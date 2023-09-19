Major leak reveals design and specs of upcoming Xbox Series X refresh, codenamed 'Brooklin'

(Image credit: FTC)

What you need to know

FTC vs Microsoft keeps on giving as unredacted documents about a mid-gen Xbox Series X refresh have leaked.

The documents reveal the design and specs of the upcoming console, which features a cylindrical design and no disc tray.

The console is code-named Brooklin and expected to go on sale in November 2024.

Microsoft vs FTC is the gift that keeps on giving, as new unredacted documents from the case have accidentally been made available online and spotted by The Verge, revealing new details previously kept private. Such details include the design, specs, and expected release date of a new Xbox Series X console that Microsoft is working on under the code-name "Brooklin."

Brooklin looks to be a mid-gen refresh of the Xbox Series X, with a new cylindrical design with slightly updated specs. It will have faster Wi-Fi 6E, be more energy efficient with a new low-power standby mode, USB-C on the front, 2TB internal storage, while maintaining the same $499 starting price.

The console will also be disc-less, similarly to the Xbox Series S. Here's what the document says about the Brooklin:

"Brooklyn will deliver 4K Gen9 console gaming with more internal storage, faster Wi-Fi, reduced power, a more immersive controller and a beautiful redesign that elevates the all-digital experience of the Xbox ecosystem."

(Image credit: FTC)

Additionally, Microsoft is also working on a new "immersive controller," code-named Sebille, which is set to be announced this fall with a two-tone color scheme and will support a direct connection to the cloud, the Xbox Wireless 2 protocol, as well as Bluetooth 5.2. The controller may also support precision haptic feedback, similar to the PlayStation 5 controller, along with quieter buttons and joysticks.

It's not uncommon for console makers to release refreshed mid-gen updates to the current console generation. It happened with the Xbox One, with the Xbox One S in 2016 followed by the Xbox One X in 2018. PlayStation is also rumored to be working on a console refresh, with a PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro on the cards.