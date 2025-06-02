Windows 10's support lifecycle is set to end on October 14, 2025, and any PCs that aren't eligible for an upgrade to Windows 11 will be left without support and security updates.
With what seems like perfect timing, Best Buy has dropped prices for a limited time on a bunch of Copilot+ PCs, including some great options from Surface, HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, and Samsung.
Prices start at only $599 and run up to $1,099, so there are plenty of options for all budgets and users. I handpicked the most popular PCs here, but there are plenty more to see at Best Buy.
🔥Best Copilot+ PC price of the week🔥
Dell Inspiron 14 (5441)
Was: $799.99
Now: $599.99 at Best Buy
Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200, 60Hz, 300 nits. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus. GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. NPU: 45 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
More great deals on Copilot+ PCs at Best Buy
Lenovo Yoga 7i (Gen 9)
Was: $999.99
Now: $749.99 at Best Buy
"Lenovo's premier designed-with-Intel laptop is an excellent showcase for the generational leap that is Intel Core Ultra (Series 2), and is otherwise a great premium mid-range Windows laptop that runs fast, cool, and long."
Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200, touch, 60Hz, 300 nits. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V. GPU: Intel Arc. NPU: 40 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
Acer Swift 14 AI
Was: $1,199.99
Now: $799.99 at Best Buy
"The screen offers a good color gamut, it has biometric login options, and the battery life is insanely long. I also appreciate the Activity Indicator on the touchpad letting me know exactly when AI processes are being used locally on the laptop."
Windows Central review (Intel) ⭐⭐⭐½
Display: 14.5 inches, 2560x1600, touch, 120Hz, 300 nits. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite. GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. NPU: 45 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
ASUS ProArt PZ13
Was: $1,099.99
Now: $849.99 at Best Buy
"ASUS undercuts the Surface Pro 11 OLED model without much subtlety by including a magnetic kickstand case and opting for Qualcomm's 8-core Snapdragon X Plus ARM processor instead of the 10-core X Plus found in Microsoft's LCD variant. What you get is a beautifully color-accurate touch display compatible with a stylus, well-suited to photography edits and digital art creation."
Display: 13.3 inches, AMOLED, 2880x1800, touch, 60Hz, 500 nits. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite. GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. NPU: 45 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
Surface Pro 11
Was: $1,199.99
Now: $999.99 at Best Buy
"Powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X processor and now with a stunning 120Hz OLED display and flexible Flex Keyboard, Microsoft's new Surface Pro 11 is the most exciting version since the original Surface Pro. Excellent performance and battery life make this Copilot+ PC a must-recommend."
Display: 13 inches, 2880x1920, touch, LCD. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus. GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. NPU: 45 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro
Was: $1,349.99
Now: $1,049.99 at Best Buy
"The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro makes for a fantastic AI laptop with its Series 2 Intel Core Ultra processor, Intel Arc 140V GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and AMOLED touchscreen. You'll be able to stream shows, run basic programs, and surf the web for a very long time due to its long-lasting battery. It can even handle creative programs and gaming, just plan for more intensive programs to drain the battery life faster."
Display: 14 inches, AMOLED, 2880x1800, touch, 120Hz, 400 nits. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 256V. GPU: Intel Arc. NPU: 45 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
Surface Laptop 7 13"
Was: $1,199.99
Now: $1,099.99 at Best Buy
"Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected. With a gorgeous new design, incredible keyboard and trackpad, smooth 120Hz display, good all-day battery life, and excellent Snapdragon X Elite processor under the hood, this is the laptop to beat in 2024."
Display: 13.8 inches, 2304x1536, touch, 120Hz, 600 nits, LCD. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus. GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. NPU: 45 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
HP OmniBook Ultra 14
Was: $1,599.99
Now: $1,099.99 at Best Buy
"The HP OmniBook Ultra 14 packs AMD's latest Ryzen AI chipset for incredible real-world performance, battery life, and AI capabilities. On top of that, actual Thunderbolt 4 ports and HP's Wolf Security suite make this AMD laptop more versatile and secure."
Display: 14 inches, 2240x1400, 400 nits, touch, LED. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 365. GPU: AMD Radeon 880M. NPU: 50 TOPS. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
Why now is the perfect time to upgrade to a Windows 11 PC
As I mentioned, Windows 10's support lifecycle ends on October 14, 2025. That is, at least, unless you're willing to pay $30 for an extra year of Windows 10 updates. Beyond that, you're on your own.
That makes right now — roughly four and a half months away from Microsoft's Windows 10 deadline — the perfect time to upgrade to a new Windows 11 laptop.
👉 Related: Best Windows laptops in 2025
If you are indeed using a Windows 10 laptop that is not compatible with Windows 11, there's a good chance it's feeling a lot slower than it used to.
Speaking from experience, I have an old LG gram from about seven years ago kicking around that I use for casual computing around the house, and I can tell it's on its last legs.
In that case, upgrading to a new Copilot+ PC with cutting-edge Qualcomm, AMD, or Intel hardware inside is going to make a massive difference.
👉 Related: Best AI laptops in 2025
Not only will these laptops feel like they're flying through any tasks you send their way, but they also have access to Windows 11's Copilot+ AI tools. That's all thanks to a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with at least 40 TOPS of power for local AI work.
Battery life has also come a long way, especially in the Snapdragon X PCs that run Snapdragon on ARM. You can reasonably expect true all-day battery life from many of these laptops.
The tradeoff is that some specialized apps built for x86 Windows have to run with an ARM64 emulation layer, but these instances are especially rare for users who focus on general computing tasks like browsing, email, streaming, word processing, and spreadsheets.
In my opinion, Snapdragon-powered laptops are the best avenue for those upgrading from an old Windows 10 PC, but AMD and Intel offer great Copilot+ PCs as well, which run standard Windows 11 without any of the Snapdragon-related restrictions.
