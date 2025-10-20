Whether it's for getting schoolwork assignments done on time or multitasking in the office, people are always on the lookout for 2-in-1 laptops that can take down notes or draw digital art on.

One of the safest bets for this task is the 2025-edition of the HP OmniBook X Flip 14, a reliable, great-quality mid-range HP laptop that's currently on sale at Best Buy for $749.99, after having its $1,049.99 MSRP cut by 39%.

Why should you buy this laptop?

Full view of the HP OmniBook X Flip 14. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

HP has crafted many laptops over the years, from premium-grade gaming laptops designed to run AAA games to 2-in-1 workplace laptops that can multitask as a PC or a tablet to assist you in completing work with excellent efficiency.

HP OmniBook X Flip 14 (2025) falls in the latter category. While it may not have the advanced tech of its premium-grade brother, the HP Omnibook Ultra 14, this 2-in-1 laptop has plenty of enticing qualities that make it worth the price of admission at the mid-range scale.

The HP OmniBook X Flip 14 features stylus pen compatibility. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The HP OmniBook X Flip 14 has a sturdy yet lightweight 2-in-1 design that's easy to store in carrying bags or luggage cases, with a 2.8K, 120Hz OLED display that boasts superb color accuracy and resolution performance.

This laptop also offers configuration options between AMD and Intel chipsets, both of which feature AI PC and Copilot+ to help you complete workflow tasks through Microsoft Office, the web, or email, done in a jiffy.

Additionally, the HP OmniBook X Flip 14 is compatible with stylus pens (sold separately), featuring high-performance connections and magnets on the laptop's side that allow pens to clip onto and stick securely until force is applied to remove them.

Side profile of the HP OmniBook X Flip 14. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The only shortcomings of this device are that it has a short battery life 30 hours and that its lattice-less keyboard design may be unappealing to some typists.

Aside from that, the HP OmniBook X Flip is a gadget for folks looking for a more affordable AI-powered laptop to get through the day, as its MSRP of $1,049.99 isn't going to cost you an arm or a leg compared to its more expensive competitors.

In fact, it's become even more affordable as Best Buy is selling this laptop with a 29% discount for $749.99, saving you $300 in the process.

FAQ

What specs does this laptop have? The HP Omnibook X 14's specs include:

Display: 14 inches, 1920x1200, 400 nits, touch, IPS

CPU: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V

GPU: Intel Arc (integrated)

NPU: 50 TOPS

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5

Storage: 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

AI PC: ✅

Copilot+ PC: ✅

This is laptop good for gaming? The HP Omnibook X 14 is suitable for running low-end PC games, but you will need a far more powerful laptop for running AAA PC titles, especially at their highest graphical and framerate settings. It's excellent with Cloud Gaming, however, especially when paired with an Xbox controller!

Is it AI-Powered? Yes. This laptop is a Copilot+ PC, complete with an Intel NPU (Neural Processing Unit) to help complete AI tasks like image generation, voice control, and real-time translation.

What is a lattice-less style keyboard? The HP Omnibook X 14 features a lattice-less style keyboard, which means it has no gaps between the keys to create a seamless appearance. Its performance compared to traditional keyboard designs is ultimately down to the user's personal preferences.

