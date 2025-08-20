During Gamescom 2025, ASUS ROG revealed its very first Xbox-certified wireless controller, the ROG Raikiri II Xbox Wireless, intended for both PC and Xbox.

This controller is shaped very similarly to an official Xbox Series X|S controller, but it utilizes TMR joysticks, offers a 1,000Hz polling rate in PC mode, has four programmable back buttons, dual-mode triggers, micro-switch buttons, and an Xbox button.

If you've ever used a previous ROG Raikiri controller or an ROG Ally gaming handheld PC, then you'll also recognize the four buttons around the Xbox button in the center of the controller, which allow you to open Armoury Crate, a side menu, and more.

To give this controller a bit of flair, there are two RGB lighting areas running up either anti-slip grip.

ROG states that this controller lasts up to 30 hours in 2.4Ghz wireless when vibrating and RGB lighting are turned off. You can also connect it wirelessly via Bluetooth or wired with USB-C.

What is TMR anyway?

The Raikiri II has trigger switches and four back buttons on its backside. (Image credit: Windows Central / Xbox / ASUS ROG)

If you're familiar with controller features, than you've probably picked up on the fact that that this is a premium offering. Part of what makes it a more expensive gamepad are its TMR sensors.

What are TMR joysticks? TMR stands for Tunneling Magnetoresistance, which is a technology that uses ferromagnetism and quantum tunneling to detect signals.

Is TMR better than Hall Effect joysticks? In general, yes, TMR tends to be better than Hall Effect. While both TMR and Hall effect joysticks won't drift, TMR tends to detect more precise movements than Hall Effect. What's more, TMR technology tends to require less power, allowing the controller to last longer.

I'll be surprised if we don't see more Xbox certified accessories from ASUS ROG

I expect more Xbox-licensed accessories to crop up, thanks to the ROG Xbox Ally partnership. (Image credit: Windows Central / Xbox / ASUS ROG)

It's no surprise to see an official Xbox-certified ASUS ROG gaming controller getting announced now that ASUS ROG and Xbox have partnered to create the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X gaming handheld PCs, which launch Oct. 16, 2025.

This being the case, I will be shocked if ASUS ROG doesn't release more Xbox-certified PC gaming and Xbox accessories over the coming months.

Now, it's worth noting that the previous ROG Raikiri ($99.99 at Amazon) and the ROG Raikiri Pro ($149.99 at Amazon) controllers are both officially Xbox licensed, but not certified.

So, how does being licensed differ from being certified?

To be Xbox licensed means that a device meets certain design standards set by Microsoft, to the point that an accessory can officially have Xbox's seal of approval.

Meanwhile, getting Xbox certified requires going through more rigorous testing to meet stricter performance standards. ASUS specifically states that it created the Raikiri II Xbox Controller through the Designed for Xbox program (D4X), which helps "deliver the best experience possible" with various accessories.

Since ASUS ROG was already in the process of creating a controller via D4X, it's very likely the company could release other devices that have similarly run through the same program.

Now, you've probably noticed that I haven't mentioned a price or release date for the Raikiri II Xbox Wireless Controller, and that's because this information hasn't been revealed yet.

It could make sense for the controller to launch in October around the time of the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X. Meanwhile, I'm guessing this controller will sell for at least $150, since it does offer such premium features and has the Xbox button right on it.

But we'll have to wait and find out.