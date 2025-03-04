Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will let you carve and shred as the Doom Slayer

Following up on a recent tease, Activision revealed Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 on Tuesday, confirming that two more iconic games in the Tony Hawk franchise are being remade for modern hardware.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is being developed by Iron Galaxy Studios, the team that worked on the PC version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2.

The game includes the classic soundtrack with artists like CKY and Gang Starr, alongside new tracks that haven't been revealed just yet. All the classic levels that players would expect have been remade, while there's also some new parks to explore.

Unlike its predecessor remake, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 includes full cross-play, meaning up to eight skaters can play together no matter their preferred platform.

Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4 | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is set to release on July 11, 2025, with preorders for the game getting access to a Foundry level demo in June.

Meanwhile, the Digital Deluxe edition arrives three days earlier, letting you start playing on July 8. In a fun collaboration with fellow Xbox publisher Bethesda Softworks, this version of the game also includes the Doom Slayer and Revenant as skaters.

Players can also enjoy some DOOM music while grinding, as well as playing around with five skateboards decked out in DOOM Eternal artwork.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC (via Steam, the Xbox PC app, and Battle.net), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Buying the game on Xbox or Battle.net supports cross-buy, meaning you'll be able to access a copy on both platforms at no extra cost.

Naturally, as an Xbox first-party game, the standard edition of the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on day one.

The Xbox lineup remains stacked for 2025

Rip and shred. (Image credit: Activision Publishing)

Following the recent launch of Obsidian Entertainment's role-playing game Avowed, Compulsion Games' Southern Gothic adventure South of Midnight coming in April. DOOM: The Dark Ages is also slated to arrive in May, meaning Xbox players have plenty to enjoy all throughout the first half of 2025.

While the highly-anticipated Fable from Playground Games was recently delayed into 2026, there's still a large number of Xbox games slated to launch in the second half of the year.

Obsidian Entertainment is set to deliver a double-feature with the launch of The Outer Worlds 2, a follow-up to the team's 2019 science-fiction role-playing game.

This fall, Xbox Game Studios is also publishing Ninja Gaiden 4, a co-development effort from Team Ninja and PlatinumGames that's been six or seven years in the making.

With the confirmation that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is set to arrive in July, that's now three confirmed Xbox games launching in the back half of the year.

Towerborne from Stoic Studio is also slated to enter Xbox Game Preview this year, after joining early access on Steam in 2024. Another Call of Duty game is also all but-confirmed to arrive, even if it hasn't been officially announced yet, essentially bringing the total to five games for the second half of the year.

There's still room for some other projects to be announced, such as the heavily-rumored remake of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, but we'll have to wait and see what happens in the coming months.

No matter what, the Xbox division has become a publishing powerhouse, moving from one release to the next at a steady pace without any real awkward gaps. I'm expecting the teams to maintain this cadence in 2026, which should see a similarly packed release slate.

Analysis: I'm in

Tony Hawk is back. (Image credit: Activision Publishing)

I don't quite have the same childhood connection to Tony Hawk games that I know so many others do, but I'm still in.

We don't get many great skateboarding games, so having this remake fit into the 2025 Xbox portfolio is a smart move.

The Doom crossover is not just extremely cool, it feels laser-targeted to my interests. I'll absolutely be jumping into the Digital Deluxe edition in order to go skating with Doom Slayer and rocking out to some heavy metal.

It's also good timing with DOOM: The Dark Ages coming up in May, so the franchise will still be on a lot of minds a couple of months later.

As an aside, it's good to see something not named Call of Duty being published by Activision right now.

It's my understanding that the Xbox team wants Activision to work on other projects and branch out from Call of Duty with franchise revivals and new IP, but a lot of that work is easier said than done and is still fairly early on.

At the time it launched, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 was the fastest-selling game in the series, selling over a million copies in its first two weeks. I'll certainly be curious to see how this game performs by comparison.