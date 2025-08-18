HP's "high-quality, 2-in-1 AI laptop" is down to $699 for a limited time — ideal for students and Windows 10 refugees
Back-to-school season is upon us, and I know that there are plenty of parents and students still shopping for a new laptop that won't break the bank.
HP's 14-inch OmniBook X Flip is a top contender for students and practically anyone else who wants a quality convertible laptop on the cheap, coming at you with strong performance, full Copilot+ PC capabilities, and a portable, versatile design.
Rather than paying the regular $1,049.99 price, this laptop, to which we handed a Windows Central Recommended Award in our review, is now down to $699.99 at Best Buy. That's $350 or 33% off the regular price, and I don't expect the deal to last long.
"This laptop is honestly a great option for around $1,000, even though I'm genuinely not a fan of HP's new "lattice-less" keyboard design. Good hardware and plenty of configuration options seal the deal, and frequent sales make the OmniBook X Flip 14 even more enticing." — Zachary Boddy, Staff Writer
Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200, touch, IPS, 400 nits. CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 7 250. GPU: AMD Radeon 860M (integrated). NPU: 50 TOPS. RAM: 24GB LPDDR5x-7500. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
Why HP's OmniBook X Flip 14 for 2025 is such a tempting laptop
Windows Central Staff Writer and laptop expert Zachary Boddy reviewed the OmniBook X Flip 14 less than a month ago; they gave it four stars and a Recommended Award.
While Boddy called out battery life as one drawback, you must understand that it can still deliver "all-day" life; it just won't keep up with some of the best Windows laptops out there.
The lesser battery life is due to the solid performance from the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU, complete with Radeon 860M integrated graphics and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of up to 50 TOPS of AI power. Yes, this is an AI PC and a Copilot+ PC.
The laptop is durable with a "practical 2-in-1 design" that allows you to use it as a tablet or as a notebook, and its 14-inch 1200p touch display supports inking for those who prefer sketching and writing notes.
As Boddy stated in their review, "this laptop feels made to go on sale." At $350 (or 33%) off the regular price, I don't expect the $699.99 sale tag to last long.
Best Buy Plus and Total members can money back
Best Buy is home to a couple of paid membership programs that can get you exclusive rewards and perks as long as you're subscribed.
My Best Buy — Free
My Best Buy Plus — $49.99/year
My Best Buy Total — $179.99/year
In this case, My Best Buy Plus and Total members will receive a $25 bonus reward for every $250 spent on a new Windows laptop. For the HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1 that I'm highlighting here, the $700 sale price should shuttle $50 over to your membership account after purchase.
You can sign up for My Best Buy Plus for $49.99 per year. This lands you free two-day shipping, exclusive access to some products and deals, and a 60-day return period.
If you'd like to go all out with My Best Buy Plus perks and additional protection plans, 24/7 tech support, VIP member support, and discounted repairs, a My Best Buy Total membership can be purchased for $179.99 per year.
