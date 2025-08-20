ROG just revealed an Xbox-certified wireless controller — a premium gamepad with TMR joysticks built to banish drift for good
ROG Raikiri II brings anti-drift sticks, pro features, and PC/Xbox crossover appeal.
During Gamescom 2025, ASUS ROG revealed its very first Xbox-certified wireless controller, the ROG Raikiri II Xbox Wireless, intended for both PC and Xbox.
This controller is shaped very similarly to an official Xbox Series X|S controller, but it utilizes TMR joysticks, offers a 1,000Hz polling rate in PC mode, has four programmable back buttons, dual-mode triggers, micro-switch buttons, and an Xbox button.
It’s time. Meet our very first Xbox-certified wireless controller – the ROG Raikiri II Xbox Wireless Unleash your skills with: 🕹️Anti-drift TMR joysticks⚡ Ultra-fast 1000Hz polling rate (PC wired/2.4 GHz)✌🏻 Dual-mode triggers (short: micro-switch / full: TMR sensor)🔘… pic.twitter.com/uqe1RA08jbAugust 20, 2025
If you've ever used a previous ROG Raikiri controller or an ROG Ally gaming handheld PC, then you'll also recognize the four buttons around the Xbox button in the center of the controller, which allow you to open Armoury Crate, a side menu, and more.
To give this controller a bit of flair, there are two RGB lighting areas running up either anti-slip grip.
ROG states that this controller lasts up to 30 hours in 2.4Ghz wireless when vibrating and RGB lighting are turned off. You can also connect it wirelessly via Bluetooth or wired with USB-C.
What is TMR anyway?
If you're familiar with controller features, than you've probably picked up on the fact that that this is a premium offering. Part of what makes it a more expensive gamepad are its TMR sensors.
What are TMR joysticks?
TMR stands for Tunneling Magnetoresistance, which is a technology that uses ferromagnetism and quantum tunneling to detect signals.
Is TMR better than Hall Effect joysticks?
In general, yes, TMR tends to be better than Hall Effect.
While both TMR and Hall effect joysticks won't drift, TMR tends to detect more precise movements than Hall Effect. What's more, TMR technology tends to require less power, allowing the controller to last longer.
I'll be surprised if we don't see more Xbox certified accessories from ASUS ROG
It's no surprise to see an official Xbox-certified ASUS ROG gaming controller getting announced now that ASUS ROG and Xbox have partnered to create the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X gaming handheld PCs, which launch Oct. 16, 2025.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
This being the case, I will be shocked if ASUS ROG doesn't release more Xbox-certified PC gaming and Xbox accessories over the coming months.
Now, it's worth noting that the previous ROG Raikiri ($99.99 at Amazon) and the ROG Raikiri Pro ($149.99 at Amazon) controllers are both officially Xbox licensed, but not certified.
So, how does being licensed differ from being certified?
To be Xbox licensed means that a device meets certain design standards set by Microsoft, to the point that an accessory can officially have Xbox's seal of approval.
Meanwhile, getting Xbox certified requires going through more rigorous testing to meet stricter performance standards. ASUS specifically states that it created the Raikiri II Xbox Controller through the Designed for Xbox program (D4X), which helps "deliver the best experience possible" with various accessories.
Since ASUS ROG was already in the process of creating a controller via D4X, it's very likely the company could release other devices that have similarly run through the same program.
Now, you've probably noticed that I haven't mentioned a price or release date for the Raikiri II Xbox Wireless Controller, and that's because this information hasn't been revealed yet.
It could make sense for the controller to launch in October around the time of the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X. Meanwhile, I'm guessing this controller will sell for at least $150, since it does offer such premium features and has the Xbox button right on it.
But we'll have to wait and find out.
ASUS ROG's first Xbox-certified controller features TMR joysticks , 1,000Hz polling rate, trigger switches, four back buttons, and an Xbox button.
👉 See at: ROG ASUS
The ROG Raikiri Pro controller offers four remappable back buttons, trigger switches, tri-mode connectivity, and an OLED screen.
👉 See at: Amazon.com
Self-professed gaming geek Rebecca Spear is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, mini PCs, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.