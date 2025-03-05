Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 preorder guide: Bonus, Collector's Edition, and where to buy the remake

New big-name skateboarding games aren't exactly common these days, but one huge one fans of the genre should keep their eye on is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 — a remake of two of the franchise's most beloved games bundled into one package. After being teased in, of all places, a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 map, the reveal for the upcoming title came earlier this week.

The early 2000s Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series is often thought of as the grandfather to modern skateboarding titles, and like 2020's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 remake, this one looks to elevate several of its installments with modernized graphics, additional parks and levels to skate in, fresh additions to the soundtrack, and more. Notably, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will also feature cross-play, allowing up to eight players to shred together regardless of whether they're playing on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC (Steam, the Xbox PC app, or Battle.net), Nintendo Switch, PS5, or PS4.

With its publisher Activision now under Xbox's wing, fans can look forward to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 coming to Xbox Game Pass. With that said, it's also available to preorder ahead of its July 11, 2025 release date if you're interested in owning a permanent copy, and there are noteworthy bonuses and extras that may make doing so worth it to you. You'll find everything you need to know about those below, along with links to where you can get each edition of the game on offer.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 preorder bonus

This graphic shows Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4's preorder bonuses. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Regardless of which edition of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 you decide to preorder, you'll get a few bonuses from developer Iron Galaxy Studios as thanks for buying your copy ahead of its scheduled July launch. Specifically, you'll receive access to the Foundry Demo that's releasing in June, along with a Wireframe Shader for the Tony Hawk skater that gives him a unique polygonal RGB look.

The Foundry Demo sounds like it will be a small section of the game that you can play early, as it will include two skaters to use, two parks to play on, and a limited selection of songs from the remake's soundtrack. Little else is known about it beyond this, however.

If you really like the look of the Wireframe Shader (shown in the image above) or care about having access to the pre-release Foundry Demo, make sure you purchase one of the editions shown below in advance of July 11 to get these benefits.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 editions

There are three editions of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 in total, with two of them offering customers some extra goodies in exchange for a higher price. Every edition is fully covered below, and I've shared links to where you can preorder each one as well.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Standard Edition

The man himself in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

The Standard Edition of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, as you'd expect, is the simplest version of the game and only includes the base experience. That means you won't get extras of any kind (aside from the universal preorder bonuses), but it also means you'll only need to pay the regular MSRP of $49.99. Thus, the Standard Edition is the most affordable way to pick up the upcoming remake.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Digital Deluxe Edition

Here's a look at everything you'll get with the Digital Deluxe Edition. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Want to get some added goodies with your copy of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4? Make sure you check out the Digital Deluxe Edition of the remake. It includes the following:

As you can see, the Digital Deluxe Edition will likely be hugely appealing to DOOM fans, as it includes both Doom Slayer himself and the iconic Revenant monster as skaters to play as. Both of them have a secret move, and Doom Slayer also has two extra outfits and a demonic Unmaykr skateboard deck to grind and shred with until it is done.

On top of that, you also get three days of Early Access, DOOM-style music in the soundtrack, and several DOOM-themed cosmetics to customize your skaters with. Overall, the extras offered here as a result of a fun collaboration between Activision and Bethesda are pretty cool (and pretty funny, too), and even if you're not into id Software's iconic shooter, three days of Early Access is sweet.

Naturally, these add-ons also come with an added cost; compared to the $49.99 Standard Edition, this one is a little pricier at $69.99. Outside of direct purchases from the platform you're going to play on, it's also harder to find at retailers, though Amazon has it available for Xbox and PC.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Digital Deluxe Edition The $69.99 Digital Deluxe Edition of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 includes three days of Early Access and a variety of DOOM-themed extras, including Doom Slayer and the Revenant as skaters and a collection of exclusive cosmetics for your skaters. Xbox: Amazon (Xbox & PC) | Microsoft

PC: Microsoft (Xbox & PC) | Steam

Switch: Nintendo

PS5: PlayStation

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Collector's Edition

These are all the extras you'll get with the Collector's Edition. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Last but certainly not least is the Collector's Edition of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, which is the most expensive version at $129.99 but also comes with the most extras. Here's what you'll get with it:

Base game

Early Access Play the game three days early on July 8

The Doom Slayer and The Revenant playable skaters Both have two secret moves Doom Slayer comes with two unique outfits and the Unmaykr Hoverboard skate deck

Additional songs included with the in-game soundtrack

Exclusive Doom Slayer, Revenant, and Create-a-Skater skate decks

Exclusive themed Create-a-Skater Items

Limited edition full-size Birdhouse skateboard deck Features limited edition Birdhouse Wings design



In addition to giving you access to everything included in the Standard and Digital Deluxe Edition of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, the Collector's Edition also includes a limited edition skateboard deck with a special Tony Hawk-inspired Birdhouse Wings design that you can check out in the above image. Notably, it's full-sized and can be used as an actual skateboard, though it doesn't come with trucks, wheels, and grip tape.

The Collector's Edition is available everywhere the Standard Edition. Unfortunately, though, there doesn't appear to be a version of it for the PC version of the remake. That means you'll need to buy a Collector's Edition and another copy of the game on the Xbox PC app or Steam if you're a PC player that wants this premium edition.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 Collector's Edition Tony Hawk's Pro Skater enthusiasts can't miss the $129.99 Collector's Edition of the game. Not only does it include everything from the Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions, but it also comes with a unique limited edition Tony Hawk-themed skateboard deck you can use as a skateboard if you get trucks and wheels for it. Xbox: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

Switch: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

PS5: Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

Which Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 edition should you buy? At the end of the day, the best edition of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 to get is highly dependent on what you're looking for. If you just want the base game and don't care about extras, stick to the more affordable Standard Edition. If you want Early Access or love the look of the Digital Deluxe Edition's DOOM-themed add-ons, go with that one. And if you want the limited edition skateboard deck included in the Collector's Edition, you should preorder it before its limited stock runs out.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will likely be one of 2025's best Xbox games and best PC games to play if you're a fan of skateboarding titles, and is all but certain to be a must-play if you have nostalgic memories of playing the original games in the early 2000s. It's scheduled to come out on July 11, 2025 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4.