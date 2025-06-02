Best Buy currently has a bunch of Copilot+ PCs on sale with prices starting at $599.

Windows 10's support lifecycle is set to end on October 14, 2025, and any PCs that aren't eligible for an upgrade to Windows 11 will be left without support and security updates.

With what seems like perfect timing, Best Buy has dropped prices for a limited time on a bunch of Copilot+ PCs, including some great options from Surface, HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, and Samsung.

Prices start at only $599 and run up to $1,099, so there are plenty of options for all budgets and users. I handpicked the most popular PCs here, but there are plenty more to see at Best Buy.

🔥Best Copilot+ PC price of the week🔥

More great deals on Copilot+ PCs at Best Buy

Why now is the perfect time to upgrade to a Windows 11 PC

The Surface Pro 11 is one of the best Copilot+ PCs on the market today. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

As I mentioned, Windows 10's support lifecycle ends on October 14, 2025. That is, at least, unless you're willing to pay $30 for an extra year of Windows 10 updates. Beyond that, you're on your own.

That makes right now — roughly four and a half months away from Microsoft's Windows 10 deadline — the perfect time to upgrade to a new Windows 11 laptop.

👉 Related: Best Windows laptops in 2025

If you are indeed using a Windows 10 laptop that is not compatible with Windows 11, there's a good chance it's feeling a lot slower than it used to.

Speaking from experience, I have an old LG gram from about seven years ago kicking around that I use for casual computing around the house, and I can tell it's on its last legs.

In that case, upgrading to a new Copilot+ PC with cutting-edge Qualcomm, AMD, or Intel hardware inside is going to make a massive difference.

👉 Related: Best AI laptops in 2025

Not only will these laptops feel like they're flying through any tasks you send their way, but they also have access to Windows 11's Copilot+ AI tools. That's all thanks to a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with at least 40 TOPS of power for local AI work.

Battery life has also come a long way, especially in the Snapdragon X PCs that run Snapdragon on ARM. You can reasonably expect true all-day battery life from many of these laptops.

The tradeoff is that some specialized apps built for x86 Windows have to run with an ARM64 emulation layer, but these instances are especially rare for users who focus on general computing tasks like browsing, email, streaming, word processing, and spreadsheets.

In my opinion, Snapdragon-powered laptops are the best avenue for those upgrading from an old Windows 10 PC, but AMD and Intel offer great Copilot+ PCs as well, which run standard Windows 11 without any of the Snapdragon-related restrictions.