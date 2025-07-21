Top AI laptops are still on sale after Prime Day — starting at only $599 while they last

Many of the best AI laptops on the market today are also Copilot+ PCs, meaning they have a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) inside that's powerful enough to run local AI tools in Windows 11.

These Copilot+ PCs are powered by the latest AMD, Intel, Qualcomm, and NVIDIA hardware, offering cutting-edge performance and features to help you keep up with the emerging world of AI.

Don't care so much about AI? No problem; you can completely ignore the extra AI features and use the laptop for standard tasks, whether that be productivity, creation, gaming, or streaming.

I've highlighted 6 Copilot+ AI PCs that we've reviewed favorably here at Windows Central, but I urge you to check out the complete list of Copilot+ PCs currently on sale at Best Buy for more options.

Top-rated Copilot+ AI laptop deals now live at Best Buy

120Hz FHD+ Save 29% Dell XPS 13 (9345): was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy "Overall, the Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon is a fantastic laptop. It's an ultraportable machine that's now more capable than ever thanks to that Snapdragon X Elite. It lasts all day and can handle most tasks with ease. It runs quiet for the most part, and looks super stylish and unlike any other laptop on the market." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display: 13.4 inches, 1920x1200 (FHD+), non-touch, 120Hz, 500 nits. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 256V. GPU: Intel Arc (integrated). NPU: 47 TOPS. RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

2.8K AMOLED Save 22% ASUS ProArt PX13: was $1,799.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy "Overall, the ASUS ProArt PX13 is a fantastic device for creative users thanks to its gorgeous 3K OLED touchscreen, efficient AI CPU, powerful GPU, and included features. While not the most powerful laptop out there, this 2-in-1 offers solid performance that can keep up with video editing, photo manipulation, graphic design projects, digital drawing, and more." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Display: 13.3 inches, 2880x1800, touch, 60Hz, 500 nits. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop. NPU: 50 TOPS. RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

What is a Copilot+ PC?

Dell's XPS 13 (9345) is still an exceptional laptop, and it now has access to Copilot+ AI tools in Windows 11 thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon NPU. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

Copilot+ is an initiative first introduced by Microsoft and Qualcomm (AMD and Intel have since gained access with their latest CPUs with NPU), and it's a fork of the AI PC world that introduces specific AI tools in Windows 11.

👉 Copilot+ vs. AI PC: What are the differences?

These AI tools, which include Windows Recall, Live Caption, local Cocreator, Auto Super Resolution, and more, run locally on an NPU, meaning you don't need to be connected to the internet.

Whereas an AI PC can technically have an NPU with any amount of TOPS performance, a Copilot+ PC requires at least 40 TOPS to run the Windows AI tools.

Buying a Copilot+ AI laptop doesn't mean you have to use the AI tools. In fact, I'd wager that most people won't regularly make use of Copilot+ beyond a few small features.

The good news is that you're not wasting your money if you don't make regular use of Copilot+ features.

Each of these discounted AI laptops that I've handpicked here can be used just like any other laptop, whether that's for productivity, gaming, creation, or streaming.

And because they're often discounted so heavily, you can save a lot of money and get the best of both worlds.

Do you really need an AI laptop?

Most users probably don't need an AI laptop, but it's getting increasingly more difficult to find hardware that doesn't have some sort of extra intelligence baked in.

As I mentioned, you can buy a Copilot+ PC and completely ignore or disable the AI features. But you might be surprised to find a Copilot+ tool in Windows 11 that actually does benefit you, and in that case, it'll be available to test out.

I'm only expecting to see the usefulness of Copilot+ AI laptops increase over time, so picking one up at a discount is not a bad idea at all.