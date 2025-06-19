Microsoft Surface PC prices drop at Best Buy for a limited time — up to $500 off new models and $1,000 off refurbs

Surface PCs new and old are enjoying deep discounts at Best Buy until June 30.

If you're shopping for a new Surface PC in the next couple of weeks, you should know that Best Buy is hosting a massive sale on the latest Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models.

The Surface sale is expected to run until June 30, 2025, and I'm seeing discounts of up to $500 on new hardware and even bigger discounts on certified refurbished models.

I've collected the best deals available so far right here, but you can check out the full list with 7 pages of deals at BestBuy.com.

$500 discount Surface Laptop 7 (13.8")

Was: $1,999.99

Now: $1,499.99 at Best Buy "Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected. With a gorgeous new design, incredible keyboard and trackpad, smooth 120Hz display, good all-day battery life, and excellent Snapdragon X Elite processor under the hood, this is the laptop to beat in 2024." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display: 13.8 inches, 2304x1536, touch, 120Hz, 600 nits. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80). GPU: Qualcomm Adreno (integrated). NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS). RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅ 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

Best Surface PC deals at Best Buy

$200 discount Surface Pro 11

Was: $1,199.99

Now: $999.99 at Best Buy "The short version of this review is that the new Surface Pro 11 and Flex Keyboard are an outstanding combination that dramatically improves the Surface Pro line—only the original Surface Pro and Surface Pro 4 rival it in terms of impact." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display: 13 inches, 2880x1920, LCD, touch. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-64). GPU: Qualcomm Adreno (integrated). NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS). RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅ 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

$250 discount Surface Pro 11 + Keyboard bundle

Was: $1,349.99

Now: $1,099.99 at Best Buy "We need to answer only one question: Is Surface Pro 11 significantly faster than previous versions, and does it have significantly longer battery life? The answer to both of those questions is a resounding yes." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display: 13 inches, 2880x1920, LCD, touch. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (X1P-64). GPU: Qualcomm Adreno (integrated). NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS). RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅ 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

Best refurbished Surface PC deals at Best Buy

$800 discount Surface Laptop 4 (15")

Was: $1,499.99

Now: $699.99 at Best Buy "Surface Laptop 4 gets a massive boost in performance making it a much better upgrade than last year's model. AMD Ryzen 4000 lives up to its promises, but so does Intel 11th Gen. Only a few things hold this laptop from being the best despite its fantastic design." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display: 15 inches, 2496x1664, touch. CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4980U. GPU: AMD Radeon (integrated). NPU: None. RAM: 8GB LPDDR4x. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. AI PC: ❌ Copilot+ PC: ❌ 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

$1,000 discount Surface Book 3 (15")

Was: $2,799.99

Now: $1,799.99 at Best Buy "Surface Book 3 (15-inch) doesn't change much from the previous version ... except all the internal hardware. That results in a very powerful 2-in-1 15-inch convertible that still has few peers. Luckily, Surface Book 3 is an excellent laptop, even if the design and some features feel a bit dated." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display: 15 inches, 3240x2160, touch, 3:2 aspect ratio. CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7. GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q. NPU: None. RAM: 32GB LPDDR4x. Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. AI PC: ❌ Copilot+ PC: ❌ 👉 See at: BestBuy.com

Why buy a Surface PC?

The Surface Pro 11 is nearly flawless in its versatility and performance. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Microsoft Surface PCs are some of our favorite devices for several reasons.

The newest models, including the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, are all Copilot+ PCs with access to the latest AI tools in Windows 11.

Features like local image and text creation, live translations and captioning, and advanced Windows Studio Effects for your webcam are all readily available anytime you need them.

That's thanks to the use of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips, which come with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of up to 45 TOPS of AI power. That makes the 40 TOPS cut Microsoft has set for Copilot+.

Snapdragon X chips do far more than add AI smarts. They're some of the most efficient and powerful processors going into modern laptops, offering true all-day battery life and snappy performance on or off the charger.

On the outside, Surface PCs are built to a high standard and have a recognizable aesthetic that can fit well into professional and casual settings.

In the case of the Surface Pro, the 2-in-1 design is the most versatile way to enjoy Windows 11, and you won't find a better all-around convertible package.

As some of the best Windows laptops out there, Surface PCs hold onto their value. That's evident just by looking at the refurbished market, from which many models are also discounted at Best Buy in this sale.

The biggest detractor from Surface PCs is their premium pricing, but that's handled with frequent sales like I'm seeing at Best Buy this week.

Why shop Surface PCs at Best Buy?

So, why buy a Surface PC from Best Buy rather than directly from Microsoft? It's all about pricing.

Best Buy often has major discounts on Surface PCs that Microsoft won't match, giving you the best prices for the latest hardware. And if shopping at Best Buy was a hassle, we wouldn't recommend it.

Thankfully, Best Buy has been ramping up its customer experience and membership program to better compete with competition from Amazon, Walmart, and other big retailers.

While you don't have to be a My Best Buy member to nab these Surface PC deals and get free shipping, signing up does come with some significant benefits.

The My Best Buy Plus tier adds free two-day shipping, exclusive access to deals, and an extended return window. My Best Buy Total is the ultimate membership, adding extra protection plans, 24/7 tech support, cheaper device repairs, and more.