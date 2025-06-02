Windows 11 remains Microsoft's flagship operating system, evolving through intermittent and cumulative updates since its launch in October 2021. It's the second-most popular iteration, just behind Windows 10, which is coming to the end of its support later this year.

Bundled with brand-new laptops and installed on the majority of desktop PCs, Windows 11 supports all of the latest components, accessories, and cutting-edge hardware dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI).

The next major update, version 25H2, is expected in the second half of 2025 and will reset the "support clock" for those who upgrade. Essentially, 25H2 will deliver the latest Windows 11 features to modern PCs and receive the longest support from Microsoft.

Until then, individual patches and bug fixes are staggered through Windows Update in a series of "Insider" channels, including Dev, Beta, and Release Preview, respectively.

Here's what we know about new features coming to Windows 11.