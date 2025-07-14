Microsoft’s extra year of free Windows 10 security updates feels like a last-minute snooze button — while groups like "The Restart Project" still want to help users

The Restart Project says Microsoft's conditional year of Windows 10 security updates will only postpone the impending issue, developing "End of 10" as a remedy.

As you may know, Microsoft is set to cut support for Windows 10 in approximately two months on October 14, 2025. However, the move has received backlash with users citing Windows 11's stringent minimum system requirements alongside some flawed design elements as the predominant that's preventing them from upgrading.

Last year, a Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) petitioned Microsoft's decision to cut Windows 10's support, claiming that it would contribute to "the single biggest jump in junked computers ever." It also indicated that the move would negatively impact the tech giant's sustainability goals.

More recently, Microsoft announced that it was going to continue pushing security updates to Windows 10 beyond the October cutoff date, but there's a catch. Windows 10 users will be forced to sync their PC settings data with the cloud via a Microsoft Account to continue receiving the security updates beyond the cutoff date.

While Windows 10's extended lifeline gives users one more year to get their affairs in order and possibly transition to Windows 11, PIRG reiterates that there's more that Microsoft could do to remedy the situation:

"Microsoft's new options don't go far enough and likely won't make a dent in the up to 400 million Windows 10 PCs that can't upgrade to Windows 11."

Other than syncing PC settings to the cloud via Microsoft's Azure service, users can either redeem 1,000 Microsoft Reward points or pay $30 for extended security updates (ESU) to continue using Windows 10 beyond its imminent death.

The Restart Project, a "people-powered social enterprise" group whose focus is to help people learn how to repair broken electronics, published a blog post titled: "Let’s stop Microsoft creating millions of tonnes of e-waste this October".

The group claims that half of all Windows computers still run Windows 10, yet Microsoft is getting ready to end support for the operating system on October 14, 2025, which ironically commemorates International E-Waste Day (via Neowin).

It further notes that the unsupported hardware will no longer meet software compatibility or cybersecurity thresholds, prompting millions to adopt new software and hardware, which could potentially lead to "an enormous increase in electronic waste."

While the are a couple of alternatives to bypass this issue, the group says "it only postpones the problem by 12 months."

According to The Restart Project:

"Microsoft’s decision not only accelerates premature disposal but also undermines efforts to extend product lifespans and puts additional pressure on resource use and waste management systems."

"This is just one example of how software obsolescence drives up resource-use, turns functional devices into e-waste and pushes people into purchasing—often expensive—new devices. Without regulations preventing companies from making this kind of decision, these impacts are only likely to increase."

Windows 10 won't go down without a fight

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

The group says that there's more that can be done to push back on Microsoft's decision to cut support for Windows 10. According to the group, communities are mobilizing to repair and "breathe new life into computers."

Part of these efforts include installing free and open-source operating systems on devices that are still in use or those discarded by people and companies who've already upgraded to Windows 11 following Microsoft's decision.

Similarly, a group called 'End of 10' has been blatantly advocating for users to ditch Windows 10 for Linux as the operating system's end-of-support date edges closer. It cites a lack of ads and telemetry tracking as the main selling points for its agenda.

The Restart Project also revealed that it has helped co-develop an 'End of Windows 10' toolkit designed for community repair groups who want to help support Windows 10 users affected by Microsoft's impending cutoff date for the operating system.

According to the group, the toolkit "offers practical advice on how to adapt repair events, run new kinds of events and work with others, as well as information about the options available for people with Windows 10 machines."

The group calls Microsoft's move to continue pushing security updates to Windows 10 beyond its end-of-support a last-minute snooze button, which only acts as a band-aid on a bleeding system. It's also calling on the political class to support:

Make products last: "We need strong rules that require minimum durability and repairability, with software and security support to match the potential lifespan – not just for computers, but for all energy-related products. No more devices designed to break or become obsolete before their time."

"We need strong rules that require minimum durability and repairability, with software and security support to match the potential lifespan – not just for computers, but for all energy-related products. No more devices designed to break or become obsolete before their time." Fix the economics: "Right now, it’s cheaper to pollute than to preserve. That’s backwards. We must tax short-lived, disposable products more – and reward products that last. Those creating waste should pay for it, not consumers or the planet."

"Right now, it’s cheaper to pollute than to preserve. That’s backwards. We must tax short-lived, disposable products more – and reward products that last. Those creating waste should pay for it, not consumers or the planet." Give waste a second life: "We need clear targets and serious funding to scale up the reuse and repair of WEEE. Recycling alone won’t save us — we need a system that keeps products in use and resources in the loop."

In the interim, Windows 11 has already surpassed Windows 10's market share. According to StatCounter, Windows 11 dominates the Windows market with 50.88% as Windows 10 lags behind with 46.2%.

Plus, Microsoft is seemingly using its Windows 10's death to push its flagship Copilot+ PC sales while simultaneously getting users to upgrade to Windows 11, touting its next-gen AI-powered capabilities, including Windows Recall, Click To Do, and improved Windows Search.

The tech giant has even used bold statements like "Windows 11 PCs are up to 2.3x faster than Windows 10 PCs," which is seemingly more of a stretch than a fact because it compares dated processors with modern hardware that ships with sophisticated technology. Either way, the clock is still ticking.