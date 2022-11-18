Best keyboards for Xbox in 2022
Set aside the controller with one of the best Xbox mouse and keyboards you can buy.
Xbox Series X|S may feature a plethora of high-end features and plenty of power to back them up, but the majority of players still use the consoles with a controller in hand. For those seeking more control, Microsoft has baked in full mouse and keyboard support into its powerful gaming machines, as the number of games that supports mouse and keyboard play on Xbox continues to increase.
There's an unfortunate lack of keyboards explicitly designed for Xbox consoles, but many of the best keyboards around make wonderful companions on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in lieu of a controller.
The Razer Turret for Xbox is the first (and only) officially licensed Xbox keyboard and mouse, and is fully compatible with both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It features a lappable wireless design for comfortable couch gaming, is lined with mechanical keys, and has a dedicated Xbox button. It's weighty and feels outstanding in hand. Premium features and fantastic design make this an excellent choice, if you can overlook that expensive price tag. Includes a keyboard and mouse.
Cut the tether with the Logitech G613 wireless keyboard, positioned as the ultimate cable-free solution for gamers. Wireless is increasingly appealing, especially with console gaming, and Logitech boasts a 1ms report rate with its in-house Romer-G mechanical switches. With up to one year of battery life and an appealing price tag, this is the best hassle-free keyboard for Xbox. Includes just a keyboard.
Razer's fan-favorite line goes fun-sized with the Razer BlackWidow Lite, ideal when looking for a more compact keyboard or simply cutting back the cost. It includes Razer's orange switches for high performance without disruptive noise and a removable cable for secure storage, offered at an impressive price for a gaming-focused keyboard. Includes just a keyboard.
A more affordable, yet still fantastic alternative to the premium Razer Turret is the Corsair K63 lapboard, designed specifically for on-the-couch gaming. This keyboard pairs well with Xbox Series X|S, although it can sometimes be difficult to find in stock. It has the perfect place to set your mouse, but it only includes the keyboard and accompanying lapboard.
The SteelSeries Apex Pro packs all you need from a gaming keyboard into a single product, although it's paired with an equally premium price. It's a sturdy RGB-draped peripheral built for daily gaming, with changeable actuation on a key-by-key basis for insane customization. Moving custom profiles from PC to Xbox One is also simple via onboard storage. Includes just a keyboard.
Players looking for a compact gaming keyboard should look no further than the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed, a 65% wireless mechanical keyboard. With superb performance, impeccable build quality, and a great design, this is a fantastic option regardless of where you play. Just keep in mind the RGB lights can quickly drain the battery. Includes just a keyboard.
The best keyboards for Xbox Series X|S
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ushered in a new generation of gaming, but they're not leaving the old generation or its features behind. Just like Xbox One, Microsoft's current-gen powerhouses continue to support full mouse and keyboard input in a wide variety of games.
Setting aside the controller in exchange for one of the incredible keyboards above can net you greater control and superior performance in the best Xbox games that support mouse and keyboard input, with many of those titles even counting among the greatest Xbox games in general.
No keyboard is custom-designed for Xbox like the Razer Turret, which to date is the only "Designed for Xbox" keyboard and mouse combo you can buy. The Razer Turret is a premium peripheral with an appropriately high price tag, so consider the Razer Turret only if you're committed to keyboard and mouse play on your Xbox Series X|S. Also, bear in mind that, while the Razer Turret is still a fantastic product, it is on the older side.
If you're looking for a more affordable keyboard that still lets you cut the cable, the Logitech G613 is an all-around excellent keyboard for the money. Its use of a USB dongle makes it a desirable choice for Xbox gaming, and it's a no-frills gaming keyboard that gets the job done. Like many keyboards, though, you'll have to buy a separate mouse to pair with it, and the G613 isn't the most lappable keyboard around. Of course, you can always play the old-fashioned way with one of the best Xbox controllers, instead.
Many of the highest-rated gaming keyboards can also be effectively paired with the Xbox Series X|S. You should stay away from Bluetooth-only keyboards, but those that plug directly into the console or use a wireless USB dongle should be supported without fuss. As accessories enjoy full cross-gen compatibility on Xbox, these keyboards also work great with Xbox One consoles.
