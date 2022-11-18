Best keyboards for Xbox in 2022

Xbox Series X|S may feature a plethora of high-end features and plenty of power to back them up, but the majority of players still use the consoles with a controller in hand. For those seeking more control, Microsoft has baked in full mouse and keyboard support into its powerful gaming machines, as the number of games that supports mouse and keyboard play on Xbox continues to increase.

There's an unfortunate lack of keyboards explicitly designed for Xbox consoles, but many of the best keyboards around make wonderful companions on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in lieu of a controller.

The best keyboards for Xbox Series X|S

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ushered in a new generation of gaming, but they're not leaving the old generation or its features behind. Just like Xbox One, Microsoft's current-gen powerhouses continue to support full mouse and keyboard input in a wide variety of games.

Setting aside the controller in exchange for one of the incredible keyboards above can net you greater control and superior performance in the best Xbox games that support mouse and keyboard input, with many of those titles even counting among the greatest Xbox games in general.

No keyboard is custom-designed for Xbox like the Razer Turret, which to date is the only "Designed for Xbox" keyboard and mouse combo you can buy. The Razer Turret is a premium peripheral with an appropriately high price tag, so consider the Razer Turret only if you're committed to keyboard and mouse play on your Xbox Series X|S. Also, bear in mind that, while the Razer Turret is still a fantastic product, it is on the older side.

If you're looking for a more affordable keyboard that still lets you cut the cable, the Logitech G613 is an all-around excellent keyboard for the money. Its use of a USB dongle makes it a desirable choice for Xbox gaming, and it's a no-frills gaming keyboard that gets the job done. Like many keyboards, though, you'll have to buy a separate mouse to pair with it, and the G613 isn't the most lappable keyboard around. Of course, you can always play the old-fashioned way with one of the best Xbox controllers, instead.

Many of the highest-rated gaming keyboards can also be effectively paired with the Xbox Series X|S. You should stay away from Bluetooth-only keyboards, but those that plug directly into the console or use a wireless USB dongle should be supported without fuss. As accessories enjoy full cross-gen compatibility on Xbox, these keyboards also work great with Xbox One consoles.