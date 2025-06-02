Microsoft has announced a new feature for Bing, dubbed "Bing Video Creator," that allows you to create AI-generated videos by describing what you want to see. The new tool is powered by Sora, OpenAI's intelligent text-to-video AI model that has been popular among ChatGPT users for some time.

"Bing Video Creator transforms your text prompts into short videos. Just describe what you want to see and watch your vision come to life" says Microsoft in a blog post announcing the new feature. "Bing Video Creator represents our efforts to democratize the power of AI video generation. We believe creativity should be effortless and accessible to help you satisfy your answer-seeking process."

The tool seems pretty straightforward. Simply open the Bing app, select the video creator, and describe the kind of video you want to see. Bing will then take a few minutes to process the query and begin generating the video using Sora, letting you know once the video is ready.

The Bing app will let you generate video just by typing what you want to see. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The company says Bing Video Creator is free, which is notable because Sora normally costs at least $20 a month via OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus subscription. Microsoft says video will be limited to 5 seconds in length and in a 9:16 format, with 16:9 video coming soon.

Bing Video Creator is rolling out starting today via the Bing app for Android and iOS, and is expected to rollout on PCs via the Bing website in the coming weeks.

Curiously, this functionality is not currently present in Microsoft's own Copilot AI tool, which is what powers much of the AI features in Bing. Perhaps this is a desparate attempt to increase usage numbers around the Bing app and service, but it is frustrating that it's not available on Copilot.

Hopefully, Copilot will gain its own video generation features in the coming weeks. In the meantime, are you interested in generating AI videos using the Bing app? Let us know in the comments.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors