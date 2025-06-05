Right side of risk | Windows 11 Pro and Intel - YouTube Watch On

Windows 10 reaches its end of support in October 2025. As that cutoff date approaches, you can expect to see an even bigger push from Microsoft to get people to upgrade systems to Windows 11 or to purchase a new PC.

A new ad featured on the official Windows YouTube channel tells people to be on the "right side of risk" by upgrading to Windows 11. Specifically, the video suggests getting a Windows 11 PC powered by an Intel chip.

It is accurate that Windows 11 will be more secure than an unsupported Windows 10, but some feel the ad is too aggressive.

"Using the end of support for your old operating system as a selling point for your new one is actually insane," said YouTube user @LanceUzminski in the comment section of the ad.

Others dispute the security claims made by Microsoft or claim Linux is a better option than Windows 11.

Windows 11 has been out for almost 5 years and the end of support for Windows 10 has been known for about a decade. However, Microsoft's strict TPM requirement for Windows 11 has drawn criticism.

Since upgrading to Windows 11 requires specific hardware, many PCs are unable to move from Windows 10. Microsoft has an extended support program for Windows 10, but it is a costly option.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition to some individuals being upset about having to buy a new PC to run a supported operating system, experts have highlighted the e-waste that will come as a result of PCs becoming unsupported.

Research firm Canalys said that "the end of Windows 10 support could turn 240 million PCs into e-waste."

Ad wars: Intel vs Qualcomm

What's the Intel - YouTube Watch On

The timing of the Intel-focused ad is interesting. It comes only a few weeks after Qualcomm released a series of ads criticizing Intel and promoting Snapdragon X processors.

All of those ads from Qualcomm take shots at Intel, though one is especially on the nose by being titled "What's the Intel."

The campaign focused on the performance of Snapdragon X processors when unplugged. They claim that Intel-powered laptops drop performance to "as little as 55%" when not plugged in.

While it is normal to see a dip in performance when unplugging an Intel-powered PC, it's rare to see such a significant reduction

The new ad featured on the Windows YouTube account does not mention Qualcomm or Snapdragon X processors. But the official Windows account suggesting Windows 11 PCs with Intel vPro could affect the buying habits of those shopping for PCs.

Considering Qualcomm had an exclusive on the Copilot+ PC branding for six months, this new ad provides Intel an opportunity to catch up in that area.