Copilot" integration from most places. However, in the Microsoft 365 apps and Edge, you can only turn off the integration.

In the case of Notepad, you only have access to some Copilot AI actions. You cannot chat with the assistant, and if you want to turn off the feature, you have to do so from within the settings page.

Remove Copilot integration

If you want to remove the Copilot integration across the operating system and apps, you will have to perform some extra steps in addition to uninstalling the app, due to how the AI integrates into the different applications.

Uninstall Copilot app

To uninstall the Copilot app, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Apps. Click the Installed apps page on the right side.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Open the main menu (three dots) to the right of the app. Click the Uninstall button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Uninstall button again.

Once you complete the steps, the Copilot app will be removed from your computer. However, you will still see the button inside the Windows Search experience from the Taskbar.

Disable Copilot on Microsoft Edge

Also, the Copilot feature from Microsoft Edge is independent of the dedicated app available in the operating system. If you want to turn off this feature, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Open the "Settings and more" (three dots) menu and choose the Settings option. Click on Copilot and sidebar. Click the Copilot setting.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Turn off the "Show Copilot button on the toolbar" toggle switch.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

After you complete the steps, the assistant will no longer be available through the web browser.

Disable Copilot on Notepad

If you don't want to use Copilot in Notepad, use these steps:

Open Notepad. Click the Settings button. Turn off the Copilot toggle switch.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Once you complete the steps, Copilot and the profile menu will be disabled from Notepad.

Disable Copilot on Microsoft 365 apps

You can also disable Copilot from the Microsoft 365 apps with these steps:

Open Word, Excel, OneNote, or PowerPoint. Click on File. Click on Options.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Clear the Enable Copilot option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the OK button. Restart the app.

After you complete the steps, the Copilot will be turned off on the application, but you will have to repeat the steps on each application for which you want to disable the chatbot.

Re-enable Copilot integration

At any time, you can always reinstall the Copilot app and re-enable the chatbot and actions on apps.

Install the Copilot app

To install the Copilot app, use these steps:

Open the Copilot app page. Click the "View in Store" button. Click the Get (or Install) button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Once you complete the steps, the Copilot will be available from the Start menu.

Re-enable Copilot on Microsoft Edge

To enable the chatbot on the browser, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Open the "Settings and more" (three dots) menu and choose the Settings option. Click on Copilot and sidebar. Click the Copilot setting.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Turn on the "Show Copilot button on the toolbar" toggle switch.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

After you complete the steps, the chatbot will be enabled again on the web browser.

Re-enable Copilot on Notepad

To re-enable the Copilot actions in Notepad, use these steps:

Open Notepad. Click the Settings button. Turn on the Copilot toggle switch.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Once you complete the steps, the AI actions will enable one more time in Notepad.

More resources

Find in-depth guides, troubleshooting tips, and the latest updates on Windows 11 and 10 here: