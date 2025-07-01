Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 — Release date, price, Career Mode, Skaters, Platforms and everything you need to know

Show off your skateboarding skills in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series is pulling a kickflip back onto the gaming scene with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, a two-pack next-gen remake of 2001's Pro Skater 3 and 2002's Pro Skater 4.

While I personally never played Tony Haw's Pro Skater series (as my virtual skateboarding skills were just as bad as my real-life skateboarding skills), I am aware that the original Pro Skater 3 and 4 were highly praised by critics and fans back in the day.

They innovated on the series' controls to make them more enjoyable to handle, offered new ways to pull off death-defying skateboarding tricks, and included difficult challenges to complete. Pro Skater 4 in particular featured a creative, free-roaming Career Mode during a time when free-roaming wasn't common in sports games.

Now, over 20 years later, Pro Skater 3 and 4 are being remade for the modern era with improved graphics, 4K resolution, online multiplayer with cross-play support, new maps to skate on, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.

When is the release date for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4? Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025, over twenty years since the release of Pro Skater 3 and Pro Skater 4.

Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4 | Launch Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is an upcoming skateboarding game developed by Iron Galaxy and published by Activision.

It's also a remake of Pro Skater 3 and Pro Skater 4, two beloved entries of the Tony Hawk Pro Skater series released in 2001 and 2002, respectively, for the PlayStation 2.

The remake is slated to launch on July 11, 2025, which is over 20 years since the release of the original PS2 classics.

When is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 up for Preorder and what is its price?

When is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 up for Preorder and what is its price? Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is now available for preorder. The Standard Edition will cost $49.99, the Deluxe Edition will cost $69.99, and the Collector's Edition will cost $129.99.

Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4 | Digital Deluxe Edition Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4's preorders are live, with the Standard Edition of the game launching with an MSRP of $49.99. There will also be a Deluxe Edition that will cost $69.99 and a Collector's Edition that will cost $129.99.

Preordering the game will net players a free demo of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, giving them a taste of the Foundry level, while playing as Tony Hawk, Rayssa Leal, or (for those who preorder the Deluxe Edition) the Doom Slayer and Revenant from the DOOM franchise.

The demo is also available for players subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Preordering the Deluxe Edition will also grant players early access on July 8, 2025, and a Wireframe Shader skin for Tony Hawk.

What will Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4's Story and Career Mode be like?

What will Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4's Story and Career Mode be like? Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will not include Pro Skater 4's free-roaming Career Mode or a Story mode. Instead, it will have a 2-minute per level structure where you will need to complete challenges as fast as possible. To make up for this, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will have expanded Create-A-Skater and Create-A-Park modes, and a New Game+ mode

Pull off cool tricks as the legendary Tony Hawk. (Image credit: Activision)

The original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4 had a unique Career Mode where you freely roamed maps and interacted with characters to take on challenges.

However, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will not include Pro Skater 4's free-roaming Career Mode or a Story Mode of any kind.

Instead, Career mode will be structured in an arcade-like format where players will need to complete challenges within two-minute time limits, much like the first three games in the series.

To make up for this, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will include expanded Create-A-Skater and Create-A-Park modes, where players will get to create their own skateboarder and custom parks to skateboard in.

In addition, completing Career Mode will unlock a New Game+ mode, where players will get to take on greater challenges while carrying over their upgraded stats.

What will Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4's soundtrack be like?

What will Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4's soundtrack be like? Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4's soundtrack will feature a wide range of hip hop, rap, rock, and metal music from previous games and even some songs from the DOOM series.

Grind and Shred until it is done. (Image credit: Windows Central / Activision)

The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series incorporates a ton of licensed music to immerse players into the urban skateboarding setting while getting them pumped during gameplay, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4's soundtrack will be no different.

This game's soundtrack will feature a giant range of rap, hip hop, rock, metal, and punk rock tracks by famous artists like Motörhead, Alice Cooper, and Iron Maiden. This soundtrack will include songs from previous games and brand-new ones by modern artists like IDLES, 100 Gecs, Fontaines D.C., KennyHoopla, Travis Barker, and more.

The soundtrack will even include songs from DOOM (2016) and DOOM: Eternal for those who purchase the Deluxe Edition of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4's full soundtrack will include:

What Skaters will Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 have?

What Skaters will Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 have? Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will feature a large roster of pro skaters like Tony Hawk, Bob Burnquist, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, and special guest characters like the Doom Slayer and Michaelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

COWABUNGA dudes! (Image credit: Windows Central)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will feature a vast variety of playable skaters from real-life pro skaters to fictional characters. The real-life skaters include famous pros like Tony Hawk, Bob Burnquist, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Riley Hawk, Eric Koston, and Bam Margera (as a secret unlockable character).

Meanwhile, the fictional skaters include the Doom Slayer and Revenant from the DOOM series, Michaelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and two secret unlockable characters from previous games called Constable Rick and Officer Dick (both voiced by Jack Black).

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4's full roster of skaters will include:

What platforms Skaters will Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 be on?

What platforms Skaters will Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 be on? Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Windows and Steam. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass and will include online crossplay between all platforms.

When Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 launches, it will be made available to purchase on every modern platform. These include Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Windows and Steam.

The game will also join Xbox Game Pass' gigantic library of games on the day of its release.

On top of that, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will feature online multiplayer cross-play support between all platforms, with online game modes that can support up to 8 players.