Microsoft wants users to ditch Windows 10 before its imminent death — Using Copilot+ PCs with Recall to upsell Windows 11
Windows 10 is about to lose its support, and Microsoft is promoting Copilot+ PCs with Windows 11 and AI features.
As we edge closer to Windows 10's end-of-support date (October 14, 2025), Microsoft is seemingly getting more creative with its ploy to get users to upgrade to Windows 11. Unlike past attempts that included full-screen multipage pop-up ads, the tech giant shared its plans for a more subtle and sophisticated way to convince users to upgrade to Windows 11 — Copilot+ PCs.
If you're still running a 5+ year-old Windows 10 PC and you're heavily reliant on Microsoft's ecosystem, especially Windows apps, then the thought of upgrading to Windows 11 must've crossed your mind. Of course, Microsoft's stringent system requirements for Windows 11 make it difficult for most users to make the transition using their current devices.
Microsoft says the key to deciphering this puzzle comes with a Copilot+ PC. Aside from checking all the system requirement boxes for Windows 11, they also ship with new AI-powered features like Windows Recall, Click To Do, and improved Windows Search, which are designed to make Windows 11's user experience even better.
As you may know, these features recently started rolling out to Copilot+ PCs after almost a year-long delay due to privacy and security concerns.
Microsoft is all-in on Copilot+ PCs
According to Microsoft, Copilot+ PCs:
- Deliver up to 13% faster performance than the MacBook Air M4 amongst top performing devices, with unmatched AI experiences in market.
- Up to 5x faster than a 5-year-old Windows device with enhanced security features that make them the most secure Windows PCs we’ve ever built.
- Provide the longest lasting battery amongst Windows PCs, with Up to 22 hours of video playback and up to 15 hours of web browsing, so you can go all day on a single charge.
Interestingly, the company claims broad adoption of Copilot+ PCs. According to its January report, up to "15% of premium-priced laptops in the U.S. during the holiday quarter were Copilot+ PCs."
Microsoft also indicated that it anticipates this number to grow, aiming to have most PCs sold over the next few years be Copilot+ PCs.
Over the past few months, Windows 11's market share (42.69%) has grown steadily, but Windows 10 continues to dominate the category at 54.2%. It'll be interesting to see if Windows 10's imminent death prompts users to upgrade to Windows 11 and buy Copilot+ PCs, or find alternatives to hold out.
