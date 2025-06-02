Windows 11 news and updates: Sora video AI comes to Bing while USB-C changes will make all of our lives easier
Here's everything we know about Microsoft's latest updates and more tweaks coming to Windows 11.
Windows 11 remains Microsoft's flagship operating system, evolving through intermittent and cumulative updates since its launch in October 2021. It's the second-most popular iteration, just behind Windows 10, which is coming to the end of its support later this year.
Bundled with brand-new laptops and installed on the majority of desktop PCs, Windows 11 supports all of the latest components, accessories, and cutting-edge hardware dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI).
The next major update, version 25H2, is expected in the second half of 2025 and will reset the "support clock" for those who upgrade. Essentially, 25H2 will deliver the latest Windows 11 features to modern PCs and receive the longest support from Microsoft.
Until then, individual patches and bug fixes are staggered through Windows Update in a series of "Insider" channels, including Dev, Beta, and Release Preview, respectively.
Here's what we know about new features coming to Windows 11.
Sora in Bing Video Creator for mobile
Looks like OpenAI's Sora AI model, used for generating video clips, is now part of the Bing Video Creator within the Bing mobile app.
That's worldwide, too, not restricted to the US like so many AI tools before it.
Two years ago, Bing was the first product to ship image creation for free for our users. Today, I’m excited to share that Bing Video Creator is now available in the Bing mobile app, everywhere that Bing Image Creator is available worldwide. Powered by Sora, Bing Video Creator… pic.twitter.com/Fc8YeG4lDfJune 2, 2025
I'll need to reinstall the Bing app. Why is that separate, again? I already use Edge and Copilot for everything on Android.
Releasing this for free is a huge moment, though. I'm sure some generative AI fans out there will have some fun with it (and extend the everlasting, valid debate on AI vs. artists) — Ben Wilson
Markdown in Notepad
Shoutout to **Markdown** fans everywhere, who should be happy to see the syntax system added to Microsoft's ultra-basic text editor: Notepad.
Yes, comically, we got Markdown in Notepad before GTA6, which is a joke that wears as thin as Notepad's install size.
Markdown isn't exactly new, launching way back in 2004, but it feels better suited to a plaintext editor than AI in Notepad. Good to know, at least if I can remember all the syntax without searching first. — Ben Wilson
Windows 11 WHCP could simplify USB-C
USB-C was supposed to be a one-size-fits-all solution for accessories and peripherals, but it's split into different standards like USB4 and Thunderbolt 5.
Now, Microsoft is making "two firm promises of USB-C on Windows 11", which are essentially:
- USB data, charging, and display support will work on ALL USB-C ports.
- USB4 ports with 40Gbps performance will be fully compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB4 peripherals.
That's what I'm talking about. If nothing else, it means that all USB-C devices should soon support Power Delivery (charging) capabilities, so I won't have to plug in my spaghetti mess of cables to weed out the ones that are data-only. — Ben Wilson
Windows 11 version 25H2
While we don't have a solid release date for 25H2 just yet, our Senior Editor Zac Bowden has an evolving roundup of everything we know about Microsoft's next OS release. He makes an educated guess that Microsoft will target a release between September and October, as 24H2 dropped on October 1, 2024.
We aren't necessarily expecting 25H2 to be flush with brand-new features, as Microsoft has trickled out UI tweaks and Copilot AI experiences throughout the year anyway.
Never say never, though, as there's plenty of time for a tease (or, as it often goes, a leak) of something completely different in Windows 11. What that might be, who knows? We'll keep a close eye on any hints of version 25H2. — Ben Wilson