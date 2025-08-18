HP's OmniBook X Flip 14 2-in-1 should be an enticing choice for students or those who need to replace their Windows 10 PC.

Back-to-school season is upon us, and I know that there are plenty of parents and students still shopping for a new laptop that won't break the bank.

HP's 14-inch OmniBook X Flip is a top contender for students and practically anyone else who wants a quality convertible laptop on the cheap, coming at you with strong performance, full Copilot+ PC capabilities, and a portable, versatile design.

Rather than paying the regular $1,049.99 price, this laptop, to which we handed a Windows Central Recommended Award in our review, is now down to $699.99 at Best Buy. That's $350 or 33% off the regular price, and I don't expect the deal to last long.

Why HP's OmniBook X Flip 14 for 2025 is such a tempting laptop

HP's OmniBook X Flip 14 is designed to function as a notebook and as a tablet, complete with inking capabilities and pen. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Windows Central Staff Writer and laptop expert Zachary Boddy reviewed the OmniBook X Flip 14 less than a month ago; they gave it four stars and a Recommended Award.

While Boddy called out battery life as one drawback, you must understand that it can still deliver "all-day" life; it just won't keep up with some of the best Windows laptops out there.

The lesser battery life is due to the solid performance from the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU, complete with Radeon 860M integrated graphics and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of up to 50 TOPS of AI power. Yes, this is an AI PC and a Copilot+ PC.

The laptop is durable with a "practical 2-in-1 design" that allows you to use it as a tablet or as a notebook, and its 14-inch 1200p touch display supports inking for those who prefer sketching and writing notes.

As Boddy stated in their review, "this laptop feels made to go on sale." At $350 (or 33%) off the regular price, I don't expect the $699.99 sale tag to last long.

Best Buy Plus and Total members can money back

Best Buy is home to a couple of paid membership programs that can get you exclusive rewards and perks as long as you're subscribed.

In this case, My Best Buy Plus and Total members will receive a $25 bonus reward for every $250 spent on a new Windows laptop. For the HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 that I'm highlighting here, the $700 sale price should shuttle $50 over to your membership account after purchase.

You can sign up for My Best Buy Plus for $49.99 per year. This lands you free two-day shipping, exclusive access to some products and deals, and a 60-day return period.

If you'd like to go all out with My Best Buy Plus perks and additional protection plans, 24/7 tech support, VIP member support, and discounted repairs, a My Best Buy Total membership can be purchased for $179.99 per year.