Microsoft makes its stringent TPM 2.0 Windows 11 upgrade requirement "non-negotiable" — potentially leading to the single biggest jump in junked and unsupported Windows 10 PCs

What you need to know

Microsoft recently published a new blog post indicating that its stringent TPM 2.0 system requirement for upgrading to Windows 11 is non-negotiable.

The company says the security feature is "a necessity for a secure and future-proof Windows 11."

In August, Microsoft blocked a loophole that allowed users to circumvent the hardware requirement verification process when activating Windows 11 on unsupported devices.

Microsoft released Windows 11 over three years ago. However, the operating system isn't as popular as its predecessor, Windows 10. This can be attributed to several reasons, including Microsoft's stringent system requirements, flawed design elements, and arguably the company's big AI push across the OS.

Whatever the case, Microsoft is moving forward with its plans to pull support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. However, users can continue using Windows 10 for an additional year of support through Microsoft's Extended Security Updates program for $30. It's worth noting that users can only pay for one year of extended support and security updates.

Beyond the additional year of support and security updates, you'll have to upgrade to Windows 11 or continue using Windows 10 without support. The latter option leaves you susceptible to attacks.

As you may know, Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 is one of Microsoft's stringent requirements for running Windows 11. However, avid tech enthusiasts devised ingenious techniques to bypass this requirement and run Windows 11 on unsupported hardware.

For context, TPM is a dedicated chip designed to provide "hardware-level security services for your device," keeping your private information and credentials safe from unauthorized users. As Windows 10's imminent death approaches, Microsoft says the TPM 2.0 system requirement for upgrading to Windows 11 is now non-negotiable.

TPM 2.0 plays a crucial role in enhancing identity and data protection on Windows devices, as well as maintaining the integrity of your system. TPM 2.0 also helps future-proof Windows 11. One way it does so is by helping to protect sensitive information as more AI capabilities come to physical, cloud, and server architecture. Steven Hosking, Senior Product Manager at Microsoft

Microsoft touts the stringent TPM 2.0 requirement as "a necessity for a secure and future-proof Windows 11," featuring sophisticated security elements, including Windows Hello for Business, BitLocker disk encryption, and Credential Guard. The stringent requirement complements Secure Boot, ensuring your device only boots up using trusted and secure software.

This move isn't entirely surprising. In August, Microsoft patched the TPM 2.0 trick that allowed users to circumvent the hardware requirement verification process when activating Windows 11 on unsupported devices. Several users on social media indicated that the trick still works on Windows 11, version 24H2. However, this could be subject to change via future updates.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Microsoft is seemingly ramping up its campaign to get Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11 by making TPM 2.0 a non-negotiable requirement beyond its blatant attempt to get users to upgrade using full-screen multipage pop-up ads.

To this end, as Windows 10's death fast approaches, users can upgrade to Windows 11 if their PC is supported, buy a new Windows 11 PC, pay for Windows 10 security updates, or transition to Mac or Linux. That said, Windows 10's end of support could lead to "the single biggest jump in junked computers ever," according to a public interest research group that filed a petition asking Microsoft to reconsider its decision to end support for the popular OS.