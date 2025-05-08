I was at this show, somewhere not in the photo though!

To this day, I still go back and play some of my favorite Xbox 360 games. Some of them really pop, especially when pushed to new limits through the likes of FPS Boost and upscale technology.

The original Xbox backwards compatibility program was announced during the summer of 2015. From then until its closure in 2021, the program reintroduced hundreds of games to the public at no additional cost.

Needless to say, it was a massive success for Xbox and a gigantic win for consumers. Today, it seems that the program might be coming back, or at least, getting some continuation.

Could you imagine getting to play some older games with a controller that doesn't lead to cramps? (Image credit: Jennifer Young | Windows Central)

Initially spotted by PureXbox, a job listing for a principal software engineer position was found on Microsoft's website.

"Come help build the next evolution in Xbox Game Compatibility. Join the Xbox Platform team to leverage your system and security engineer experience to secure the future of Game Preservation. Your work will help identify and outline the specific requirements and security boundaries for protecting game content, build scalable emulation solutions, and ensure a safe and fun gameplay experience for all players. Our technology solutions are a critical part of enabling the Xbox goal of allowing players to experience their games on any device."

You can still play these today, but the game preservation team will guarantee they are playable for the foreseeable future. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The job looks to continue the Game Preservation program that Xbox announced a year ago in April. Since then, we haven't seen much about how that would shape the future of Xbox games. However, this gives me a little hope for the return of future backwards-compatible games.

If you recall, all games were eligible for the backwards program, but a publisher needed to approve the game to become compatible. Without their approval, the game was never considered.

The program led to an outpouring of gamers calling for games they wanted to play again. I specifically remember Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 being one heck of a Call of Duty title. I even remember Major Nelson privately commenting with Redditors about the insanity over Black Ops 2.

Right in the nostalgia feels.

Numerous games that could benefit from some form of backwards compatibility are still missing today.

A game that resonates deeply with me, but is most likely a secret to most, is Alien vs. Predator: Extinction. It's not just a favorite; it's a cherished piece of my past. I spent countless hours turtling in a room to devastate the opposing team.

The recent push for backward compatibility has gained serious momentum, and it's no surprise why. Following the monumental Activision Blizzard acquisition, which has finally passed all legal hurdles, Xbox now faces an epic backlog of games just waiting to be unleashed on modern consoles. With all legal hurdles officially cleared, the stage isn't—Xbox simply needs to green-light its own titles.

Sure, we have the remaster, but what about the other games? (Image credit: Activision Publishing)

This isn't just about nostalgia; it's about opening the floodgates to a treasure of gaming history. The potential here is massive, and the timing couldn't be better.

How incredible would it be to play all the old Tony Hawk or X-Men games (maybe not X-Men, thanks, Sony)? I would kill to play True Crime in 2025. And let's be real, there's absolutely some oddball out there who's been daydreaming about firing up Stuart Little: The Journey Home again, likely with a little plate of cheese and crackers to set the mood.



Also, add every single game to Game Pass while you're at it!

What about you? Do you hope they return anything from the Activision Blizzard bank vault? Let us know below in comments or on social media!