The next-gen Xbox console offering is shrouded in mystery, but as we head closer to the inevitable big reveal, details are beginning to leak out.

Recently, I exclusively shared that Xbox is working on Project Kennan in partnership with ASUS, which is to serve as a test bed of sorts for its Xbox PC initiative. Microsoft wants the Xbox experience on Windows 11 to be as user-friendly as possible, to help support a range of devices that might be more accessible to users who aren't used to, or simply don't want the complexity that often comes with PC gaming.

To that end, there has been some speculation about what the next-gen Xbox hardware might look like.

From my previous reporting, Xbox next gen hardware is targeting around 2027 (it's unclear if that's for the full launch or simply reveal at this time, but I expect it to be the launch window). From what I understand, there will be a true Xbox handheld made by Microsoft, complete with a docking station emulating the Nintendo Switch. Additionally, I'm expecting an Xbox Series X successor for those who want a more traditional console experience, potentially complete with the ability to side-load PC storefronts like Steam and Epic Games.

Today, there was a potential new development, shared by Thurrott.com, with hints from Qualcomm's website.

The Gen-9 Xbox consoles are very good, but haven't been selling as fast as the PS5. (Image credit: Microsoft)

A job listing on the Snapdragon chip maker seems to suggest the firm is working on next-gen Xbox hardware with "Snapdragon solutions."

Thurrott speculated that this could indicate that next-gen Xbox hardware might have a Snapdragon chipset, which would be a pretty big step for Microsoft's gaming platform.

Some of the job description details reads as follows:

"Support the sell-in activities for the next generation of Surface and Xbox products built on Snapdragon solutions."

"Identify and promote strategic business opportunities for Qualcomm in these areas."

"Work with internal and external stakeholders including legal, finance, business units, marketing and field teams to help define the next generation Surface and Xbox portfolios."

Our sources confirmed to me this morning that the next Xbox systems, however, are not based on Qualcomm chips. The plan, at least for now, is for the next-gen Xbox systems to have as much compatibility with your current library as possible. The overheads required to emulate games built for Microsoft's AMD-based systems are beyond what the Snapdragon line up is currently capable of.

What this job listing is more likely referring to is ensuring that Microsoft's Surface devices based on Snapdragon, like the new Surface Pro 12-inch, have better compatibility with Xbox's PC apps, Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Xbox Play Anywhere titles. As of writing, Microsoft straight up blocks your ability to download many Xbox PC games from the Microsoft Store on its Copilot+ PC range, which are based on Snapdragon chips.

In my view, throwing next-gen hardware in the deep end on compatibility issues across thousands of games Xbox users already own is simply not a winning business proposition — at least for now. But as new technology arrives and the processors get more powerful, emulation and compatibility layer technology should improve too. Microsoft did recently put out its own job listing looking for new hires for its Xbox device-agnostic compatibility team.