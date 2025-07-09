I rounded up 10 of best Windows 11 Copilot+ PC deals available this Amazon Prime Day — ranked from cheapest to most expensive

Copilot+ PCs come with their own special version of the Windows 11 wallpaper.

Amazon Prime Day week is taking place right now, and I've seen a whole bunch of genuinely good deals on Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs. It's hard to keep track of the best, and so I've rounded up my top 10 Copilot+ PC deals I've spotted on Amazon that you should consider if you're in the market for a Copilot+ PC.

Microsoft first launched this new category of Windows 11 PCs in June last year, spearheaded by the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7. Since then, we've seen countless laptops carrying the Copilot+ PC moniker, powered by Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm processors.

Cheapest available Save $180 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X: was $679 now $499 at Amazon

"Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3X is a midrange laptop offering that has just crossed under the $500 mark, bringing Snapdragon X to the lowest price it's ever been. With a large 1080p display, great performance and efficiency, and a large keyboard and trackpad, you can't go wrong with this deal." — Zac Bowden ✅Perfect for: Internet browsing, writing, productivity work, media consumption. CPU: Snapdragon X GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 512GB. Display: 15.3-inch 1080p LCD 60Hz. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4.

A bargain Save $150 ASUS Vivobook 16: was $749 now $599 at Amazon

"Like their ultralight Zenbook A14 counterpart, the fresh Vivobooks are powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) chip that promises long battery life and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with 45 TOPS of power for localized AI tasks. That, of course, includes Windows 11's Copilot+ features." — Cale Hunt ✅Perfect for: Internet browsing, productivity work, media consumption, light photo editing, portable computing with great battery life. CPU: Snapdragon X GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 512GB. Display: 16-inch 1080p LCD 60Hz. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4.

The best midranger Save $140 Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch: was $899 now $759 at Amazon

"The Surface Laptop 13-inch is a great laptop with an excellent design and desirable build quality, paired with a top-of-the-class keyboard and trackpad that feel excellent to type with. Now that it's $759, it's no longer overpriced in my book." — Zac Bowden ✅Perfect for: Internet browsing, writing, productivity work, media consumption, portable computing, with great battery life. CPU: Snapdragon X Plus GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 256GB. Display: 13-inch 1080p LCD 60Hz. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4. Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐

The Windows "iPad" Save $100 Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch: was $899 now $799 at Amazon

"Slightly smaller and more affordable, the Surface Pro 12-inch retains Microsoft's premium design. While the battery life ranges from decent to just good enough, it's compensated for by the excellent performance of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus chip, making it 300% faster than the Surface Go 4 and a pleasure to use." — Daniel Rubino ✅Perfect for: Internet browsing, productivity work, media consumption, portable computing. Supports inking too. CPU: Snapdragon X Plus GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 512GB. Display: 12-inch 2K LCD 90Hz. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4. Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐

A great option Save $250 Acer Swift 14 AI: was $1,049 now $799 at Amazon

"Acer has long been the go-to brand for budget-friendly PCs, and that looks to be continuing with its first Copilot+ PC. This price should be very tempting for plenty of users who want to try out Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X chips and Microsoft's Copilot+ Windows features" — Cale Hunt ✅Perfect for: Internet browsing, writing, productivity work, media consumption, portable computing. CPU: Snapdragon X Plus GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 1TB. Display: 14.5-inch 2K LCD 120Hz. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4.

The best laptop Save $310 Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 13.8-inch: was $1,199 now $889 at Amazon

"Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected. With a gorgeous new design, incredible keyboard and trackpad, smooth 120Hz display, good all-day battery life, and excellent Snapdragon X Elite processor under the hood, this is the laptop to beat in 2024." — Zac Bowden ✅Perfect for: Internet browsing, writing, productivity work, media consumption, light photo and video work. Perfect for the office. CPU: Snapdragon X Plus GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 512GB. Display: 13.8-inch 2K LCD 120Hz. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4.

