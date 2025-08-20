Save $400 on Samsung or get NFL Sunday Ticket free with Verizon internet — plus snag a $200 gift card

You can save $400 on the Galaxy Book5 Pro or several other Samsung devices by signing up for Verizon home internet.

Verizon wants to give away another round of gadgets and goods. A pair of bundles lets you get an Amazon gift card and either a discount on Samsung products or a year of NFL Sunday Ticket for free.

If you sign up for Verizon 5G Ultimate, you'll get a $200 Amazon gift card and your choice of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube or $400 off select Samsung products.

Signing up for Verizon Fios 1Gig or 2Gig will let you choose between NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube or the $400 discount on select Samsung products, but it does not come with a $200 gift card.

Verizon 5G Home Ultimate

Now: from $60 / month

Download speed: Up to 1,000 Mbps. Upload speed: Up to 75 Mbps. Data caps: No.

Verizon Fios Home Internet (1Gig)

Now: from $74.99 / month

Download speed: Up to 940 Mbps. Upload speed: Up to 880 Mbps. Data caps: No.

Verizon 5G vs Fios

Verizon has two ways to get high-speed internet to your home: Verizon 5G and Verizon Fios. Both provide quick download and upload speeds and have earned positive reviews from several outlets, but they work in different ways.

Verizon 5G, which is split into three tiers, relies on Verizon's wireless network rather than underground cables. One benefit of the setup is that Verizon 5G is available in many areas that are not supported by fiber-optic cables.

Verizon Fios, which is also split into tiers, uses a method you're likely more familiar with: underground cables. Fios offers excellent download and upload speeds and is built on Verizon's 100% fiber-optic network that averages speeds of 750 - 940 Mbps (download) and 750 - 880 Mbps (upload).

The main downside of Fios is that it is not available in all areas.

For both the 5G and Fios options, Verizon has a coverage map checker. The signup page also makes sure the service you sign up for is available in your area.

Save $400 on Samsung devices

Samsung's Galaxy Book5 Pro is one of several devices eligible for a $400 discount when you sign up for Verizon 5G Ultimate, Fios 1Gig, or Fios 2Gig. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Verizon rotates the bundles offered to new 5G or Fios subscribers. Some deals get you free items while others get you discounts. Right now, signing up for either service gets you both.

In the discount department, signing up for 5G Ultimate, Fios 1Gig, or Fios 2Gig lets you save $400 on select Samsung devices.

Eligible devices include some of the best gaming TVs as well as popular laptops like the Galaxy Book4 Pro and Galaxy Book5 Pro. Gaming monitors, including the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, are also eligible.

I've never reviewed a refrigerator, washing machine, or dishwasher, so I can't comment on the eligible products in those categories apart from saying they earned positive reviews on Best Buy's website.

Is NFL Sunday Ticket worth it?

If you heard me talk about NFL Sunday Ticket in my everyday life, you'd hear me break down how the NFL has watered down its product, spread itself across too many networks, and made packages like NFL Sunday Ticket too limited. My rant would run through how NFL Sunday Ticket should include in-market games. In fact, it should include every NFL game considering it costs close to $500 per year.

And hey — all those are worth talking about in other situations. But Verizon wants to give you NFL Sunday Ticket for free, so there's no need to dwell on whether it's worth $480. Being able to watch out-of-market games on a range of devices is a big perk. And you can use the money you would have otherwise spent on NFL Sunday Ticket to get another streaming subscription that fills in the gaps.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 YouTube TV YouTube TV + NFL Sunday Ticket NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube Every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game Row 0 - Cell 1 ✅ ✅ Local regular season games ✅ ✅ Row 1 - Cell 3 National regular season games ✅ ✅ Row 2 - Cell 3 Preseason games ✅* ✅* Row 3 - Cell 3 Postseason games ✅ ✅ Row 4 - Cell 3 Thursday Amazon Prime Games Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3

* Preseason game availability depends on the team you'd like to watch.

To give you a gauge of what other services you'd need in order to watch every NFL game in 2025, check out the above chart.

If you get NFL Sunday Ticket for free through Verizon, you can fill out the rest of the NFL schedule with YouTube TV and Amazon Prime.