Microsoft reveals subscription pricing for using Windows 10 beyond 2025, and it's not cheap

What you need to know

Microsoft has announced the pricing for extended security updates on Windows 10.

Users running Windows 10 beyond October 2025 will not be secure unless they pay for further updates.

Pricing starts at $61 for the first year, $122 for the second year, and $244 for the third year, per device.

Last year, Microsoft announced an extended support program for Windows 10 that would allow users to pay for continued security updates beyond the October 2025 end of support date. Today, the company has unveiled the pricing structure for that program, which starts at $61 per device, and doubles every year for three years.

Security updates on Windows are important, as they keep you protected from any vulnerabilities that are discovered in the OS. Microsoft releases a security update for Windows 10 once a month, but that will stop when October 2025 rolls around. Users still on Windows 10 after that date will officially be out of support, unless you pay.

The extended support program for Windows 10 will let users pay for three years of additional security updates. This is handy for businesses and enterprise customers who aren't yet ready to upgrade their fleet of employee laptops and computers to Windows 11.

For the first time, Microsoft is also allowing individual users at home to join the extended support program, which will let anyone running Windows 10 pay for extended updates beyond October 2025 for three years. The price is $61 per device, but that price doubles every year for three years. That means the second year will cost you $122 per device, and the third year will cost $244 per device.

Users will be able to purchase a 5-by-5 activation key subscription starting in October 2024, which can be applied to a single PC that you intend to use Windows 10 beyond October 2025 on. You will need an individual subscription key for each PC you want to keep getting updates beyond October 2025.

If you choose to join the program one or two years in, you will be required to pay for the years of updates you've missed first.

It's an expensive program, likely to encourage as many people as possible to upgrade to Windows 11, which is still in full support and getting free security updates. Windows 10 users on compatible Windows 11 hardware should make the switch to Windows 11 before October 2025 to avoid being insecure or paying for security updates.