The best 2-in-1 Save $500 Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was $1,399.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

"The Surface Pro 11 really is the best of Microsoft and Surface. It's 11 years of form-factor perfection, with a gorgeous aluminum chassis that's premium to hold. It also has the iconic built-in kickstand that still feels incredible to open and close." — Zac Bowden ✅Perfect for: Productivity-based workflows, working in Microsoft Office, browsing the web, joining meetings, listening to music, light photo and video work. CPU: Snapdragon X Elite GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 256GB. Display: 13-inch 3K OLED 120Hz. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4. Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Powerful beast Save $550 ASUS ProArt PX13: was $1,799.99 now $1,249.99 at Best Buy

"Overall, the ASUS ProArt PX13 is a fantastic device for creative users thanks to its gorgeous 3K OLED touchscreen, efficient AI CPU, powerful GPU, and included features. While not the most powerful laptop out there, this 2-in-1 offers solid performance that can keep up with video editing, photo manipulation, graphic design projects, digital drawing, and more." — Rebecca Spear ✅Perfect for: Creators who want a powerful laptop with a 3K OLED display that is also a convertible 2-in-1. Ideal for on-the-go gaming, intensive photo and video rendering, as well as your usual productivity related tasks. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 w/ Radeon 890M. GPU: RTX 4050 (laptop). NPU: AMD XDNA (up to 50 TOPS). RAM: 32GB. Storage: 1TB. Display: 13.3-inch 3K, OLED, HDR, 16:10, 60Hz. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4. Windows Central review⭐⭐⭐⭐½

Flagship Samsung Save $300 Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro 360: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Amazon

"The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro makes for a fantastic AI laptop with its Series 2 Intel Core Ultra processor, Intel Arc 140V GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and AMOLED touchscreen."— Rebecca Spear ✅Perfect for: Creators or professionals. Ideal for on-the-go gaming, intensive photo and video rendering, as well as your usual productivity related tasks. CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 256V. GPU: Intel Arc 140V. NPU: Intel NPU. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 1TB. Display: 16-inch 3K, AMOLED, 120Hz. Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4. Windows Central review⭐⭐⭐⭐½

What even is a Copilot+ PC, and is it something you should consider for your next laptop? According to Microsoft, Copilot+ PCs are the next generation of Windows PCs, designed as AI-first devices capable of new experiences that are exclusive to these devices. Windows 11 is constantly gaining new features that are exclusive to Copilot+ PCs in 2025.

With that in mind, I think it's absolutely necessary to consider a Copilot+ PC for your next device, as not doing so will instantly lock you out of new features that come to Windows 11 over the coming years. There are already several features available that are exclusive to Copilot+ PCs, features that will never arrive on PCs that aren't branded as such.

These features range from small background experiences designed to enhance your time on Windows, from full blown productivity assistive experiences that you can invoke and rely on for backup, search, and actions. I've been using a Copilot+ PC since they first launched in June last year, and here are the features I find useful.

Windows Recall: It's the one you've probably heard the most about, but it's honestly not as scary as the media has made it out to be. It's an entirely optional feature that you can choose to enable or disable and outright remove from your system if you really don't want it.

The Windows Recall app will capture everything you do, if you want it to. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Essentially, it's a feature that captures everything you do on your PC, and uses AI to triage that information into snapshots that you can then search for using natural language. It's incredibly helpful for finding things that have appeared on your screen that weren't raw files, like images and text on a webpage, or a message in an app.

It has built-in filtering features designed to let you choose which things Recall can see, so it doesn't capture sensitive data or information. You can also choose to have Recall snapshots deleted after a certain amount of time, and everything is encrypted and locked behind Windows Hello, which all these Copilot+ PCs have.

Click To Do: An extension of Recall of sorts, providing an AI overlay that you can invoke at any point to analyze whatever is currently on your screen. This is very similar to Circle To Search on Android, using AI to identify images or text, and providing actions such as summarizing or explaining whatever it is on screen.

Windows Studio Effects: Copilot+ PCs have virtual effects that apply to your webcam system wide, improving your visibility and blurring your background. There are also some fun ones like eye correction and even filters like watercolor effects that smooth out your skin.

There are many other Copilot+ exclusive features, including on-device image generation in Photos and Paint, language translation, AI search in Start, File Explorer, and Settings, and more. All these features are powered by the on-board NPU, which all Copilot+ PCs include and can output a minimum of 40 TOPS of power.