Microsoft's Surface Pro 12-inch stacks up against Apple's iPad Air, competing for 2-in-1 dominance. Right now, a pair of discounts on the Surface Pro 12-inch and its keyboard tip the scales.

A $200 discount on the Surface Pro 12-inch drops the device to its lowest price ever. The Surface Pro 12-inch keyboard is also on sale for $127.12, which I believe is the first discount on that accessory.

Whether you're about to head back to school or just want one of the best 2-in-1s available, the Surface Pro 12-inch discounts are worth a look.

While the Surface Pro 12-inch is often compared to the iPad Air — some go as far as to call it the "Windows iPad" — it is also an excellent device on its own. The convertible PC earned a 4.5 out of 5 in our Surface Pro 12-inch review, receiving praise for its fanless design, excellent performance, and 90Hz display.

"All in all, this first-generation device is an excellent choice for students, professionals, and tech enthusiasts seeking a lightweight and powerful Windows tablet experience. I genuinely had fun using it," said our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino.

If you want a Windows-powered 2-in-1, it's easy to recommend the Surface Pro 12-inch. The PC is compact, fun to use, and easy to slip into a bag or carry around.

If you're debating between the Surface Pro 12-inch and the similarly shaped iPad Air, I dive deeper into that comparison below.

Surface Pro 12-inch vs iPad Air

(Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

At a glance, the Surface Pro 12-inch could be confused for an iPad Air. Microsoft invited the comparison by designing the new Surface to look more like its Apple-made competitor.

Both devices have a boxy chassis, rounded display corners, and uniform bezels. Those design elements have been around for several generations of the iPad Air but were a change of pace for the Surface family of devices.

Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden said, "If you tried to perfect the iPad Air, you'd get the Surface Pro 12-inch." His piece breaks down the nuances of the two devices, including weight down to the gram.

I've commented before that it's remarkable how two devices can be so similar and yet so different. Microsoft has spent years scaling Windows down to a tablet form factor and optimizing the operating system for the Snapdragon X processor that powered the Surface Pro 12-inch. In contrast, Apple has built up iPadOS to feel more like a full computer while maintaining its familiar and well-reviewed tablet interface.

To be honest, I think both devices have their place, and it would be disingenuous to declare one as universally better.

If you need a full PC or prefer a kickstand along the back of your device, I'd recommend the Surface Pro 12-inch. If you want an excellent tablet that can also be used for some personal computing, the iPad Air is a great choice.

But the current discounts on the devices are also a factor. Right now, you can get a Surface Pro 12-inch and its keyboard for $727.11. That's less than the retail price of the 13-inch iPad Air with an M3 processor.

Of course, making an apples-to-apples comparison is more appropriate. You can find an iPad Air discounted to as low as $649 if you time things right. A $150 discount on the iPad Air just ended, unfortunately.

But the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air costs $319, a whopping $191.88 more than its Surface equivalent's current price (and $169.01 more than the retail price of the Surface Pro 12-inch keyboard).